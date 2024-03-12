Rohit Sharma under scrutiny for questionable act after dressing room appearance in Ranji Trophy final

While Rohit's presence was an excellent gesture to back the importance of domestic cricket, the way he did it drew flak.

Rohit Sharma in Mumbai dressing room during Ranji Trophy Final.

India skipper Rohit Sharma recently earned praises from fans and pundits alike for impeccably marshaling the troops to dominate England 4-1 in the five-match Test series. However, just days after the remarkable achievement, Rohit came under scrutiny for his questionable actions.

Rohit was spotted watching the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2024 Final between Mumbai and Vidarbha. While Rohit's presence was an excellent gesture to back the importance of domestic cricket in the country, the way he did it drew flak.

Rohit was seen scrolling through his phone while also chatting with Mumbai teammates including Shardul Thakur, but how the India skipper made his way to the dressing room with a phone while not being a part of the squad remains an intriguing question.

It remains to be seen if any action is taken against Rohit Sharma by the Mumbai State Cricket Association, but for now, the internet has done its bit to raise the right questions.

Mumbai is currently in the driver's seat in the Ranji Trophy Final

Talking about the match, Sarfaraz Khan's brother Musheer Khan shattered Sachin Tendulkar's record earlier today to become the youngest Mumbai batter to score a hundred in the Ranji final. On the other hand, veteran batters Shreyas Iyer and Ajinkya Rahane, who were struggling with form scored respective fifties.

Spinner Harsh Dubey was the pick of the bowlers for Vidarbha with his 5-wicket haul.

Notably, Musheer's ton propelled Mumbai past the 400-run mark to set up a 538-run target for Vidarbha. At stumps on Day 3, Vidarbha are 10 without any less but faces an uphill task.

Mumbai have won the Ranji Trophy title a record 41 times across 47 finals and are poised to claim another championship in their 48th final.

