PAK vs IRE Dream11 Prediction Today Match 36: Playing XI, T20 World Cup 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Pakistan vs Ireland Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

Tournament

T20 World Cup 2024

Match

Pakistan vs Ireland

Date

16 June 2024

Time

8:00 PM IST

Mohammad Rizwan has 132 runs at an average of 66 and a strike rate of 150 in three T20I innings against Ireland. He also has two fifties against them.

Mohammad Rizwan has 499 runs at an average of 49.90 and a strike rate of 122.60 in 15 T20I innings in 2024. He also has four fifties this year.

Mohammad Rizwan’s last five scores: 53*, 31, 9, 23 & 0.

Saim Ayub has 65 runs at an average of 21.66 and a strike rate of 151.16 in three T20I innings against Ireland.

Saim Ayub has 169 runs at an average of 13 and a strike rate of 124.26 in 13 T20I innings in 2024.

Saim Ayub vs left-arm pace in T20Is since 2023: 32 runs, 34 balls, 10.66 average, 94.11 SR & 3 dismissals.

Saim Ayub vs leg-spinners in T20Is since 2023: 47 runs, 31 balls, 15.66 average, 151.61 SR & 3 dismissals.

Saim Ayub vs Mark Adair in T20s: 12 runs, 13 balls, 6 average, 92.30 SR & 2 dismissals.

Saim Ayub’s last five scores: 6, 2, 14, 6 & 45.

Babar Azam has 132 runs at an average of 44 and a strike rate of 148.31 in three T20I innings against Ireland. He also has three fifties against them.

Babar Azam vs off-spinners in T20Is since 2023: 43 runs, 29 balls, 14.33 average, 148.27 SR & 3 dismissals.

Babar Azam vs Craig Young in T20Is: 23 runs, 20 balls, 11.50 average, 115 SR & 2 dismissals.

Babar Azam’s last five scores: 33, 13, 44, 36 & 32.

Fakhar Zaman has 98 runs at an average of 49 and a strike rate of 168.96 in two T20I innings against Ireland. He also has a fifty against them.

Fakhar Zaman has 410 runs at an average of 29.28 and a strike rate of 155.89 in 14 T20I innings in 2024. He also has three fifties this year.

Fakhar Zaman vs leg-spinners in T20Is since 2023: 97 runs, 69 balls, 32.33 average, 140.57 SR & 3 dismissals.

Fakhar Zaman’s last five scores: 4, 13, 11, 9 & 45.

Usman Khan has 115 runs at an average of 16.42 and a strike rate of 130.68 in eight T20I innings in 2024.

Usman Khan vs leg-spinners in T20Is since 2023: 22 runs, 17 balls, 7.33 average, 129.41 SR & 3 dismissals.

Usman Khan’s last five scores: 2*, 13, 3, 38 & 31.

Shadab Khan has 110 runs at an average of 15.71 and a strike rate of 154.92 in eight T20I innings in 2024. He also has 3 wickets this year.

Shadab Khan vs leg-spinners in T20Is since 2023: 21 runs, 24 balls, 10.50 average, 87.50 SR & 2 dismissals.

Shadab Khan vs off-spinners in T20Is since 2023: 22 runs, 23 balls, 11 average, 95.65 SR & 2 dismissals.

Shadab Khan vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 5 wickets, 56.20 average, 40 SR & 8.43 economy rate. Shadab Khan vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 4 wickets, 31.25 average, 22 SR & 8.52 economy rate.

Shadab Khan’s last five scores: 4, 40, 0, 3 & 0. Shadab Khan’s previous five figures: 0/27, 0/20, 0/55, 0/54 & 1/15.

Imad Wasim scored a solitary run in his only T20I innings against Ireland. He also has 2 wickets in three T20I innings against them.

Imad Wasim has 64 runs at an average of 32 and a strike rate of 125.49 in five T20I innings in 2024. He also has 5 wickets at an average of 32.80 and a strike rate of 31.20 in five T20I innings this year.

Imad Wasim vs left-arm pace in T20Is since 2023: 27 runs, 25 balls, 13.50 average, 108 SR & 2 dismissals.

Imad Wasim vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 14 wickets, 14.50 average, 15.50 SR & 5.61 economy rate. Imad Wasim vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 1 wicket, 85 average, 71 SR & 7.18 economy rate.

Imad Wasim’s last five scores: 15, 22, 1*, 4* & 22*. Imad Wasim’s previous five figures: 0/19, 0/17, 2/19, 1/23 & 0/21.

Shaheen Afridi has 7 wickets at an average of 12.71 and a strike rate of 10.28 in three T20I innings against Ireland.

Shaheen Afridi has 29 wickets at an average of 16.58 and a strike rate of 12.65 in 17 T20I innings in 2024. He also has a four-wicket haul this year.

Shaheen Afridi vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 30 wickets, 15.13 average, 11.66 SR & 7.78 economy rate. Shaheen Afridi vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 5 wickets, 36.80 average, 25 SR & 8.83 economy rate.

Shaheen Afridi’s last five figures: 1/21, 1/29, 0/33, 0/20 & 3/36.

Naseem Shah has 2 wickets in two T20I innings against Ireland.

Naseem Shah has 9 wickets at an average of 29.55 and a strike rate of 20.66 in eight T20I innings in 2024.

Naseem Shah vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 7 wickets, 42 average, 30 SR & 8.40 economy rate. Naseem Shah vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 3 wickets, 22.66 average, 16 SR & 8.50 economy rate.

Naseem Shah’s last five scores: 1/24, 3/21, 1/26, 0/51 & 1/36.

Haris Rauf has 18 wickets at an average of 17.61 and a strike rate of 11.22 in nine T20I innings in 2024.

Haris Rauf vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 18 wickets, 17.16 average, 10.72 SR & 9.60 economy rate. Haris Rauf vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 11 wickets, 14.36 average, 11.36 SR & 7.58 economy rate.

Haris Rauf’s last five figures: 2/26, 3/21, 1/37, 3/38 & 2/34.

Mohammad Amir has 3 wickets at an average of 31.66 and a strike rate of 24 in three T20I innings against Ireland.

Mohammad Amir has 10 wickets at an average of 28.40 and a strike rate of 21.80 in ten T20I innings in 2024.

Mohammad Amir vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 7 wickets, 32.71 average, 24 SR & 8.17 economy rate. Mohammad Amir vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 3 wickets, 18.33 average, 16.66 SR & 6.60 economy rate.