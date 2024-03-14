"I would have gotten in someone like...: Yuvraj Singh gives his take on Mumbai Indians captaincy debate

Yuvraj is not on the same page with Mumbai's decision.

Ever since Mumbai Indians announced Hardik Panya as their new skipper for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) season, the decision has drawn a lot of criticism and opinions.

Rohit has been the franchise's most successful skipper, leading them to all of their five titles so far. Thus, a sudden transition by the team management has not been well received by many, especially since Hardik has just made his return.

Echoing on the same lines, former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh opined that Hardik could have served as a deputy while Rohit led the team for one more season to make the transition go smoothly.

“Rohit Sharma is a 5-time IPL winner as a captain. Removing him is a big decision. I would have gotten someone in, like they brought Hardik (Pandya), but I still would have given Rohit one more season and let Hardik be the vice-captain and see how the whole franchise works," said Yuvraj Singh.

Yuvraj opined leading Mumbai Indians will present difficult challenges compared to Gujarat Titans

On the other hand, Pandya did a commendable job of leading Gujarat Titans to IPL victory in only their debut season (IPL 2022). He came close to defending it, only to lose in the summit clash against Chennai Super Kings last season.

Yuvraj, however, acknowledged the reason behind MI's decision to go down this path as they wanted to look towards the future of the franchise.

Yuvraj expressed his viewpoint, emphasizing that while Hardik possesses remarkable talent, overseeing a franchise like MI presents distinct challenges compared to his tenure with Gujarat Titans. The former all-rounder believes that the expectations will be high given the illustrious track record of the five-time IPL Champions.

