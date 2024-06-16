PAK vs IRE Dream11 Prediction Today Match 36: Playing XI, T20 World Cup 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Pakistan vs Ireland Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News
PAK vs IRE Dream11 Prediction: Both Pakistan and Ireland have been inconsistent so far. However, Pakistan have better players, especially in the bowling department. Expect them to win the game.
PAK vs IRE Dream11 Prediction: Match Information
Tournament
T20 World Cup 2024
Match
Pakistan vs Ireland
Date
16 June 2024
Time
8:00 PM IST
PAK vs IRE Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers
-
Mohammad Rizwan has 132 runs at an average of 66 and a strike rate of 150 in three T20I innings against Ireland. He also has two fifties against them.
-
Mohammad Rizwan has 499 runs at an average of 49.90 and a strike rate of 122.60 in 15 T20I innings in 2024. He also has four fifties this year.
-
Mohammad Rizwan’s last five scores: 53*, 31, 9, 23 & 0.
-
Saim Ayub has 65 runs at an average of 21.66 and a strike rate of 151.16 in three T20I innings against Ireland.
-
Saim Ayub has 169 runs at an average of 13 and a strike rate of 124.26 in 13 T20I innings in 2024.
-
Saim Ayub vs left-arm pace in T20Is since 2023: 32 runs, 34 balls, 10.66 average, 94.11 SR & 3 dismissals.
-
Saim Ayub vs leg-spinners in T20Is since 2023: 47 runs, 31 balls, 15.66 average, 151.61 SR & 3 dismissals.
-
Saim Ayub vs Mark Adair in T20s: 12 runs, 13 balls, 6 average, 92.30 SR & 2 dismissals.
-
Saim Ayub’s last five scores: 6, 2, 14, 6 & 45.
-
Babar Azam has 132 runs at an average of 44 and a strike rate of 148.31 in three T20I innings against Ireland. He also has three fifties against them.
-
Babar Azam vs off-spinners in T20Is since 2023: 43 runs, 29 balls, 14.33 average, 148.27 SR & 3 dismissals.
-
Babar Azam vs Craig Young in T20Is: 23 runs, 20 balls, 11.50 average, 115 SR & 2 dismissals.
-
Babar Azam’s last five scores: 33, 13, 44, 36 & 32.
-
Fakhar Zaman has 98 runs at an average of 49 and a strike rate of 168.96 in two T20I innings against Ireland. He also has a fifty against them.
-
Fakhar Zaman has 410 runs at an average of 29.28 and a strike rate of 155.89 in 14 T20I innings in 2024. He also has three fifties this year.
-
Fakhar Zaman vs leg-spinners in T20Is since 2023: 97 runs, 69 balls, 32.33 average, 140.57 SR & 3 dismissals.
-
Fakhar Zaman’s last five scores: 4, 13, 11, 9 & 45.
-
Usman Khan has 115 runs at an average of 16.42 and a strike rate of 130.68 in eight T20I innings in 2024.
-
Usman Khan vs leg-spinners in T20Is since 2023: 22 runs, 17 balls, 7.33 average, 129.41 SR & 3 dismissals.
-
Usman Khan’s last five scores: 2*, 13, 3, 38 & 31.
-
Shadab Khan has 110 runs at an average of 15.71 and a strike rate of 154.92 in eight T20I innings in 2024. He also has 3 wickets this year.
-
Shadab Khan vs leg-spinners in T20Is since 2023: 21 runs, 24 balls, 10.50 average, 87.50 SR & 2 dismissals.
-
Shadab Khan vs off-spinners in T20Is since 2023: 22 runs, 23 balls, 11 average, 95.65 SR & 2 dismissals.
-
Shadab Khan vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 5 wickets, 56.20 average, 40 SR & 8.43 economy rate. Shadab Khan vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 4 wickets, 31.25 average, 22 SR & 8.52 economy rate.
-
Shadab Khan’s last five scores: 4, 40, 0, 3 & 0. Shadab Khan’s previous five figures: 0/27, 0/20, 0/55, 0/54 & 1/15.
-
Imad Wasim scored a solitary run in his only T20I innings against Ireland. He also has 2 wickets in three T20I innings against them.
-
Imad Wasim has 64 runs at an average of 32 and a strike rate of 125.49 in five T20I innings in 2024. He also has 5 wickets at an average of 32.80 and a strike rate of 31.20 in five T20I innings this year.
