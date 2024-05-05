PBKS vs CSK: Key Matchups, Venue and Player Stats, Recent Form and Detailed Guide for Match 53 of IPL 2024

PBKS vs CHE Dream11 Prediction: Punjab Kings have momentum, but Chennai Super Kings thrive under pressure. PBKS have been inconsistent overall, while CSK will be desperate to gather pace. Expect CSK to win the game.

PBKS vs CHE Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Indian Premier League 2024

Match

Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings

Date

5 May 2024

Time

3:30 PM IST

PBKS vs CHE Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Prabhsimran Singh has 55 runs at an average of 27.50 and a strike rate of 161.76 in two IPL innings against Chennai Super Kings.

Prabhsimran Singh has 24 runs at an average of 12 and a strike rate of 114.28 in two IPL innings in Dharamsala.

Prabhsimran Singh vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 95 runs, 73 balls, 23.75 average, 130.13 SR & 4 dismissals.

Prabhsimran Singh vs left-arm orthodox in IPL since 2023: 39 runs, 35 balls, 19.50 average, 111.42 SR & 4 dismissals. Ravindra Jadeja has dismissed him once in four balls.

Prabhsimran Singh’s last five scores: 13, 54, 35, 0 & 10.

Jonny Bairstow has 143 runs at an average of 23.83 and a strike rate of 128.82 in seven IPL innings against Chennai Super Kings. He also has a fifty against them.

Jonny Bairstow’s last five scores: 46, 108*, 15, 0 & 22.

Rilee Rossouw has 93 runs at an average of 18.60 and a strike rate of 125.67 in five IPL innings against Chennai Super Kings.

Rilee Rossouw scored 82 runs in his only IPL innings in Dharamsala.

Rilee Rossouw vs off-spinners in IPL since 2023: 27 runs, 41 balls, 13.50 average, 65.85 SR & 2 dismissals. Moeen Ali has dismissed him twice in 27 balls.

Rilee Rossouw vs left-arm orthodox in IPL since 2023: 46 runs, 29 balls, 23 average, 158.62 SR & 2 dismissals. Ravindra Jadeja has dismissed him once in 17 balls.

Rilee Rossouw’s last five scores: 43, 26, 9, 1 & 5.

Jitesh Sharma has 47 runs at an average of 23.50 and a strike rate of 174.07 in two IPL innings against Chennai Super Kings.

Jitesh Sharma has 44 runs at an average of 22 and a strike rate of 141.93 in two IPL innings in Dharamsala.

Jitesh Sharma vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 107 runs, 73 balls, 35.66 average, 146.57 SR & 3 dismissals.

Jitesh Sharma vs left-arm orthodox in IPL since 2023: 44 runs, 24 balls, 22 average, 183.33 SR & 2 dismissals.

Jitesh Sharma’s last five scores: 13, 9, 29, 19 & 16.

Shashank Singh has 40 runs at an average of 40 and a strike rate of 100 in two IPL innings against Chennai Super Kings.

Shashank Singh’s last five scores: 25*, 68*, 8, 41 & 9.

Sam Curran has 61 runs at an average of 61 and a strike rate of 127.08 in four IPL innings against Chennai Super Kings. He also has 4 wickets at an average of 38.25 and a strike rate of 22.50 in four IPL innings against them.

Sam Curran has 60 runs at an average of 60 and a strike rate of 166.66 in two IPL innings in Dharamsala. He also has 3 wickets at an average of 27.33 and a strike rate of 16 in two IPL innings here.

Sam Curran vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 82 runs, 68 balls, 16.40 average, 120.58 SR & 5 dismissals.

Sam Curran vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 56 runs, 40 balls, 14 average, 140 SR & 4 dismissals.

Sam Curran vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 15 wickets, 34.60 average, 19.86 SR & 10.44 economy rate. Sam Curran vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 7 wickets, 39.71 average, 25 SR & 9.53 economy rate.

Sam Curran’s last five scores: 26*, 20, 6, 6 & 29. Sam Curran’s previous five figures: 0/37, 1/60, 1/18, 2/41 & 2/25.

Ashutosh Sharma’s last five scores: 3, 61, 31, 33* & 31.

Harpreet Brar has 2 wickets in four IPL innings against Chennai Super Kings.

Harpreet Brar vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 11 wickets, 28.81 average, 24.09 SR & 7.17 economy rate. Harpreet Brar vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 4 wickets, 34.75 average, 24 SR & 8.68 economy rate.

Harpreet Brar’s last five figures: 2/17, 0/21, 0/35, 0/21 & 0/22.

Harshal Patel has 14 wickets at an average of 18.21 and a strike rate of 13.42 in nine IPL innings against Chennai Super Kings.

Harshal Patel vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 20 wickets, 21.10 average, 14 SR & 9.04 economy rate. Harshal Patel vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 8 wickets, 46.25 average, 25 SR & 11.10 economy rate.

Harshal Patel’s last five figures: 0/12, 1/48, 3/15, 3/31 & 1/21.

Kagiso Rabada has 9 wickets at an average of 26.33 and a strike rate of 22.44 in nine IPL innings against Chennai Super Kings.

