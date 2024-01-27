Hyderabad batter breaks Colin Munro's record for most sixes in a first-class innings

He went past Colin Munro's 23 sixes, slamming a total of 26 maximums en route to his staggering 366 during Ranji Trophy 2024.

In a new world record, a Hyderabad batter has now slammed the highest number of sixes in first-class cricket during a Ranji Trophy 2024 match between Arunachal Pradesh and Hyderabad at the NexGen Cricket Ground. Tanmay Agarwal, who scripted a milestone on Day 1 (January 26) of the match for hitting the fastest-ever triple ton, has now overtaken New Zealand's Colin Munro for most sixes hit in an innings.

Tanmay, however, fell short of Brian Lara's world record for the highest individual score (501*) in first-class cricket by some distance, finishing with 366 off 181 balls, featuring 34 fours and 26 sixes at a strike rate of 202.21

Resuming on Day 2, Agarwal swiftly reached the 350-run mark, from his overnight score of 323. He notched up five more maximums to take his tally to an impressive total of 26 sixes, setting a new record for the most sixes in a first-class match, overtaking Colin Munro's previous record of 23 sixes achieved in 2015 for Auckland against Central Districts. Following closely is Afghanistan's Shafiqullah Shinwari, who holds the third spot with 22 sixes for Kabul Region against Boost.

Tanmay Agarwal shares his thoughts after the feat

In the context of Indian cricket, Tanmay's remarkable feat saw him eclipse the previous record of most number of sixes (14) in a first-class innings, jointly held by Ishan Kishan and Shakti Singh.

A composed Agarwal told PTI with his voice barely giving away any emotions, "I feel good and grateful. After I completed 150, I just started hitting and luck was in my favour. I always found middle of the bat and balls went out. I just kept batting and kept hitting."

ALSO READ: Hyderabad batter breaks Viv Richard's record; slams fastest triple century in first-class cricket

He added, "The world record just happened. Nothing was planned. There were no plans that I would do this and that. It just happened,"

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.