-
Imad Wasim vs left-arm pace in T20Is since 2023: 27 runs, 25 balls, 13.50 average, 108 SR & 2 dismissals.
-
Imad Wasim vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 14 wickets, 14.50 average, 15.50 SR & 5.61 economy rate. Imad Wasim vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 1 wicket, 85 average, 71 SR & 7.18 economy rate.
-
Imad Wasim’s last five scores: 15, 22, 1*, 4* & 22*. Imad Wasim’s previous five figures: 0/19, 0/17, 2/19, 1/23 & 0/21.
-
Shaheen Afridi has 7 wickets at an average of 12.71 and a strike rate of 10.28 in three T20I innings against Ireland.
-
Shaheen Afridi has 29 wickets at an average of 16.58 and a strike rate of 12.65 in 17 T20I innings in 2024. He also has a four-wicket haul this year.
-
Shaheen Afridi vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 30 wickets, 15.13 average, 11.66 SR & 7.78 economy rate. Shaheen Afridi vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 5 wickets, 36.80 average, 25 SR & 8.83 economy rate.
-
Shaheen Afridi’s last five figures: 1/21, 1/29, 0/33, 0/20 & 3/36.
-
Naseem Shah has 2 wickets in two T20I innings against Ireland.
-
Naseem Shah has 9 wickets at an average of 29.55 and a strike rate of 20.66 in eight T20I innings in 2024.
-
Naseem Shah vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 7 wickets, 42 average, 30 SR & 8.40 economy rate. Naseem Shah vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 3 wickets, 22.66 average, 16 SR & 8.50 economy rate.
-
Naseem Shah’s last five scores: 1/24, 3/21, 1/26, 0/51 & 1/36.
-
Haris Rauf has 18 wickets at an average of 17.61 and a strike rate of 11.22 in nine T20I innings in 2024.
-
Haris Rauf vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 18 wickets, 17.16 average, 10.72 SR & 9.60 economy rate. Haris Rauf vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 11 wickets, 14.36 average, 11.36 SR & 7.58 economy rate.
-
Haris Rauf’s last five figures: 2/26, 3/21, 1/37, 3/38 & 2/34.
-
Mohammad Amir has 3 wickets at an average of 31.66 and a strike rate of 24 in three T20I innings against Ireland.
-
Mohammad Amir has 10 wickets at an average of 28.40 and a strike rate of 21.80 in ten T20I innings in 2024.
-
Mohammad Amir vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 7 wickets, 32.71 average, 24 SR & 8.17 economy rate. Mohammad Amir vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 3 wickets, 18.33 average, 16.66 SR & 6.60 economy rate.
-
Mohammad Amir’s previous five figures: 2/13, 2/23, 1/25, 0/27 & 0/34.
Ireland:
-
Andrew Balbirine has 128 runs at an average of 42.66 and a strike rate of 134.73 in three T20I innings against Pakistan. He also has a fifty against them.
-
Andrew Balbirnie has 298 runs at an average of 27.09 and a strike rate of 115.05 in 11 T20I innings in 2024. He also has two fifties this year.
-
Andrew Balbirnie vs Shaheen Afridi in T20Is: 24 runs, 25 balls, 12 average, 96 SR & 2 dismissals.
-
Andrew Balbirnie’s last five scores: 17, 5, 16, 5 & 56.
-
Paul Stirling has 36 runs at an average of 12 and a strike rate of 128.57 in three T20I innings against Pakistan.
-
Paul Stirling has 162 runs at an average of 16.20 and a strike rate of 115.71 in ten T20I innings in 2024.
-
Paul Stirling’s previous five scores: 9, 2, 21, 36 & 32.
-
Lorcan Tucker has 128 runs at an average of 42.66 and a strike rate of 156.09 in three T20i innings against Pakistan. He also has two fifties against them.
-
Lorcan Tucker has 261 runs at an average of 23.72 and a strike rate of 126.08 in 11 T20I innings in 2024. He also has three fifties this year.
-
Lorcan Tucker’s last five scores: 10, 10, 11, 4 & 55.
-
Harry Tector has 98 runs at an average of 49 and a strike rate of 130.66 in three T20I innings against Pakistan.
-
Harry Tector has 185 runs at an average of 20.55 and a strike rate of 114.19 in 11 T20I innings in 2024. He also has a fifty in 2024.
-
Harry Tector’s last five scores: 7, 4, 13, 1 & 3.
-
Curtis Campher has 38 runs at an average of 19 and a strike rate of 172.72 in three T20I innings against Pakistan.
