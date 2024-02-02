PR vs SEC Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, SA20 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 27 Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

PR vs SEC Dream11 Prediction: Paarl Royals are a strong team and will play at home. Expect them to win the contest.

PR vs SEC Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

SA20 League 2024

Match

Paarl Royals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape

Date

2 February 2024

Time

9:00 PM IST

PR vs SEC Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Jason Roy has 1119 runs at an average of 24.86 and a strike rate of 139.87 in 46 T20 innings since 2023. He also has six fifties and a century.

Jos Buttler has 2129 runs at an average of 36.08 and a strike rate of 141.65 in 63 T20 innings since 2023. He also has 19 fifties.

David Miller has 994 runs at an average of 27.61 and a strike rate of 132.35 in 50 T20 innings since 2023. He also has two fifties.

Andile Phehlukwayo has 12 wickets at an average of 32.25 and a strike rate of 21 in 13 T20 innings since 2023.

Lungi Ngidi has 26 wickets at an average of 26.73 and a strike rate of 17.96 in 21 T20 innings since 2023. He also has a four-wicket haul.

Tabraiz Shamsi has 40 wickets at an average of 24.15 and a strike rate of 19 in 35 T20 innings since 2023. He also has a four-wicket haul.

Dawid Malan has 892 runs at an average of 31.85 and a strike rate of 129.08 in 32 T20 innings since 2023. He also has eight fifties.

Tom Abell has 639 runs at an average of 33.63 and a strike rate of 128.31 in 28 T20 innings since 2023. He also has two fifties.

Aiden Markram has 996 runs at an average of 30.18 and a strike rate of 135.87 in 38 T20 innings since 2023. He also has 16 wickets in this timeframe.

Tristan Stubbs has 471 runs at an average of 27.70 and a strike rate of 139.76 in 22 T20 innings since 2023. He also has two fifties.

Marco Jansen has 32 wickets at an average of 27.62 and a strike rate of 18.62 in 29 T20 innings since 2023.

Daniel Worrall has 24 wickets at an average of 16.37 and a strike rate of 12.50 in 15 T20 innings since 2023.

PR vs SEC Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first innings score in Paarl has been 147, with the pacers snaring 58.04% of wickets here. Expect a sluggish deck with plenty of help for the spinners. The teams winning the toss might elect to bat first, with a total of around 150 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 36°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

PR vs SEC Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Paarl Royals: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Wihan Lubbe, Mitchell Van Buuren, David Miller (c), Andile Phehlukwayo, Fabian Allen, Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi, Obed McCoy, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape: Jordan Hermann, Dawid Malan, Tom Abell, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs (wk), Patrick Kruger, Marco Jansen, Liam Dawson, Beyers Swanepoel, Simon Harmer, Daniel Worrall.

Also Read: Discarded Indian opener set to make Ranji Trophy return after injury layoff

PR vs SEC Live Streaming and Broadcast Details

The PR vs SEC live streaming in India will be available on the Disney + Hotstar app as well as the website. Here is the complete list of SA20 2024 live-streaming platforms for all major locations:

Location Streaming Platform India Sports18, Jio Cinema South Africa SuperSport, SuperSport App United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports App USA Willow TV Australia Foxtel

PR vs SEC Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Jos Buttler: Jos Buttler is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. Buttler will open the innings and can play a long innings. His wicketkeeping will also fetch a few points.

Andile Phehlukwayo: Andile Phehlukwayo will contribute with both bat and ball. Phehlukwayo’s bowling will be mighty effective in Paarl. He can also make useful runs in the lower order.

Aiden Markram: Aiden Markram is another popular captaincy option. Markram will contribute with both bat and ball. His bowling value will increase in this game.

Telegram Group Join Now

PR vs SEC Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Wihan Lubbe: Wihan Lubbe has been selected by less than 31% as of now. Lubbe will bat in the top order and can score crucial runs. His bowling will also be valuable in Paarl.

Simon Harmer: Simon Harmer’s selection % is less than 11 as of now. Harmer’s off-spin will be useful in Paarl. He can snare a few wickets and fetch match-winning points.

PR vs SEC Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Patrick Kruger: Patrick Kruger might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

PR vs SEC Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If PR bat first:

Complete the team with three among Tristan Stubbs, Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Daniel Worrall, Bjorn Fortuin, and Tabraiz Shamsi.

If SEC bat first:

Complete the team with three among Jordan Hermann, Mitchell Van Buuren, Fabian Allen, Obed McCoy, and Liam Dawson.

PR vs SEC Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If PR bat first:

Complete the team with three among Tom Abell, Dawid Malan, David Miller, Beyers Swanepoel, and Tabraiz Shamsi.

If SEC bat first:

Complete the team with three among Jordan Hermann, Simon Harmer, Wihan Lubbe, and Obed McCoy.

PR vs SEC Dream11 Prediction

Paarl Royals are a strong team and will play at home. Expect them to win the contest.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.