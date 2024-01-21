PR vs MICT Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, SA20 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 14 Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

PR vs MICT Dream11 Prediction: MI Cape Town are a strong team and might win the contest.

PR vs MICT Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

SA20 League 2024

Match

Paarl Royals vs MI Cape Town

Date

21 January 2024

Time

7:00 PM IST

PR vs MICT Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Jos Buttler has 2002 runs at an average of 36.40 and a strike rate of 142.89 in 59 T20 innings since 2023. He also has 18 fifties.

David Miller has 964 runs at an average of 28.35 and a strike rate of 135.58 in 47 T20 innings since 2023. He also has two fifties.

Mitchell Van Buuren has 168 runs at an average of 33.60 and a strike rate of 127.27 in eight T20 innings since 2023. He also has a fifty.

Lungi Ngidi has 21 wickets at an average of 25.38 and a strike rate of 18.14 in 17 T20 innings since 2023. He also has a four-wicket haul.

Tabraiz Shamsi has 36 wickets at an average of 24.38 and a strike rate of 18.66 in 31 T20 innings since 2023. He also has a four-wicket haul.

Rassie van der Dussen has 628 runs at an average of 31.40 and a strike rate of 136.81 in 22 T20 innings since 2023. He also has one fifty and a century.

Ryan Rickelton has 483 runs at an average of 48.30 and a strike rate of 153.82 in 11 T20 innings since 2023. He also has four fifties.

Sam Curran has 1014 runs at an average of 19.88 and a strike rate of 131.17 in 57 T20 innings since 2023. He also has 51 wickets at 23.58 balls apiece in 63 T20 innings in this timeframe.

Kagiso Rabada has 24 wickets at an average of 27.16 and a strike rate of 18.50 in 20 T20 innings since 2023.

Olly Stone has 10 wickets at an average of 25.10 and a strike rate of 15.50 in nine T20 innings since 2023. He also has a four-wicket haul.

PR vs MICT Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first innings score in Paarl has been 139, with pacers snaring 58.14% of wickets here. The track will be slow, and the spinners will get ample assistance. The teams winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 150 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 31°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

PR vs MICT Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Paarl Royals: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Wihan Lubbe, David Miller (c), Mitchell Van Buuren, Andile Phehlukwayo, Fabian Allen, Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi, Obed McCoy, Tabraiz Shamsi.

MI Cape Town: Rassie van der Dussen, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Dewald Brevis, Liam Livingstone, Connor Esterhuizen, Sam Curran, Kieron Pollard (c), George Linde, Kagiso Rabada, Thomas Kaber, Olly Stone.

PR vs MICT Live Streaming and Broadcast Details

The PR vs MICT live streaming in India will be available on the Disney + Hotstar app as well as the website. Here is the complete list of SA20 2024 live-streaming platforms for all major locations:

Location Streaming Platform India Sports18, Jio Cinema South Africa SuperSport, SuperSport App United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports App USA Willow TV Australia Foxtel

PR vs MICT Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Jos Buttler: Jos Buttler is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. Buttler will open the innings and is in sensational form. His wicketkeeping will also fetch a few points.

Andile Phehlukwayo: Andile Phehlukwayo will contribute with both bat and ball. His bowling will be mighty effective in Paarl. Phehlukwayo’s hitting has also improved massively and will be handy.

Sam Curran: Sam Curran’s value will increase in Paarl. His cutters will be very threatening, especially in the death overs. Curran’s batting will also fetch a few points.

PR vs MICT Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Tabraiz Shamsi: Tabraiz Shamsi has a selection % of less than 36 as of now. Shamsi will enjoy bowling in Paarl and can snare a few wickets. Expect him to make an impact.

George Linde: George Linde is very accurate. He will get some assistance in Paarl and dismiss a few batters. Linde can fetch match-winning points.

PR vs MICT Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Connor Esterhuizen: Connor Esterhuizen might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

PR vs MICT Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If PR bat first:

Complete the team with three among Wihan Lubbe, Kieron Pollard, Kagiso Rabada and Obed McCoy.

If MICT bat first:

Complete the team with three among Dewald Brevis, Mitchell Van Buuren, Thomas Kaber and Tabraiz Shamsi.

PR vs MICT Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If PR bat first:

Complete the team with three among Jason Roy, Wihan Lubbe, Liam Livingstone, George Linde and Olly Stone.

If MICT bat first:

Complete the team with three among Dewald Brevis, Mitchell Van Buuren, Thomas Kaber and Tabraiz Shamsi.

PR vs MICT Dream11 Prediction

MI Cape Town are a strong team and might win the contest.

