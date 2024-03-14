"After break, he plays...": Kaif issues warning on RCB star's impending carnage

He was in sizzling form in IPL 2023, registering 639 runs in 14 matches.

Star India batter Virat Kohli is all set to make his return in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) after being out of action of late. Kohli skipped the entire IND vs ENG Test series, which Rohit Sharma and Co won convincingly 4-1, owing to the birth of his second child.

He is expected to rejoin Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) ahead of their season opener against the Chennai Super Kings on March 22.

While fans and some pundits are sceptical if Virat will get firing right from the start, former India batter Mohammed Kaif highlighted an interesting pointer.

Kaif emphasised on Kohli's exceptional form over the past couple of years and his ability to make significant contributions with the bat.

Speaking on the Star Sports show "Game Plan, "Kaif stressed, "One special thing about Virat Kohli is that every time he comes back from a break, he plays really well... Virat Kohli's form will decide RCB's place in the playoffs."

IPL 2024 will be crucial for Virat Kohli to confirm 2024 T20 WC spot

Historically, Kohli has come back stronger when he takes a break.

Kohli had opted for a month-long mental health break prior to the Asia Cup 2022 during which he broke the jinx of not scoring a ton for over 1000 days by registering his 71st century.

The upcoming IPL 2024 will be crucial for Kohli as he needs to have a good outing to confirm his place in India's 2024 T20 World Cup squad. With selectors toying with the idea of younger players in specialist roles, Kohli's place in the India squad has come under question lately.

ALSO READ: "I would have gotten in someone like...: Yuvraj Singh gives his take on Mumbai Indians captaincy debate

Kohli, who was in sizzling form in IPL 2023, registering 639 runs in 14 matches, comprising two tons and six half-centuries will hope to do an encore.

Telegram Group Join Now

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.