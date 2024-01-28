After India success, CSK player scores match-saving century for state side in Ranji Trophy

The dynamic all-rounder has recently been in sublime form, earning himself a Man of the Series award just a couple of weeks ago.

A Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star has delivered the goods for his state team, slamming a match-saving century in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2024. Entering the crease when his team was struggling at 59-4, he played a pivotal role in steering Mumbai out of trouble against Uttar Pradesh.

The dynamic all-rounder has recently been in sublime form, earning himself a Man of the Series award just a couple of weeks ago during the Afghanistan T20 leg. Shivam Dube, the formidable left-handed batter, demonstrated his prowess by notching up two half-centuries in the series, at an impressive strike rate of nearly 160.

This stellar performance has now catapulted him into contention for a spot in the T20 World Cup 2024, slated to be held later in June this year.

CSK star slams match-saving century in Ranji Trophy 2024

Dube has continued his excellent form by smashing a counter-attacking century in the ongoing domestic tournament. His quickfire hundred, taking only 110 balls, proved crucial as he entered the fray with his team trailing by 67 runs. His resilient 117-run innings not only helped Mumbai surpass the deficit but also propelled them to a lead of 123 runs by the time he departed.

Dube continues his impressive form in domestic cricket 🔥🔥pic.twitter.com/GlsR5ULOra #ShivamDube — CricXtasy (@CricXtasy) January 28, 2024

After making his mark in the limited-overs format, Dube is now turning heads in the longer format as well and his impressive ton will surely give the selectors something to ponder about.

ALSO READ: Discarded CSK, KKR batter slams sensational triple century in Ranji Trophy match

In a scenario where top and middle-order batters like Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer faced setbacks, Dube's contribution has been instrumental. By rescuing his team from a precarious situation and providing them with a fightback chance, Dube has shown he has the mettle to be a strong contender for a spot in the national side in red-ball cricket.

Telegram Group Join Now

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.