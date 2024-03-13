Delhi Capitals' top recruit pulls out of IPL 2024; young BBL sensation eyed as replacement

As the fresh edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) commences, teams have started preparing for the event, with local and foreign players beginning to join their respective franchises.

Delhi Capitals begin their campaign with an away fixture against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Mohali.

Along the same lines, Delhi Capitals (DC) have suffered a massive blow, with one of their latest recruits, touted as the next big thing in world cricket, having pulled out of the IPL 2024 citing personal reasons. The player was bought by DC at INR 4 crore in the mini-auction for this IPL season held in Dubai.

The player is none other than Harry Brook, who also missed the five-match Test series against India due to personal reasons. His absence will disrupt DC’s balance, for they bought Brook with high expectations and had done certain planning for him before the auction.

According to Cricbuzz, IPL franchises have expressed their concerns with overseas players withdrawing at the last moment. “Once players register for the auction, they should honour their commitment. Reneging on it is unprofessional, and the BCCI should address this,” told a franchise official on the website.

Jake Fraser-McGurk eyed as a replacement for Harry Brook: Reports

While Delhi Capitals haven’t announced any replacement yet, a report from Code Sports suggested they are eyeing the young sensation Jake Fraser-McGurk. Jake has been one of the most promising youngsters in the Australian circuit and has been taking giant steps in the last year or so.

He has had a fantastic campaign in Big Bash League 2023/24, as the 21-year-old amassed 257 runs at an average of 32.12 and a strike rate of 158.64 in eight outings in an otherwise disappointing campaign for Melbourne Renegades. However, his balls-per-boundary ratio of 4.62 was the most notable throughout the edition.

Fraser-McGurk is known for hitting big sixes consistently and has been praised by several Australian players. The report about Delhi Capitals eyeing him might be true since Jake was part of Dubai Capitals, a sister franchise of Delhi Capitals, in the International League T20 2024.

The official confirmation should be out soon.

