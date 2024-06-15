Rajasthan Royals star drops shocking retirement news after T20 World Cup 2024

He has been an integral cog for his national side over the years.

In a recent development coming in, a Rajasthan Royals (RR) star has confirmed that the T20 World Cup 2024 will be his last in the shortest format. The New Zealand international made the shocking announcement following their win over Uganda earlier today.

Talismanic pacer Trent Boult, who has been an integral cog in the BlackCaps side over the years, stated that the ongoing edition will be his last T20 World Cup.

"Speaking on behalf of myself, this will be my last T20 World Cup," Boult told the media.

New Zealand have already crashed out of the tournament, having lost their first two games against Afghanistan and co-hosts West Indies.

Therefore, New Zealand's final group-stage match against Papua New Guinea will mark the 34-year-old's last T20 World Cup outing.

Is this the end of Trent Boult in World Cups?

Two years ago, Trent Boult was released from New Zealand's central contract as he wanted to pursue a freelance cricket career. The fast bowler subsequently participated in franchise cricket around the globe but returned to represent New Zealand in the 2023 ODI World Cup and is currently playing in the 2024 T20 World Cup. I

If this T20 World Cup indeed turns out to be his final, it could also mark the end of his appearances in ODI World Cups too, as the next T20 World Cup is in 2026, while the subsequent ODI World Cup won't take place until 2027.

Boult's confirmation that he will not participate in another T20 World Cup highlights the future challenges for New Zealand's ageing team.

Nevertheless, New Zealand will soon need to find a replacement for one of their greatest fast bowlers.

