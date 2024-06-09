OMN vs SCO Dream11 Prediction Today Match 20: Playing XI, T20 World Cup 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Oman vs Scotland Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

OMN vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Oman are a good unit, but Scotland have more experience and match-winners. This tournament has been fickle, but Scotland look strong from man-to-man marking. They should win the game.

OMN vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

T20 World Cup 2024

Match

Oman vs Scotland

Date

9 June 2024

Time

10:30 PM IST

OMN vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Kashyap Prajapati scored 3 runs in his only T20I innings against Scotland.

Kashyap Prajapati’s last five scores: 7, 0, 35, 8 & 1.

Aqib Ilyas has 79 runs at an average of 26.33 and a strike rate of 98.75 in three T20I innings against Scotland. He also has a solitary wicket against them.

Aqib Ilyas’ last five scores: 18, 0, 66*, 7 & 62*. Aqib Ilyas’ previous five figures: 0/18, 1/17, 3/22, 0/16 & 3/14.

Zeeshan Maqsood has 70 runs at an average of 23.33 and a strike rate of 111.11 in three T20I innings against Scotland. He also has a solitary wicket against them.

Zeeshan Maqsood’s last five scores: 1, 22, 35, 45 & 14. Zeeshan Maqsood’s previous five figures: 0/12, 0/12, 1/15, 1/31 & 1/17.

Khalid Kail’s last five scores: 8, 34, 27, 30 & 16*.

Mehran Khan has 37 runs at an average of 18.50 and a strike rate of 132.14 in two T20I innings against Scotland.

Mehran Khan’s last five figures: 2/38, 3/7, 1/17, 0/22 & 2/10.

Shakeel Ahmed’s last five figures: 0/28, 0/20, 0/11, 1/30 & 1/21.

Kaleemullah’s last five figures: 1/30, 0/10, 0/40, 1/21 & 1/39.

Bilal Khan has 4 wickets at an average of 29.75 and a strike rate of 21 in four T20I innings against Scotland.

Bilal Khan’s last five figures: 1/36, 1/25, 2/20, 2/35 & 3/36.

Scotland:

George Munsey has 68 runs at an average of 17 and a strike rate of 109.67 in four T20I innings against Oman.

George Munsey’s last five scores: 7, 41*, 28, 6* & 12.

Michael Jones’ last five scores: 26, 45*, 29, 0 & 23.

Richie Berrington has 92 runs at an average of 92 and a strike rate of 150.81 in three T20I innings against Oman.

Richie Berrington’s last five scores: 47*, 1, 13, 0 & 39.

Matthew Cross has 144 runs at an average of 72 and a strike rate of 108.27 in four T20I innings against Oman. He also has a fifty against them.

Matthew Cross’ last five scores: 3, 1, 35, 14 & 49.

Michael Leask scored 38 runs in his only T20I innings against Oman. He also has 3 wickets at an average of 11.33 and a strike rate of 14 in two T20I innings against them.

Michael Leask’s last five scores: 35, 6, 34, 9 & 3. Michael Leask’s previous five figures: 1/16, 0/11, 0/12, 1/7 & 1/21.

Chris Greaves’ last five figures: 1/24, 1/33, 0/10, 1/28 & 2/13.

Mark Watt has 7 wickets at an average of 12.57 and a strike rate of 13.71 in four T20I innings against Oman.

Mark Watt’s previous five figures: 0/39, 1/27, 0/14, 0/27 & 4/12.

Bradley Currie’s last five figures: 2/16, 2/26, 1/14, 0/29 & 2/12.

OMN vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first-innings score in Antigua has been 147, with pacers snaring 54.55% of wickets here. There will also be some help for spinners in the middle overs. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 155 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 31°C, with partly cloudy, is forecast.

OMN vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Oman: Kashyap Prajapati, Pratik Athavale (wk), Aqib Ilyas (c), Zeeshan Maqsood, Aayan Khan, Khalid Kail, Shoaib Khan, Mehran Khan, Shakeel Ahmed, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan.

Scotland: George Munsey, Michael Jones, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington (c), Matthew Cross (wk), Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Christopher Sole, Brad Wheal, Bradley Currie.

OMN vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Aqib Ilyas: Aqib Ilyas is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. Ilyas will contribute with both bat and ball. He will bat in the top order and bowl four overs.

Mehran Khan: Mehran Khan will also contribute with both bat and ball. Mehran is a decent batter and a quality bowler. He can fetch ample points.

Michael Leask: Michael Leask is another popular captaincy option for this game. Leask will contribute with both bat and ball. His recent form has been good.

OMN vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Kashyap Prajapati: Kashyap Prajapati has been selected by less than 17% of users as of now. Prajapati will open the innings and is a quality batter. He can score quick runs.

Brandon McMullen: Brandon McMullen’s selection % currently stands at 16.92. McMullen will bat in the top order and is known for his batting. He can score big runs.

OMN vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Khalid Kail: Khalid Kail might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

OMN vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If OMN bat first:

Complete the team with three among Pratik Athavale, Khalid Kail, Michael Jones, Richie Berrington, Brad Wheal, and Kaleemullah.

If SCO bat first:

Complete the team with three among George Munsey, Ayaan Khan, Chris Greaves, Bilal Khan, and Christopher Sole.

OMN vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If OMN bat first:

Complete the team with three among Kashyap Prajapati, Michael Jones, Brad Wheal, and Zeeshan Maqsood.

If SCO bat first:

Complete the team with three among George Munsey, Shakeel Ahmed, Chris Greaves, and Mark Watt.

OMN vs SCO Dream11 Prediction

