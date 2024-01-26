Hyderabad batter breaks Viv Richard's record; slams fastest triple century in first-class cricket

He has shattered a host of records with this historic inning.

In a groundbreaking inning, a Hyderabad batter has entered the record books for slamming the fastest-ever triple century in first-class cricket history. Tanmay Agarwal took only 147 balls to reach the 300-run mark during Hyderabad's Ranji Trophy 2024 match against Arunachal Pradesh at NexGen Cricket Ground on Friday (January 26).

With his record, Tanmay went past the legendary Viv Richards, who stands seventh in the list, taking 244 balls to reach his triple ton. He broke the record for the fastest triple hundred in red-ball cricket previously held by South African cricketer Marco Marais. Marais had set the record with a 191-ball in a South African domestic first-class cricket game against Eastern Province in 2017.

The 28-year-old left-handed opener remained unbeaten on 323* off 160 balls at the end of the day's play. He registered 33 fours and 21 sixes as Hyderabad posted a towering total of 529/1 in just 48 overs.

Meanwhile, Arunachal Pradesh were bowled out for a trivial 172 runs. Chama Milind and Kartikeya Kak took three wickets each for Hyderabad while veteran T Natarajan finished with figures of two for 53.

Tanmay Agarwal shatters a host of other records

Tanmay also surpassed Ishan Kishan's record by hitting the highest number of sixes (14) in a single innings in the history of India's first-class cricket.

Tanmay achieved another milestone by becoming the first Indian batsman to score over 300 runs in a day's play in first-class cricket. The previous record was held by Virender Sehwag, who scored 284 runs on Day 2 of the Brabourne Test against Sri Lanka in 2009.

Setting a new speed record, Tanmay completed his double century in just 119 balls, making it the fastest by an Indian in first-class cricket. This achievement surpassed the previous record held by Ravi Shastri, who scored a double century off 123 balls against Baroda in 1985.

