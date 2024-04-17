PBKS vs MI: Key Matchups, Venue and Player Stats, Recent Form and Detailed Guide for Match 33 of IPL 2024

PBKS vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Both teams lost their previous game. While Punjab Kings will have a home advantage, Mumbai Indians are a solid unit, capable of winning anywhere. Batting-wise, MI look stronger and might prevail in the end.

PBKS vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Indian Premier League 2024

Match

Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians

Date

18 April 2024

Time

7:30 PM IST

PBKS vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Atharva Taide scored 29 runs in his only IPL innings against Mumbai Indians.

Atharva Taide scored 15 runs in his only IPL innings in Mullanpur.

Atharva Taide vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 26 runs, 20 balls, 13 average, 130 SR & 2 dismissals.

Atharva Taide’s last five scores: 15, 29, 40, 37 & 97.

Jonny Bairstow has 96 runs at an average of 24 and a strike rate of 160 in four IPL innings against Mumbai Indians.

Jonny Bairstow has 24 runs at an average of 8 and a strike rate of 96 in three IPL innings in Mullanpur.

Jonny Bairstow’s last five scores: 15, 0, 22, 42 & 8.

Prabhsimran Singh has 35 runs in two IPL innings against Mumbai Indians.

Prabhsimran Singh has 40 runs at an average of 13.33 and a strike rate of 108.11 in three IPL innings in Mullanpur.

Prabhsimran Singh vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 93 runs, 69 balls, 23.25 average, 134.78 SR & 4 dismissals.

Prabhsimran Singh vs left-arm orthodox in IPL since 2023: 32 runs, 32 balls, 16 average, 100 SR & 2 dismissals.

Prabhsimran Singh’s last five scores: 10, 4, 35, 19 & 25.

Sam Curran has 133 runs at an average of 33.25 and a strike rate of 156.47 in four IPL innings against Mumbai Indians. He also has 5 wickets at an average of 39.60 and a strike rate of 21.60 in five IPL innings against them.

Sam Curran has 98 runs at an average of 32.67 and a strike rate of 124.05 in three IPL innings in Mullanpur. He also has 4 wickets at an average of 19 and a strike rate of 13.50 in three IPL innings here.

Sam Curran vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 52 runs, 36 balls, 13 average, 144.44 SR & 4 dismissals.

Sam Curran vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 77 runs, 61 balls, 19.25 average, 126.22 SR & 4 dismissals. Shreyas Gopal has dismissed him once in eight balls.

Sam Curran vs Jasprit Bumrah in T20s: 18 runs, 13 balls, 6 average, 138.46 SR & 3 dismissals.

Sam Curran vs Hardik Pandya in T20s: 6 runs, 8 balls, 3 average, 75 SR & 2 dismissals.

Sam Curran vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 12 wickets, 32.50 average, 20 SR & 9.75 economy rate. Sam Curran vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 6 wickets, 41.83 average, 25.83 SR & 9.71 economy rate.

Sam Curran’s last five scores: 6, 29, 5, 0 & 23. Sam Curran’s previous five figures: 2/25, 2/41, 0/18, 3/28 & 1/30.

Jitesh Sharma has 104 runs at an average of 104 and a strike rate of 212.24 in three IPL innings against Mumbai Indians.

Jitesh Sharma has 57 runs at an average of 19 and a strike rate of 129.55 in three IPL innings in Mullanpur.

Jitesh Sharma vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 100 runs, 65 balls, 33.33 average, 153.84 SR & 3 dismissals.

Jitesh Sharma vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 58 runs, 38 balls, 29 average, 152.63 SR & 2 dismissals.

Jitesh Sharma’s last five scores: 29, 19, 16, 6 & 27.

Shashank Singh has 55 runs at an average of 27.50 and a strike rate of 157.14 in three IPL innings in Mullanpur.

Shashank Singh’s last five scores: 9, 46*, 61*, 9* & 21*.

Liam Livingstone has 95 runs at an average of 31.66 and a strike rate of 161.01 in four IPL innings against Mumbai Indians. He also has a solitary wicket against them.

Liam Livingstone has 59 runs at an average of 59 and a strike rate of 168.57 in two IPL innings in Mullanpur. He also has a solitary wicket here.

Liam Livingstone vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 28 runs, 35 balls, 9.33 average, 80 SR & 3 dismissals.

