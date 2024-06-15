WATCH: Nepal's Sompal Kami dispatches the ball out of the ground; hits a mammoth 105-meter six off Anrich Nortje

Sompal Kami hit a humongous 105-meter six off Anrich Nortje on the fifth ball of the 19th over to provide another twist in a game full of twists.

Sompal Kami hit a humongous 105-meter six off Anrich Nortje on the fifth ball of the 19th over to provide another twist in a game full of twists. It came right off the middle of the bat and went a long way back on the roof of the ground, and the sound on the shot was as cracking as it could get.

Chasing a low total of 116 against South Africa, Nepal went strong till the 14th over when their score read 85/3, but a collapse followed. From 85/3, Nepal shrunk to 100/6 in the 19th over, but they were still in the game since the target wasn’t as big.

However, the South African speedsters held their nerves and bowled superbly in the slog overs to cramp Nepalese batters and make every run hard for them. The track was also slow with variable bounce, aiding the Proteas pacers, and the inexperience of Nepal batters came to the fore under pressure.

Eventually, Nepal fell short by a solitary run due to careless running from Gulsan Jha, who underestimated the importance of making it through to the crease in a tight situation. Nepal were gutted to lose the game, while South Africa jubilated as they got out of jail to end the first round on a high note.

Sompal Kami smashes a mammoth 105-meter maximum off Anrich Nortje

Amidst all the chaos in the middle, Sompal Kami presented his batting prowess to bang one out of the park off Anrich Nortje, who has been among the best performers this tournament. It was not an easy shot to execute, but Kami flexed his muscles to keep Nepal alive in the game.

Anrich Nortje bowled a back-of-the-hand slower delivery on the length, and Kami gauged it immediately. He waited for it and smashed it ferociously over the square-leg region, and the ball came from the middle of his bat.

It sailed on the roof and went out of the ground, travelling a whopping 105 meters. It was easily the shot of the match, for the slower ones weren’t easy to hit, and the variable bounce made it arduous further.

However, Sompal Kami relied on his power, and it paid dividends. While Nepal couldn’t win the game, this shot will be one of the best in the competition.

