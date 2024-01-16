Virat Kohli and Kevin Pietersen are among the finest batters of their respective teams.

Virat Kohli and Kevin Pietersen are among the finest batters of their respective teams. Both have been a consistent performer and are aesthetically pleasing to watch. They ooze class with their superior skillsets whenever they bat on the field.

Apart from being great players, both have a strong bonding off the field. Kohli and Pietersen have always admired each other and share mutual respect. Numerous times in the past, several comments of admiration have gone viral.

Pietersen has always talked highly about Kohli and his aggression and batting. He enjoys seeing Virat bat and never leaves any opportunity to praise the modern-day legend. Even when Kohli went through a lean patch a couple of years ago, Pietersen would back him to come good at some point.

As it turned out, Kohli regained his form, and Pietersen was among the happiest to see him roaring back strongly. ‘Game recognises game’ as they say. It is not surprising to see them enjoying each other’s game.

Old Twitter exchange between Pietersen and Kohli goes viral

Twitter, now X, has some gold conversations between the cricketers from the past. An old exchange between Kevin Pietersen and Virat Kohli has gone viral. In the conversation, Kohli seems unhappy with the Aussie crowd’s behaviour.

“I agree cricketers dont have to retaliate, what when the crowd says the worst things about your mother and sister. the worst ive heard” tweeted Virat Kohli. Pietersen replied, “ha ha ha ha ha!!! Welcome to Australia buddy!!”

Kohli replied to him quoting “never heard crap like that. EVER” to which Pietersen commented,”that’s the way it is mate.. Beat them & they start abusing their own!! #fickle”

The whole conversation shows the way Pietersen encourages Virat. The tweets are old and dug by a famous Twitter account ‘absycric’. The tweets show that Pietersen recognised Kohli’s superior skillsets early in his career.

