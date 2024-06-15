'Sanju Samson should play in middle-order instead of....:' Sreesanth urges India to drop this player from Playing XI

Despite India's dominating performances, there are a few concerns within the squad. While star batter Virat Kohli has failed to deliver, players like Ravindra Jadeja and Shivam Dube are being left unused.

The Indian team have started their T20 World Cup 2024 campaign on a strong note with three consecutive wins as they look to end a 13-year jinx and win an ICC title this time around. In the process, the Men in Blue have also advanced to the Super 8s stage of the tournament with one group-stage game still left.

Rohit Sharma and Co are slated to play Canada today but the proceedings are currently delayed due to poor weather conditions.

Echoing on the same lines, former India fast bowler Sreesanth has urged the management to drop a player in the middle and fit in Sanju Samson.

Sreesanth wants India to drop this player and include Sanju Samson

Sreesanth highlighted that Dube has bowled just a solitary over in the tournament so far and he opined that if the southpaw isn't going to bowl, Samson might as well get a chance to play.

Speaking to Firstpost, Sreesanth said, "We know he can be in the middle order instead of (Shivam) Dube. If Dube is not rotating his arms or if he’s not bowling, I think that will be a brilliant option because he always adapts to the situations and he can change his gear. "When wickets like New York or even in Barbados or anywhere for that matter, if three or four wickets goes early, I think he can be that somebody who can play the sheet anchor role and play with those finishes like Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja.”

However, contrary to Sreesanth's opinion, it seems like the team management will opt to stick with the talented all-rounder for the time being, given he scored a crucial 31*(35) to help the Men in Blue beat USA by seven wickets. Also, Dube's ability to tackle spin can come in handy in the later stages of the tournament on the West Indies pitches.