Liam Livingstone vs Romario Shepherd in T20s: 30 runs, 13 balls, 10 average, 230.76 SR & 3 dismissals.

Liam Livingstone vs Jasprit Bumrah in T20s: 1 run, 3 balls, 0.50 average, 33.33 SR & 2 dismissals.

Liam Livingstone vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 3 wickets, 20.66 average, 13.33 SR & 9.30 economy rate. Liam Livingstone vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 0 wickets & 15.90 economy rate.

Liam Livingstone’s last five scores: 21, 28*, 17, 38* & 30. Liam Livingstone’s previous five figures: 1/21, 1/24, 1/14, 0/16 & 0/40.

Ashutosh Sharma has 64 runs at an average of 64 and a strike rate of 206.45 in two IPL innings in Mullanpur.

Ashutosh Sharma’s last five scores: 31, 33*, 31, 43 & 10.

Harpreet Brar has a solitary wicket in three IPL innings in Mullanpur.

Harpreet Brar vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 10 wickets, 26.30 average, 21.30 SR & 7.40 economy rate. Harpreet Brar vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 3 wickets, 33 average, 23.33 SR & 8.48 economy rate.

Harpreet Brar’s last five figures: 0/22, 0/48, 1/33, 0/14 & 2/13.

Harshal Patel has 21 wickets at an average of 16.19 and a strike rate of 12 in 13 IPL innings against Mumbai Indians. He also has one four-wicket and a five-wicket haul against them.

Harshal Patel has 5 wickets at an average of 19.60 and a strike rate of 12 in three IPL innings in Mullanpur.

Harshal Patel vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 14 wickets, 24.64 average, 16.64 SR & 8.88 economy rate. Harshal Patel vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 7 wickets, 48.71 average, 25.85 SR & 11.30 economy rate.

Harshal Patel’s last five figures: 1/21, 2/30, 1/44, 0/45 & 1/45.

Kagiso Rabada has 12 wickets at an average of 28.33 and a strike rate of 20.50 in 11 IPL innings against Mumbai Indians.

Kagiso Rabada has 4 wickets at an average of 21.50 and a strike rate of 18 in three IPL innings in Mullanpur.

Kagiso Rabada vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 11 wickets, 16.72 average, 13.27 SR & 7.56 economy rate. Kagiso Rabada vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 5 wickets, 47.80 average, 27.20 SR & 10.54 economy rate.

Kagiso Rabada’s last five figures: 2/18, 1/32, 2/44, 1/38 & 2/23.

Arshdeep Singh has 8 wickets at an average of 27 and a strike rate of 16.37 in six IPL innings against Mumbai Indians. He also has a four-wicket haul against them.

Arshdeep Singh has 7 wickets at an average of 14.57 and a strike rate of 10.14 in three IPL innings in Mullanpur. He also has a four-wicket haul here.

Arshdeep Singh vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 13 wickets, 30.30 average, 20.15 SR & 9.02 economy rate. Arshdeep Singh vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 13 wickets, 23.38 average, 13.53 SR & 10.36 economy rate.

Arshdeep Singh’s last five figures: 1/45, 4/29, 0/33, 2/30 & 0/40.

Mumbai Indians:

Rohit Sharma has 812 runs at an average of 32.48 and a strike rate of 140.24 in 29 IPL innings against Punjab Kings. He also has seven fifties against them.

Rohit Sharma vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 47 runs, 31 balls, 11.75 average, 151.61 SR & 4 dismissals.

Rohit Sharma vs left-arm orthodox in IPL since 2023: 89 runs, 73 balls, 29.66 average, 121.91 SR & 3 dismissals.

Rohit Sharma vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 92 runs, 57 balls, 30.66 average, 161.40 SR & 3 dismissals. Arshdeep Singh has dismissed him once in 15 balls.

Rohit Sharma vs Kagiso Rabada in T20s: 89 runs, 74 balls, 22.25 average, 120.27 SR & 4 dismissals.

Rohit Sharma vs Harshal Patel in T20s: 27 runs, 23 balls, 9 average, 117.39 SR & 3 dismissals.

Rohit Sharma’s last five scores: 105*, 38, 49, 0 & 26.

Ishan Kishan has 239 runs at an average of 19.91 and a strike rate of 117.15 in 12 IPL innings against Punjab Kings. He also has a fifty against them.

