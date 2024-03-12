'Played under many captains but on that day...' - Ashwin details Rohit Sharma's incredible act during tough personal time

Ashwin narrated how the incident transpired and that it wouldn't have been possible without the help of skipper Rohit Sharma.

Veteran Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin revealed how India skipper Rohit Sharma was a major helping force during his recent family distress.

After play ended on Day 2 during the 3rd England Test in Rajkot, Ashwin had to leave abruptly after he heard news that his mother was unwell. Notably, Ashwin had just reached his career milestone of 500 Test wickets and was expected to play a crucial role for India in the match.

However, the next day, Ashwin returned, courtesy of a chartered flight organized by the BCCI.

Now, in a recent revelation, Ashwin narrated how the incident transpired and that none of it wouldn't have been possible without the help of skipper Rohit Sharma.

Ashwin narrates how Rohit Sharma gave a testament of his leadership qualities

Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, Ashwin said, "I just wanted to leave and see mom. I asked how she was and is she was conscious. The doctor told me that she was not in a condition to be seen. I started tearing up. I was searching for a flight but I couldn't get one. The Rajkot airport shuts down at 6pm and there was no flight after that. I didn't know what to do. Rohit and Rahul Dravid came to my room.

Ashwin added, "Rohit literally asked me to stop thinking and leave to be there with the family and he was trying to arrange a chartered flight for me. Kamlesh got a call from Rohit checking up on me and literally asking him to be with me during this tough time. It was 9.30pm that night. I was just gobsmacked. I cannot even think about it because the two people there are the only ones I could talk to here. I just thought even if I were a captain, I'd tell my players to go back home. No second thoughts about it. But will I be calling people to check up on him? Unbelievable. I don't know, I saw an outstanding leader in Rohit Sharma that day. I can't put my finger on it. I have played under several captains and leaders, Rohit has something in him."

