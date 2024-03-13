"They seemed to have moved on": AB de Villers on Mumbai Indians' captaincy change from Rohit to Hardik

The former Proteas star feels that Mumbai Indians' have a star-studded lineup but have a 'point to prove'.

The upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) is just a few days away and the fans are waiting with baited breaths to watch the mouthwatering action go down. Five-time IPL winners Mumbai Indians will be hoping to turn their fortunes around and lift the title after getting out in the knockout stages last season under the leadership of a new skipper.

Ahead of last December's auction in Dubai, Mumbai Indians shocked everyone by recruiting Hardik Pandya back from Gujarat Titans. Next, they made the surprising decision of handing over the captaincy reins from Rohit Sharma to Hardik. It remains to be seen how the star all-rounder delivers in the leadership role for the IPL heavyweights.

Echoing on the same lines, former Proteas star De Villiers feels that Mumbai Indians' have a star-studded lineup but have a 'point to prove' as they gear up for the quest for the sixth IPL title.

AB de Villiers shares his honest take on Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2024

De Villiers said on his Youtube channel, "MI have a big point to prove. They have incredibly talented players. They have won five titles. Big controversy over the last few months was that Hardik Pandya coming in as new captain in place of Rohit Sharma. They seem to be happy though. They seemed to have moved on. It's great to have Hardik Pandya in blue at his home team Mumbai Indians. They will be starting against Gujarat Titans, how ironic is that."

Apart from Hardik Pandya's return, Mumbai will also be boosted by the return of star pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who missed out last season owing to injury.