Ishan Kishan vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 60 runs, 45 balls, 12 average, 133.33 SR & 5 dismissals.

Ishan Kishan vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 139 runs, 86 balls, 34.75 average, 161.62 SR & 4 dismissals. Arshdeep Singh has dismissed him thrice in 12 balls.

Ishan Kishan vs left-arm orthodox in IPL since 2023: 82 runs, 51 balls, 27.33 average, 160.74 SR & 3 dismissals.

Ishan Kishan’s last five scores: 23, 69, 42, 16 & 34.

Suryakumar Yadav has 427 runs at an average of 26.68 and a strike rate of 158.73 in 17 IPL innings against Punjab Kings. He also has three fifties against them.

Suryakumar Yadav vs left-arm orthodox in IPL since 2023: 21 runs, 21 balls, 10.50 average, 100 SR & 2 dismissals.

Suryakumar Yadav vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 99 runs, 41 balls, 33 average, 241.16 SR & 3 dismissals. Sam Curran has dismissed him twice in 21 balls, while Arshdeep Singh has dismissed him once in 24 balls.

Suryakumar Yadav vs Kagiso Rabada in T20s: 94 runs, 52 balls, 31.33 average, 180.76 SR & 3 dismissals.

Suryakumar Yadav’s last five scores: 0, 52, 0, 100 & 56.

Tilak Varma has 65 runs at an average of 32.50 and a strike rate of 191.17 in three IPL innings against Punjab Kings.

Tilak Varma vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 96 runs, 73 balls, 24 average, 131.50 SR & 4 dismissals.

Tilak Varma vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 71 runs, 41 balls, 23.66 average, 173.17 SR & 3 dismissals. Arshdeep Singh has dismissed him once in 12 balls.

Tilak Varma’s last five scores: 31, 16*, 6, 32 & 64.

Hardik Pandya has 246 runs at an average of 22.36 and a strike rate of 152.79 in 14 IPL innings against Punjab Kings. He also has 4 wickets against them.

Hardik Pandya vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 77 runs, 62 balls, 19.25 average, 124.19 SR & 4 dismissals. Arshdeep Singh and Sam Curran have dismissed him once each.

Hardik Pandya vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 113 runs, 60 balls, 37.66 average, 188.33 SR & 3 dismissals.

Hardik Pandya vs left-arm orthodox in IPL since 2023: 29 runs, 40 balls, 14.50 average, 72.50 SR & 2 dismissals. Harpreet Brar has dismissed him once in three balls.

Hardik Pandya vs Harshal Patel in T20s: 10 runs, 10 balls, 5 average, 100 SR & 2 dismissals.

Hardik Pandya vs Kagiso Rabada in T20s: 73 runs, 51 balls, 36.50 average, 143.13 SR & 2 dismissals.

Hardik Pandya vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 5 wickets, 43.40 average, 24.80 SR & 10.50 economy rate. Hardik Pandya vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 1 wicket, 143 average, 92 SR & 9.32 economy rate.

Hardik Pandya’s last five scores: 2, 21*, 39, 34 & 24. Hardik Pandya’s last five figures: 2/43, 0/13, 1/46, 0/30 & 0/32.

Tim David has 44 runs at a strike rate of 191.30 in two IPL innings against Punjab Kings.

Tim David vs left-arm pace in 2024: 95 runs, 59 balls, 19 average, 161.01 SR & 5 dismissals. Sam Curran has dismissed him 17 balls.

Tim David vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 31 runs, 27 balls, 10.33 average, 114.81 SR & 3 dismissals.

Tim David’s last five scores: 13, 45*, 17, 42 & 11.

Romario Shepherd scored 26 runs in his only IPL innings against Punjab Kings.

Romario Shepherd vs left-arm pace in 2024: 24 runs, 26 balls, 12 average, 92.30 SR & 2 dismissals.

Romario Shepherd’s last five scores: 1, 39*, 15*, 11 & 10. Romario Shepherd’s last five figures: 0/33, 0/22, 1/54, 1/17 & 1/25.

Mohammad Nabi has 38 runs at an average of 9.50 and a strike rate of 172.72 in four IPL innings against Punjab Kings. He also has a solitary wicket against them.

