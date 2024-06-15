'Umar Akmal better than Kohli': Bold claim from former Pakistan player

Kohli is currently struggling to find form and put runs on the scoreboard.

The Indian team has made a sublime start to their campaign in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024, winning all three of their games played so far. In the process, Rohit Sharma and Co have already sealed a berth in the Super 8s stage with one more group match left to go.

However, despite the winning run, there is one major pressing concern for the management. Former India skipper and star batter Virat Kohli has failed to get going in the mega-event so far.

Kohli entered the marquee tournament looking in fine form after finishing as the Orange Cap leader in the IPL 2024 season. But the dynamic right-hander has failed to replicate it, managing scores of 1,4 and 0 so far in the tournament.

Kohli has also been promoted up the order to open the innings alongside skipper Rohit Sharma rather than batting in his regular No.3 spot which many critics are claiming as the reason behind Kohli's failures.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Nepal's Sompal Kami dispatches the ball out of the ground; hits a mammoth 105-meter six off Anrich Nortje

Kamran Akmal rates his brother over Virat Kohli

Echoing on the same lines, former Pakistan cricketer Kamran Akmal has now stated that his brother Umar Akmal has better stats than Virat in T20 World Cups.

While Umar is not a part of the Pakistan team currently, Kamran suggested it is because there is no PR for his brother as compared to his Indian counterpart.

Speaking on ARY news, Kamran said, “Mujhe stats kal aaye hai, mai baat kar raha Umar ki (I have received the stats yesterday, I am talking about Umar). World Cup T20 matches mey Umar ke Virat Kohli se better numbers hai (In World T20s, Umar has got a better stats than Virat Kohli).” “Umar toh Virat ki choti ungli ke barabar hai (He is not even close to Virat Kohli, when it comes to his performances and his aura). But Umar has got better strike rate, highest score than Virat Kohli in the T20 World Cups. “And since we don’t have PR companies we don’t share our stats and performances on the social media. ”

Speaking about Pakistan, they have been knocked out of the T20 World Cup 2024. Pakistan, who were the finalists in the last edition of T20 WC failed to get out of the group stage for the first time in history.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.