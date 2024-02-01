Discarded Indian opener set to make Ranji Trophy return after injury layoff

He has struggled with his performances in the last 18 months, facing challenges with consistency that persisted into the IPL.

In a latest development, a discarded India opener is set to make his return to the domestic circuit after successfully rehabbing a knee injury. The top-order batter will make a comeback to competitive cricket following a six-month injury hiatus after being included in the Mumbai squad for their fifth round of Ranji Trophy 2024 match, beginning on Friday (February 2) against Bengal at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Prithvi Shaw is making a comeback after recovering from a knee injury he sustained during a county stint with Northamptonshire in August. Subsequently, he underwent surgery in London, followed by a three-month rehabilitation period. Recently, he received clearance from the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru after successfully completing a fitness test.

The unfortunate timing of Shaw's injury coincided when his performance was at its peak. He was the leading run-scorer in England's domestic one-day competition, amassing 429 runs in four innings. This included a remarkable innings of 244 off 153 balls against Somerset, setting a new record.

Prithvi Shaw has fallen down the pecking order in national team and IPL

The 24-year-old last represented India during the tour of Sri Lanka in July 2021 and was part of the squad for the home T20Is against New Zealand last year.

Shaw's cricketing journey over the past eighteen months has been a mix of highs and lows. Despite an impressive tally of 595 runs in ten innings in the previous Ranji Trophy season, highlighted by a phenomenal knock of 379 off 383 balls against Assam (the second-highest tournament score of all time), he faced challenges with consistency that persisted into the IPL.

Midway through the season, he lost his place in the Delhi Capitals XI after managing just 106 runs in eight innings.