Mohammad Nabi vs left-arm pace in 2024: 43 runs, 41 balls, 10.75 average, 104.87 SR & 4 dismissals. Arshdeep Singh has dismissed him once in seven balls.

Mohammad Nabi vs leg-spinners in 2024: 107 runs, 71 balls, 26.75 average, 150.70 SR & 4 dismissals.

Mohammad Nabi vs RHBs in 2024: 7 wickets, 30.85 average, 28 SR & 6.61 economy rate. Mohammad Nabi vs LHBs in 2024: 6 wickets, 23.33 average, 18.16 SR & 7.70 economy rate.

Mohammad Nabi’s previous five scores: 4*, 6, 59, 25 & 48. Mohammad Nabi’s last five figures: 0/19, 0/7, 0/17, 0/16 & 1/14.

Shreyas Gopal has 2 wickets in seven IPL innings against Punjab Kings.

Shreyas Gopal’s last five figures: 1/9, 1/32, 0/30, 1/49 & 4/18.

Gerald Coetzee vs RHBs in IPL 2024: 6 wickets, 26.50 average, 14.83 SR & 10.71 economy rate. Gerald Coetzee vs LHBs in IPL 2024: 3 wickets, 24 average, 15.33 SR & 9.39 economy rate.

Gerald Coetzee’s last five figures: 1/35, 1/42, 4/34, 0/36 & 1/57.

Jasprit Bumrah has 20 wickets at an average of 17.95 and a strike rate of 17 in 15 IPL innings against Punjab Kings.

Jasprit Bumrah vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 5 wickets, 21.40 average, 19.20 SR & 6.68 economy rate. Jasprit Bumrah vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 5 wickets, 7.80 average, 9.60 SR & 4.87 economy rate.

Jasprit Bumrah’s last five figures: 0/27, 5/21, 2/22, 0/26 & 0/36.

Akash Madhwal vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 13 wickets, 23.92 average, 14 SR & 10.25 economy rate. Akash Madhwal vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 5 wickets, 13.40 average, 12.20 SR & 6.59 economy rate.

Akash Madhwal’s last five figures: 0/37, 1/57, 0/45, 3/20 & 0/8.

PBKS vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The tracks in Mullanpur have been decent for batting in Mullanpur this IPL, but the pitch in the previous game was slightly tricky. The pacers will get some movement early on. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 180 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 31°C, with partly cloudy, is forecast.

PBKS vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Punjab Kings: Atharva Taide, Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh (IMP).

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Nabi, Shreyas Gopal, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Madhwal (IMP).

PBKS vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Sam Curran: Sam Curran is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. Curran will contribute with both bat and ball and has done well against Mumbai Indians in the past. He also has a fine record at this venue.

Rohit Sharma: Rohit Sharma has been in superb touch this season. Rohit is coming on the back of a marvellous century. He can score big.

Suryakumar Yadav: Suryakumar Yadav is another popular captaincy option for this game. Suryakumar is the best T20 batter in the world and has done well against Punjab Kings. He can make a substantial score.

PBKS vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Harshal Patel: Harshal Patel has been selected by less than 17% of users as of now. Harshal has done well against Mumbai Indians and at this venue. He will bowl in the middle and death overs, increasing his probability of taking wickets.

Romario Shepherd: Romario Shepherd’s selection % currently stands at 14.43. Shepherd will contribute with both bat and ball. He has that wicket-taking knack and can also chip in with useful runs in the lower order.

PBKS vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Shreyas Gopal: Shreyas Gopal might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

PBKS vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If PBKS bat first:

Complete the team with three among Prabhsimran Singh, Rohit Sharma, Jitesh Sharma, Mohammad Nabi, Kagiso Rabada, and Akash Madhwal.

If MI bat first:

Complete the team with three among Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Atharva Taide, Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Gerald Coetzee, and Arshdeep Singh.

PBKS vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If PBKS bat first:

Complete the team with three among Prabhsimran Singh, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, and Kagiso Rabada.

If MI bat first:

Complete the team with three among Atharva Taide, Tim David, Harshal Patel, and Gerald Coetzee.

PBKS vs MI Dream11 Prediction

Both teams lost their previous game. While Punjab Kings will have a home advantage, Mumbai Indians are a solid unit, capable of winning anywhere. Batting-wise, MI look stronger and might prevail in the end.

