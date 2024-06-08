'He isn't even close to Virat Kohli:' Former India cricketer makes a bold claim about Babar Azam

The comparisons between Virat Kohli and Babar Azam have been on since the latter started to score runs consistently for Pakistan.

The comparisons between Virat Kohli and Babar Azam have been on since the latter started to score runs consistently for Pakistan. Babar has been Pakistan’s best batter across formats in the current era, and the team relies heavily on him to do the heavy lifting in the batting department.

On Star Sports, Nayan Mongia stated Babar is putting too much on himself, which brings mental pressure.

“His batting has been stumbling for the last few years. He is looking out of form. He is putting too much pressure on himself, that he has to stay there and make a big score for the team. If he takes pressure like this and the team doesn't support him in batting and fielding, mental pressure definitely comes on every batter.” “Pressure has been put on him that he is the best batter and has to stay there and score big. You compare him with Virat Kohli and he is not even close to Virat Kohli. So the pressure is on Babar Azam and the Pakistan team that till he fires, everything is fine, but if he gets out, Pakistan's batting collapses.”

Pakistan's skill-set is very less for such wickets: Nayan Mongia

The pitches have been a talking point throughout this T20 World Cup 2024. Nayan Mongia feels Pakistan batters don’t have as high skillsets as Indian batters for these tracks.

“Fast bowlers have taken wickets here and spinners have taken wickets in the West Indies. So the fast bowlers will be on top here. You will need skills as a batter here. If you compare Pakistan and India, the Indian batters have more skill. I always believe that Pakistan's skill-set is very less for such wickets.”

Building on his point, Mongia stated he doesn’t have too many expectations from Pakistan’s batters in the big clash between India and Pakistan.

“So I don't have much expectations from Pakistan's batting. India's batting has good skill sets, and they can build a good innings and post a good score. However, they will have to play a little cautiously on this wicket. You cannot hit sixes and fours here continuously. You will also need sound defence here.”

