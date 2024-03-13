"RCB playing right cricket right time": Ellyse Perry credits this person for change in fortunes

RCB have enjoyed an improved season this time around from a disastrous campaign in 2023.

Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry put up a solo show and single-handedly propelled Royal Challengers Bangalore Women into the knockout stages of the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL 2024). This is the first time RCB-W have secured a berth in the playoffs of WPL.

Perry wreaked havoc against Mumbai Indians Women in the penultimate league game of WPL 2024 and changed the outcome of the game alone.

She registered the best-ever figures in WPL history, snaring six wickets for 15 runs in her four-over spell. She then followed it up with an unbeaten knock of 40 runs off 38 balls to ensure RCB crossed the finishing line safely.

RCB have enjoyed an improved season this time around from a disastrous campaign in 2023, sitting on eight points from as many games with a positive NRR and their star Ellyse Perry only had one person to credit for this.

Ellyse Perry reveals the reason for change in RCB's fortunes

When quizzed on the shifts and changes in the ongoing season, Ellyse Perry said to Cricxtasy in a media interaction, "RCB is playing right cricket at the right time. This is because there's a sense of 'calmness in the team'. Luke Williams (RCB coach) has done a tremendous job in bringing us together as a unit and getting the best out of the team."

Ellyse Perry's contributions also ensured RCB came out on top of the three-team race between RCB, UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants for third place which effectively ended after last night.

It remains to be seen if RCB-W faces Mumbai Indians-W or Delhi Capitals-W in their Eliminator match. The final league game between Delhi and Gujarat Giants today (March 13) will finalize which team (Mumbai or Delhi) gets a direct entry to final and which team will face the Smriti Mandhana-led side in the knockout fixture.

