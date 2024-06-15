Saurabh Netravalkar posts heartwarming post for Oracle for letting the USA star 'pursue his passion'

Netravalkar became the first-ever bowler to dismiss Virat Kohli on a golden duck in any ICC event.

The T20 World Cup 2024 co-hosts United States of America (USA) have stunned everyone to advance to the Super 8s stage outclassing heavyweight teams like Pakistan in the group-stage.

A chief architect of this success is their fast bowler Saurabh Netravalkar, who is a software professional working in Oracle.

During the match against India, although the Men in Blue outclassed USA after minor hiccups, Netravalkar's talent came to the fore.

Saurabh Netravalkar managed to outfox two of the world's and India's premier batters. First, he dismissed Virat Kohli on a golden duck before getting India skipper Rohit Sharma.

Netravalkar's performance has no doubt, captivated the world and he will look to deliver more clinical contributions as we head into the business end of the tournament.

Saurabh Netravalkar thanks Oracle

However, what has been most commendable is how he has balanced having a work-life while playing professionally in sports representing USA.

Netravalkar took to Twitter earlier today (Saturday, June 15) to express his gratitude and penned a short and sweet message for his company.

He wrote in his tweet, "Thank you so much, Oracle for your support in enabling me to pursue my passion alongside my tech career!"

Thank you so much @Oracle for your support in enabling me to pursue my passion alongside my tech career! https://t.co/fEk3Or6CYZ — Saurabh Netravalkar (@Saurabh_Netra) June 15, 2024

For the unversed, Netravalkar, who has played for the India U19 team decided to leave India in 2013 after not being able to make his place in the Mumbai team or manage to land an Indian Premier League contract.

Speaking about USA, they have advanced to the Super 8s stage following their washout of the match against Ireland which automatically knocked Pakistan out of the mega-event.

