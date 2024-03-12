WATCH: RCB's Ellyse Perry runs through Mumbai Indians with best-ever spell in WPL

Ellyse Perry wreaked havoc against Mumbai Indians Women in the penultimate league game of WPL 2024 and changed the game singlehandedly in Delhi.

Ellyse Perry wreaked havoc against Mumbai Indians Women in the penultimate league game of WPL 2024 and changed the game singlehandedly in Delhi. She registered the best-ever figures in WPL history, snaring six wickets for 15 runs in her four-over spell.

After winning the toss, Royal Challengers Bangalore elected to field first on a fresh batting track. However, they didn’t get an ideal start, as Hayley Matthews and Sajeevan Sajana played their shots during the field restrictions.

Matthews amassed 26 runs in 23 balls, including two boundaries and as many maximums. She was supported beautifully by Sajana, who accumulated 30 runs in 21 deliveries with the help of five boundaries and a maximum.

While Sophie Devine broke the partnership on the final ball of the powerplay, RCB needed more quick wickets to stop MI, for they have a lengthy batting unit and can be really threatening. Ellyse Perry did that precisely, dismantling the famed batting unit of Mumbai Indians.

Ellyse Perry records the best-ever figures in WPL

Ellyse Perry started her spell right after the end of the powerplay and was unplayable straightaway for MI batters. She got her maiden wicket of the match in the ninth over, dismissing Sajeevan Sajana, and unleashed carnage.

On the very next ball, Perry removed Harmanpreet Kaur on a golden duck. Both dismissals came via an inward angle, and the bowler also generated some deviation off the deck to agitate batters.

Then, she dismissed Amelia Kerr on the first delivery of his third over with another nip-backer before castling over Amanjot Kaur’s stumps with a similar kind of ball. While Amanjot could have done better by showing some foot movement, Perry was too good to handle for her.

In his next over, the Aussie all-rounder sent back Pooja Vatsrakar via a bowled with another incoming delivery before removing the biggest fish, Nat Sciver-Brunt, with a fuller-length delivery on the final ball of his majestic spell. Four of his six wickets came in the form of bowled, and the other two were due to LBW, with five of the six batters succumbing to nip-backers of Ellyse Perry.