-
Curtis Campher has 3 wickets in nine T20I innings in 2024.
-
Curtis Campher’s last five scores: 4, 12, 26, 37 & 0. Curtis Campher’s previous five figures: 0/11, 0/4, 1/5, 0/13 & 2/33.
-
George Dockrell has 45 runs at an average of 15 and a strike rate of 166.66 in three T20I innings against Pakistan.
-
George Dockrell has 149 runs at an average of 21.28 and a strike rate of 121.13 in ten T20I innings in 2024. He also has a fifty this year.
-
George Dockrell’s last five scores: 30*, 3, 17, 53* & 4*.
-
Gareth Delany has 38 runs in two T20I innings against Pakistan.
-
Gareth Delany has 165 runs at an average of 23.57 and a strike rate of 138.65 in ten T20I innings in 2024. He also has 5 wickets at an average of 24.80 and a strike rate of 22.80 in seven T20I innings this year.
-
Gareth Delany’s last five scores: 3, 26, 4, 2 & 1*. Gareth Delany’s previous five figures: 1/10, 0/9, 1/28, 1/18 & 1/11.
-
Mark Adair has 5 wickets at an average of 22.20 and a strike rate of 14.20 in three T20I innings against Pakistan.
-
Mark Adair has 19 wickets at an average of 17.89 and a strike rate of 13.52 in 11 T20I innings in 2024.
-
Mark Adair’s last five scores: 1/23, 1/27, 1/28, 2/21 & 3/36.
-
Barry McCarthy has 7 wickets at an average of 38.85 and a strike rate of 29.14 in nine T20I innings in 2024.
-
Barry McCarthy’s last five figures: 2/24, 0/18, 2/31, 0/37 & 0/39.
-
Joshua Little has 6 wickets at an average of 24 and a strike rate of 20 in five T20I innings in 2024.
-
Joshua Little’s last five figures: 0/37, 0/42, 2/45, 4/45 & 1/27.
-
Craig Young has 3 wickets at an average of 40.33 and a strike rate of 22 in three T20I innings against Pakistan.
-
Craig Young has 10 wickets at an average of 21.90 and a strike rate of 13.80 in six T20I innings in 2024.
-
Craig Young’s last five figures: 2/32, 1/19, 2/35, 3/31 & 1/49.
PAK vs IRE Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report
The average first-innings score in Florida has been 177, with pacers snaring 54.55% of wickets here. Expect another nice batting track, with some new ball help for speedsters. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 180 being a fighting one.
Weather Report
A temperature of around 30°C, with cloudy, is forecast.
PAK vs IRE Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs
Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saim Ayub, Babar Azam (c), Usman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir.
Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Craig Young.
PAK vs IRE Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks
Mohammad Rizwan: Mohammad Rizwan is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. Rizwan will open the innings and is a consistent batter. His wicketkeeping will also fetch a few points.
Babar Azam: Babar Azam is another popular captaincy option for this game. Babar will bat in the top order and is a consistent batter. His recent form has been decent.
Shaheen Afridi: Shaheen Afridi will bowl in different phases, increasing his probability of taking wickets. Shaheen will get some help from the deck early on. He can snare a few wickets.
PAK vs IRE Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks
Saim Ayub: Saim Ayub has been selected by less than 11% of users as of now. Ayub will open the innings and is a quality batter. The tracks in Florida are generally nice for batting, which would aid him.
Andrew Balbirnie: Andrew Balbirnie’s selection % currently stands at 26.14. Balbirnie will open the innings and has a fine record against Pakistan. He can score ample runs.
PAK vs IRE Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid
Shadab Khan: Shadab Khan might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.
PAK vs IRE Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team
If PAK bat first:
Complete the team with three among Usman Khan, Harry Tector, Imad Wasim, Joshua Little, and Haris Rauf.
If IRE bat first:
Complete the team with three among Fakhar Zaman, Paul Stirling, Gareth Delany, Mohammad Amir, and Craig Young.
PAK vs IRE Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team
If PAK bat first:
Complete the team with three among Saim Ayub, Lorcan Tucker, Joshua Little, and Barry McCarthy.
If IRE bat first:
Complete the team with three among Fakhar Zaman, Andy Balbirnie, Craig Young, and George Dockrell.
PAK vs IRE Dream11 Prediction
Both Pakistan and Ireland have been inconsistent so far. However, Pakistan have better players, especially in the bowling department. Expect them to win the game.
