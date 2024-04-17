WATCH: Rishabh Pant's controversial stumping to dismiss Shahrukh Khan

GT had an extremely disappointing show with the bat, registering the lowest score of IPL 2024 after getting bundled out for a paltry 89.

During the match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Gujarat Titans (GT) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024), DC skipper Rishabh Pant inflicted a stumping on Shahrukh Khan which was borderline controversial.

GT had an extremely disappointing show with the bat, registering the lowest score of IPL 2024 after getting bundled out for a paltry 89.

During GT's innings as they were struggling, the team management decided to introduce Shahrukh Khan as an Impact Player in the hope that he could turn around the fortunes. However, he had an extremely short-stay at the crease, getting dismissed on his first ball for a golden duck.

Talking about the dismissal, Tristan Stubbs bowled a full-length delivery outside the off stump and Shahrukh had a go at it.

However, the GT batter could not make any contact as the ball slid under his bat. The momentum also took him out of the crease and before he could get back, the woodwork was shattered.

WATCH: Rishabh Pant's controversial stumping of Shahrukh Khan

Rishabh Pant however could not manage to collect the ball cleanly. The ball eventually dropped out of his glove and hit the stumps.

During replays, all angles looked inconclusive but one angle showed that Pant's gloves did hit the stumps but the bails came off only when the ball hit the stumps.

The third umpire took his time but eventually gave the decision in favour of the fielding team and Shahrukh Khan had to depart.

Speaking about the match, DC chased down the 90-run target comfortably in 8.5 overs.

With the victory, DC have now climbed up to the sixth position in the points table with 3 wins from 7 games. GT on the other hand has dropped to the event spot with six points.

