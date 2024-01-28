Discarded CSK, KKR batter slams sensational triple century in Ranji Trophy match

His maiden first-class triple ton comes close on the heels of the double century which he slammed a week back against the Railways.

A former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) wicketkeeper-batter has been making some noise in the domestic circuit with his performance. The Tamil Nadu cricketer, who has fallen out-of-favour after being discarded by IPL franchises slammed his maiden first-class triple century (321 off 403 balls, 23x4, 5x6) during an Elite Group C match against Chandigarh in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2024 season. Narayan Jagadeesan's triple ton comes close on the heels of his double century which he slammed a week back against the Railways.

Jagadeesan had a breakout 2022-23 Vijay Hazare Trophy season but he unexpectedly fell off the radar soon after. He played his first season for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2023. He failed to impress the fans after scoring only 89 runs in six innings. His strike rate was less than 110 as well, which led the 2-time IPL winners to release him and possibly why no other franchise submitted his name to be included for IPL 2024 auction shortlist. He has also plied his trade with five-time IPL winners Chennai Super Kings (CSK) previously.

Jagadeesan turned around his fortunes from battling to retain his place in the playing XI

In the latest Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, he lost his position as the primary keeper for the Tamil Nadu state team and was not included in the shortlist for the IPL 2024 auction subsequently.

The batter has shown great character and mettle to turn around his fortunes since. Following a subdued performance in the recent Vijay Hazare Trophy season, Jagadeesan found himself relegated down the batting order in the Ranji Trophy. In Tamil Nadu's Ranji opener against Gujarat, he batted at Nos. 7 and 8.

Despite facing recent setbacks, Jagadeesan remained resolute in his determination. His performance has now given a testament to his sheer prowess and he has gone from battling to retain his place in the playing XI to consolidating his spot as the opener in the team.

