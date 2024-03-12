India star's brother breaks Sachin Tendulkar's record with sensational ton in Ranji Trophy Final

He is dubbed as the next big sensation in Indian cricket.

A U19 star and the brother of an India cricketer has taken the ongoing Ranji Trophy Final between Mumbai and Vidarbha by storm with his sensational ton. Not just that, the youngster also went on to break the record of batting legend Sachin Tendulkar.

Aged 19 years, 14 days, Musheer Khan has now surpassed Tendulkar’s record as the youngest Mumbai batter to record a hundred in the Ranji final.

Resuming batting on Day 3, Musheer kept piling on the runs after veteran batters Shreyas Iyer and Rahane departed after respective fifties. Musheer reached his second First-Class ton in just three matches during the 90th over. Earlier, Mumbai had taken a first-inning lead of 119 to give them the upper hand in the contest.

At the time of writing this report, Mumbai's lead is inching close to 500 with Musheer Khan still at the crease as he approaches the 150-mark. He is currently paired by Shams Mulani from the other end with half of the side yet to bat. For Vidarbha, young pacer Yash Thakur and spinner Harsh Dubey have taken two scalps apiece.

Musheer Khan has been in sublime form

Musheer Khan has been in sublime form in the Ranji Trophy. Earlier, in the quarterfinal match against Baroda, Musheer, the younger brother of India batter Sarfaraz Khan, converted his maiden First-Class ton into a double hundred.

In the process, he became the second-youngest Mumbai batter to achieve the feat, behind Wasim Jaffer.

Notably, Musheer's stellar form has been continuing since the U-19 World Cup earlier this year. Musheer finished as India’s second-highest run-scorer in the U-19 World Cup 2024 in South Africa, aggregating 360 runs at an average of 60.00.

