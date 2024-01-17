PR vs JSK Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, SA20 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 9 Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

PR vs JSK Dream11 Prediction: Paarl Royals will play at home, but Joburg Super Kings are a quality side. Expect JSK to win the contest.

PR vs JSK Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

SA20 League 2024

Match

Paarl Royals vs Joburg Super Kings

Date

17 January 2024

Time

9:00 PM IST

PR vs JSK Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Jason Roy has 974 runs at an average of 24.97 and a strike rate of 137.57 in 40 T20 innings since 2023. He also has five fifties and a century.

Jos Buttler has 1886 runs at an average of 34.92 and a strike rate of 141.48 in 57 T20 innings since 2023. He also has 17 fifties.

David Miller has 942 runs at an average of 29.43 and a strike rate of 137.31 in 45 T20 innings since 2023. He also has two fifties.

Lungi Ngidi has 18 wickets at an average of 26.27 and a strike rate of 18.61 in 15 T20 innings since 2023. He also has a four-wicket haul.

Tabraiz Shamsi has 33 wickets at an average of 24.72 and a strike rate of 18.90 in 29 T20 innings since 2023. He also has a four-wicket haul.

Faf du Plessis has 1264 runs at an average of 43.58 and a strike rate of 146.29 in 31 T20 innings since 2023. He also has 11 fifties and a century.

Reeza Hendricks has 607 runs at an average of 30.35 and a strike rate of 131.95 in 20 T20 innings since 2023. He also has four fifties.

Leus du Plooy has 701 runs at an average of 30.47 and a strike rate of 146.65 in 31 T20 innings since 2023. He also has four fifties.

Romario Shepherd has 367 runs at an average of 22.93 and a strike rate of 166.06 in 28 T20 innings since 2023. He also has 34 wickets at an average of 26.05 and a strike rate of 17.14 in 33 T20 innings in this timeframe.

Lizaad Williams has 17 wickets at an average of 17.35 and a strike rate of 11.29 in ten T20 innings since 2023. He also has two four-wicket hauls.

Imran Tahir has 23 wickets at an average of 20.56 and a strike rate of 18.17 in 19 T20 innings since 2023.

PR vs JSK Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first innings score in Paarl has been 140, with the pacers snaring 56.58% of wickets here. The pitch will be on the slower side, and the spinners will also come into play. The teams winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 150 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 32°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

PR vs JSK Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Paarl Royals: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Wihan Lubbe, David Miller (c), Mitchell Van Buuren, Fabian Allen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Obed McCoy.

Joburg Super Kings: Faf du Plessis (c), Reeza Hendricks, Ronan Hermann, Leus du Plooy, Moeen Ali, Donovan Ferreira (wk), Romario Shepherd, David Wiese, Lizaad Williams, Nandre Burger, Imran Tahir.

Also Read: Old Twitter exchange between Pietersen and Kohli goes viral

PR vs JSK Live Streaming and Broadcast Details

The PR vs JSK live streaming in India will be available on the Disney + Hotstar app as well as the website. Here is the complete list of SA 2024 live-streaming platforms for all major locations:

Location Streaming Platform India Sports18, Jio Cinema South Africa SuperSport, SuperSport App United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports App USA Willow TV Australia Foxtel

PR vs JSK Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Jos Buttler: Jos Buttler is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. Buttler is among the finest T20 players and will open the innings. His wicketkeeping will also fetch a few points.

Andile Phehlukwayo: Andile Phehlukwayo has improved massively as a batter. He can add handy runs in the lower order. His bowling will also be effective on a slow Paarl pitch.

Romario Shepherd: Romario Shepherd is a utility player. He can hit the ball long and add valuable runs. Shepherd’s bowling will also be threatening in Paarl.

Telegram Group Join Now

PR vs JSK Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Wihan Lubbe: Wihan Lubbe can be mighty effective in Paarl. He will bat in the top order and can add useful runs. His bowling can also be useful.

Imran Tahir: Imran Tahir has a selection % of less than 13 as of now. He will enjoy bowling in Paarl, where there is some help for the spinners. Tahir looked quite good in the previous game.

PR vs JSK Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Donovan Ferreira: Donovan Ferreira might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

PR vs JSK Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If PR bat first:

Complete the team with three among Jason Roy, Leus du Plooy, Mitchell Van Buuren, Tabraiz Shamsi and Nandre Burger.

If JSK bat first:

Complete the team with three among Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Fabian Allen, Lizaad Williams and Bjorn Fortuin.

PR vs JSK Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If PR bat first:

Complete the team with three among Jason Roy, Leus du Plooy, Mitchell van Buuren, Tabraiz Shamsi and Nandre Burger.

If JSK bat first:

Complete the team with three among Wihan Lubbe, David Wiese, Imran Tahir, Obed McCoy and Lizaad Williams.

PR vs JSK Dream11 Prediction

Paarl Royals will play at home, but Joburg Super Kings are a quality side. Expect JSK to win the contest.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.