Virat Kohli set to join Gayle, Malik, and Pollard in elite T20 list in 3rd IND vs AFG T20I

Virat Kohli boasts an extensive array of milestones and records in his illustrious career and the eminent Indian batter is poised to achieve yet another significant milestone. Should Kohli score six runs in the third and final T20I against Afghanistan on Wednesday (January 17), he will become the first Indian ever to surpass the 12,000-run mark in the T20 format.

Currently standing at 11,994 runs in 375 matches, the former India skipper is on the brink of becoming the fourth batter globally to achieve this feat. Chris Gayle, the West Indies legend, holds the top position with 14,562 runs in 463 T20 matches, followed by Shoaib Malik with 12,993 runs in 525 games and Kieron Pollard with 12,430 runs in 639 matches.

Returning to T20Is after a hiatus of 14 months, having last played in the shortest format in the T20 World Cup 2022 semi-fina, Kohli showcased his prowess in the second T20I against Afghanistan on Sunday by contributing a brisk 29 runs from 16 balls.

Virat Kohli eyeing a spot in the 2024 T20 World Cup

In his first T20I appearance since November 2022, Kohli announced his comeback with a graceful boundary, reminiscent of the iconic shot played against Haris Rauf in the last T20 World Cup at MCG. This time, he elegantly dispatched a short-of-a-length delivery from Naveen-ul-Haq back over the bowler's head for a four, whereas, in Australia, it had been a six.

There are reports suggesting that Kohli aims to secure a spot in the squad for the upcoming 2024 T20 World Cup, set to take place in West Indies and the USA. India is scheduled to play all their matches in the United States, commencing their campaign against Ireland on June 5 and facing arch-rivals Pakistan on June 9.

