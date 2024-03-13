Major boost for Punjab Kings; England star available for whole IPL 2024 season

He is expected to be available from the first match of the season despite having recently returned home after an extensive Test tour of India.

In a positive news for the Punjab Kings (PBKS) ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) season, one of their foreign stars has been cleared to feature for the whole season. The news will definitely buoy PBKS' ambition in their efforts to win their maiden IPL title with the star English batter set to play a pivotal role in the new edition.

Despite having recently returned home after an extensive Test tour of India, Jonny Bairstow is expected to be available from the first match of the season.

"Bairstow is expected to arrive in India on March 18 or 19 and will be available for the team's first game against Delhi Capitals on March 23," said an IPL source according to TOI.

During the final IND vs ENG Test in Dharamsala, discussions took place between BCCI officials and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) counterparts regarding the participation of players in the IPL.

Prominent members of the Test squad, such as captain Ben Stokes, Joe Root, and Mark Wood, had chosen to opt-out as part of the ECB's workload management strategy.

Bairstow eyeing turnaround in luck in IPL 2024

Bairstow, who played his 100th Test in Dharamsala, had a forgettable time with the bat in India and would be looking to be back among the runs in the IPL.

Head coach Trevor Bayliss' contract also expires after the season and Punjab will need to qualify for the play-offs for him to get a shot at extension.

On the other hand, Sanjay Bangar, who was appointed as cricket director ahead of the 2024 edition, will double up as the batting coach for the side. Bangar was previously with RCB and has also served as India's batting coach.