Kagiso Rabada has 2 wickets at an average of 38 and a strike rate of 21 in two IPL innings in Dharamsala.

Kagiso Rabada vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 12 wickets, 23.25 average, 17.16 SR & 8.12 economy rate. Kagiso Rabada vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 6 wickets, 50.16 average, 27.66 SR & 10.87 economy rate.

Harshal Patel’s last five figures: 1/23, 1/48, 3/15, 3/31 & 1/21.

Rahul Chahar has 12 wickets at an average of 23.16 and a strike rate of 22.50 in 12 IPL innings against Chennai Super Kings.

Rahul Chahar has a solitary wicket in two IPL innings in Dharamsala.

Rahul Chahar vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 5 wickets, 71.20 average, 50.40 SR & 8.47 economy rate. Rahul Chahar vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 8 wickets, 21.12 average, 17.75 SR & 7.14 economy rate.

Rahul Chahar’s last five figures: 2/16, 1/33, 1/42, 0/16 & 1/33.

Arshdeep Singh has 7 wickets at an average of 23.85 and a strike rate of 17.14 in six IPL innings against Chennai Super Kings.

Arshdeep Singh has a solitary wicket in two IPL innings in Dharamsala.

Arshdeep Singh vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 17 wickets, 28.47 average, 18.70 SR & 9.13 economy rate. Arshdeep Singh vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 13 wickets, 27.92 average, 15.30 SR & 10.94 economy rate.

Arshdeep Singh’s last five figures: 1/52, 2/45, 1/17, 0/35 & 1/45.

Chennai Super Kings:

Ajinkya Rahane has 496 runs at an average of 31 and a strike rate of 114.81 in 19 IPL innings against Punjab Kings. He also has three fifties against them.

Ajinkya Rahane vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 119 runs, 82 balls, 23.80 average, 145.12 SR & 5 dismissals. Rahul Chahar has dismissed him once in nine balls.

Ajinkya Rahane vs off-spinners in IPL since 2023: 31 runs, 26 balls, 10.33 average, 119.23 SR & 3 dismissals.

Ajinkya Rahane vs left-arm orthodox in IPL since 2023: 48 runs, 50 balls, 16 average, 96 SR & 3 dismissals. Harpreet Brar has dismissed him once in five balls.

Ajinkya Rahane’s last five scores: 29, 9, 1, 36 & 5.

Ruturaj Gaikwad has 209 runs at an average of 34.83 and a strike rate of 110.58 in seven IPL innings against Punjab Kings. He also has two fifties against them.

Ruturaj Gaikwad vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 247 runs, 173 balls, 41.16 average, 142.77 SR & 6 dismissals. Arshdeep Singh has dismissed him thrice in 44 balls.

Ruturaj Gaikwad vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 136 runs, 103 balls, 27.20 average, 132.03 SR & 5 dismissals.

Ruturaj Gaikwad vs Kagiso Rabada in T20s: 63 runs, 59 balls, 21 average, 106.77 SR & 3 dismissals.

Ruturaj Gaikwad’s last five scores: 62, 98, 108*, 17 & 69.

Daryl Mitchell scored a solitary run in his only IPL innings against Punjab Kings.

Daryl Mitchell vs left-arm orthodox since 2023: 150 runs, 108 balls, 30 average, 138.88 SR & 5 dismissals.

Daryl Mitchell vs off-spinners since 2023: 89 runs, 82 balls, 22.25 average, 108.53 SR & 4 dismissals.

Daryl Mitchell vs left-arm pace in IPL 2024: 41 runs, 36 balls, 20.50 average, 113.88 SR & 2 dismissals. Arshdeep Singh and Sam Curran have dismissed him once each.

Daryl Mitchell’s last five scores: 1*, 52, 11, 17 & 25.

Shivam Dube has 151 runs at an average of 21.57 and a strike rate of 149.50 in seven IPL innings against Punjab Kings. He also has a fifty against them.

Shivam Dube vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 123 runs, 61 balls, 24.60 average, 201.63 SR & 5 dismissals. Arshdeep Singh has dismissed him twice in 15 balls.

Shivam Dube vs Kagiso Rabada in T20s: 33 runs, 27 balls, 16.50 average, 122.22 SR & 2 dismissals.

Shivam Dube’s last five scores: 0, 39*, 66, 3 & 66*.

Ravindra Jadeja has 324 runs at an average of 23.14 and a strike rate of 122.26 in 20 IPL innings against Punjab Kings. He also has 16 wickets at an average of 37.37 and a strike rate of 27.75 in 24 IPL innings against them.

Ravindra Jadeja scored 13 runs in his only IPL innings in Dharamsala.

Ravindra Jadeja vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 67 runs, 46 balls, 22.33 average, 145.65 SR & 3 dismissals. Sam Curran and Arshdeep Singh have dismissed him once each.

Ravindra Jadeja vs Kagiso Rabada in T20s: 34 runs, 21 balls, 17 average, 161.90 SR & 2 dismissals.

