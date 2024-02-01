'12th Fail' movie director's son turning heads in domestic circuit

The 25-year-old has piled up five centuries in four games and has an astonishing average of 95.87.

In a heartwarming news, the son of the director of recent Bollywood hit '12th Fail' is turning heads with his impeccable performances in the domestic circuit. Playing for Mizoram, Agni, son of filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra and film journalist Anupama Chopra has slammed five sensational centuries in just four games in the Plate Group, including 105 and 101 in the last game against Meghalaya. He has piled up 767 runs in four matches, at an impressive average of 95.87.

The bowling attack in the Plate Group may not match the standard of the Elite Groups, but the 25-year-old has solidified his position as an accomplished junior batter. Previously, he captained the Mumbai Under-19 team and emerged as Mumbai's top run-scorer in the 2019-20 CK Nayudu Trophy, amassing 760 runs, including a double hundred.

During the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, he showcased his batting prowess with a 45-ball 76 against a Jammu & Kashmir attack featuring Umran Malik, Yudvir Singh, Rasikh Salam, and Abid Mushtaq, all of whom hold IPL contracts. Despite his achievements, he faced challenges breaking into the Ranji Trophy team and eventually moved to Mizoram in 2023.

12th Fail director's son remains pragmatic

Speaking to Indian Express, the youngster said, “In July, the Mizoram had trials at the National Cricket Academy. I went for the trial and I was lucky enough to be picked. It was tough to leave my city but this was the best opportunity to play in the List A and first-class cricket.”

Agni also encountered injury setbacks, including a freak incident two years ago that sidelined him for nearly three months. Nevertheless, he maintains a pragmatic approach and refrains from getting carried away by his impressive run-scoring performances for Mizoram.

"Yes, I have scored five centuries but it doesn’t matter if we won’t be able to qualify for the Elite, that’s the aim,” he added.

