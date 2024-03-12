'Virat Kohli to be dropped for T20 World Cup unless....': New reports emerge

India are yet to win an ICC trophy since 2013 and the team management is expected to take some harsh calls.

In a recent development coming in, India's batting stalwart Virat Kohli is likely to face the axe when the squad gets selected for the 2024 T20 World Cup in June. According to The Telegraph report, it is understood that Virat Kohli is not guaranteed a berth for the showpiece event in the US and the West Indies.

India are yet to win an ICC trophy since 2013 and Rohit Sharma’s men lost in the finals of the World Test Championship and ODI World Cup last year. The national selectors led by Ajit Agarkar and the team management are hence expected to take some harsh calls ahead of the marquee event.

Only a sensational batting display from Kohli in IPL 2024 can sway plans in his favour since the national selectors believe he hasn’t been able to cope with the team’s needs in the shortest format.

Recently during the IND vs ENG Tests, BCCI secretary Jay Shah confirmed Rohit as captain for the World Cup but remained silent on Kohli stating, “We will discuss Virat’s role in due course.”

Final decision on Kohli to be taken by Ajit Agarkar

The BCCI is negligent in getting involved in the process and has left it to the selection committee and the team management to take a call. Essentially, it will be Agarkar’s call since a source confirmed, it “remains a very delicate matter and not many are willing to get involved.”

It is also reported that the management is considering the option of having specialist roles and everyone will not be forced to participate in all formats.

Moreover, chief selector Ajit Agarkar is learnt to have spoken to Kohli about a much-needed change in his approach to cater to the demands of the T20 format and it remains to be seen how it pans out in the coming days.