Ravindra Jadeja vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 15 wickets, 24.60 average, 21.13 SR & 6.98 economy rate. Ravindra Jadeja vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 10 wickets, 31.80 average, 22.90 SR & 8.33 economy rate.

Ravindra Jadeja’s previous five scores: 2, 16, 57*, 31* & 21*. Ravindra Jadeja’s last five figures: 0/22, 1/22, 0/16, 0/32 & 0/37.

Moeen Ali has 75 runs at an average of 12.50 and a strike rate of 127.11 in six IPL innings against Punjab Kings. He also has 4 wickets at an average of 27.75 and a strike rate of 24.25 in seven IPL innings against them.

Moeen Ali vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 49 runs, 35 balls, 7 average, 140 SR & 7 dismissals. Rahul Chahar has dismissed him twice in 20 balls.

Moeen Ali vs Harshal Patel in T20s: 33 runs, 26 balls, 16.50 average, 126.92 SR & 2 dismissals.

Moeen Ali vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 6 wickets, 25.66 average, 16.16 SR & 9.52 economy rate. Moeen Ali vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 5 wickets, 22.40 average, 21.40 SR & 6.28 economy rate.

Moeen Ali’s last five scores: 15, 30, 3, 12* & 23. Moeen Ali’s previous five figures: 0/22, 0/21, 0/5, 2/23 & 2/28.

MS Dhoni has 669 runs at an average of 47.78 and a strike rate of 149.33 in 26 IPL innings against Punjab Kings. He also has five fifties against them.

MS Dhoni has 60 runs at an average of 60 and a strike rate of 133.33 in two IPL innings in Dharamsala. He also has a fifty here.

MS Dhoni vs Rahul Chahar in T20s: 19 runs, 34 balls, 9.50 average, 55.88 SR & 2 dismissals.

MS Dhoni’s last five scores: 14, 5*, 4*, 28* & 20*.

Shardul Thakur has 18 wickets at an average of 20.05 and a strike rate of 13.11 in 11 IPL innings against Punjab Kings. He also has a four-wicket haul against them.

Shardul Thakur vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 4 wickets, 52.25 average, 33.25 SR & 9.42 economy rate. Shardul Thakur vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 5 wickets, 38 average, 19.80 SR & 11.51 economy rate.

Shardul Thakur’s last five figures: 1/48, 1/27, 0/42, 0/35 & 0/27.

Tushar Deshpande has 3 wickets at an average of 30 and a strike rate of 12 in two IPL innings against Punjab Kings.

Tushar Deshpande vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 21 wickets, 24.76 average, 15.66 SR & 9.48 economy rate. Tushar Deshpande vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 10 wickets, 32.10 average, 20.40 SR & 9.44 economy rate.

Tushar Deshpande’s last five figures: 4/27, 0/34, 0/42, 1/29 & 3/33.

Richard Gleeson’s last five figures: 1/30, 1/30, 1/14, 2/29 & 0/35.

Matheesha Pathirana took a solitary wicket in his only IPL innings against Punjab Kings.

Matheesha Pathirana vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 18 wickets, 17.61 average, 13.33 SR & 7.92 economy rate. Matheesha Pathirana vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 14 wickets, 15.92 average, 12.21 SR & 7.82 economy rate.

Matheesha Pathirana’s last five figures: 2/17, 2/35, 1/29, 4/28 & 3/31.

PBKS vs CHE Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The first innings score in two games in Dharamsala in IPL 2023 were 213/2 & 187/5, with pacers snaring 84.21% of wickets here. Expect another nice batting track with some help for speedsters early on. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 200 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 27°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

PBKS vs CHE Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Punjab Kings: Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Sam Curran (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh (IMP).

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Shardul Thakur, Richard Gleeson, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Choudhary/Sameer Rizvi (IMP).

PBKS vs CHE Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Sam Curran: Sam Curran is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. Curran will contribute with both bat and ball, and his recent form has been top-notch. He has also done well at this venue previously.

Ruturaj Gaikwad: Ruturaj Gaikwad is the most popular captaincy option for this game. Gaikwad will open the innings and is a consistent performer. He can score big again.

Shivam Dube: Shivam Dube will bat in the middle order. Dube has turned himself into a six-hitting machine and can score vital runs. He can also bowl a few overs.

PBKS vs CHE Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Prabhsimran Singh: Prabhsimran Singh has been selected by less than 38% of users as of now. Prabhsimran will open the innings and has done well in patches this IPL. He will enjoy batting in Dharamsala.

Shardul Thakur: Shardul Thakur’s selection % currently stands at 8.64. Thakur will bowl in different phases, increasing his probability of taking wickets. His batting can also fetch a few crucial points in the lower order.

PBKS vs CHE Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

MS Dhoni: MS Dhoni might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

PBKS vs CHE Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

Other options: Jonny Bairstow and Daryl Mitchell.

PBKS vs CHE Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

Other options: Ashutosh Sharma and Shardul Thakur.

PBKS vs CHE Dream11 Prediction

Punjab Kings have momentum, but Chennai Super Kings thrive under pressure. PBKS have been inconsistent overall, while CSK will be desperate to gather pace. Expect CSK to win the game.

