Fastest Hundreds in Ranji Trophy History: Rishabh Pant, Riyan Parag, and others | Top 5 List

India's premier domestic tournament, the Ranji Trophy across its illustrious history has witnessed exceptional displays of batting prowess as numerous cricketers have etched their names into the record books with some quickfire centuries. These awe-inspiring innings not only highlighted the individual brilliance of the batters but also added an extra layer of excitement to the prestigious domestic competition. These record-setting centuries, crafted by explosive and masterful strokeplay, serve as testimony to the outstanding talents that has graced the Ranji Trophy and give a glimpse of the talented landscape of Indian cricket.

1. Rishabh Pant (48 balls / 2016-17)

Rishabh Pant etched his name into the tournament's history with a groundbreaking performance during the 2016-17 Ranji Trophy season, securing the record of achieving the fastest century. The Delhi batter reached the remarkable milestone in just 48 balls during the second innings of a match against Jharkhand in Thiruvananthapuram.

Pant's century proved pivotal in a critical juncture of the game after Delhi was already given a follow-on. After Jharkhand posted 493 in the first innings, Delhi responded with 334. Rishabh Pant not only delivered an 82-ball century in the first innings but also followed it up with a 48-ball ton in the second innings, ultimately contributing significantly to Delhi's effort to secure a draw.

In an impressive display of batting prowess, Rishabh Pant concluded the innings with an outstanding score of 135 runs off 67 balls, featuring 8 fours and an impressive 13 sixes.

2. Riyan Parag (56 balls / 2023-24)

In a surprising twist of events during the ongoing 2023-24 Ranji Trophy match between Assam and Chhattisgarh, Assam's captain Riyan Parag redeemed himself with a stellar performance in the second innings after being cheaply dismissed for 8 in the first. Parag crafted the second-fastest century in Ranji Trophy history in just 56 balls against Chhattisgarh in Raipur.

His exceptional knock came when Assam was struggling after being given a follow-on. Although Parag's innings played a crucial role in rescuing Assam from trouble, they ultimately lost the match as Chhattisgarh successfully chased down the modest target of 87 in the fourth innings. Riyan Parag's remarkable display concluded with an impressive score of 155 off 87 balls, highlighting his mettle with 11 fours and an outstanding 12 sixes.

3. Naman Ojha (69 balls / 2014-15)

One standout performance occurred during the 2014-15 Ranji Trophy when Naman Ojha of Madhya Pradesh made history with the third fastest century. Ojha's remarkable innings unfolded against Karnataka in Indore, where he reached the century milestone in a mere 69 balls. Concluding the innings with an outstanding score of 115 runs off 81 balls, he showcased his batting prowess with 8 fours and 9 sixes. Importantly, Ojha's innings played a crucial role in helping Madhya Pradesh secure a draw in the match.

4. Eklavya Dwivedi (72 Balls / 2014-15)

Similarly, in the same season, Eklavya Dwivedi of Uttar Pradesh delivered a stellar performance by achieving the fourth-fastest century in the tournament's history. Dwivedi accomplished this feat in a mere 72 balls during a match against Railways in Delhi. He concluded the innings with an unbeaten score of 102 off 73 balls, displaying his batting prowess with 15 fours and 3 sixes. In a triumphant effort, Uttar Pradesh emerged victorious, winning the match by 7 wickets.

5. Rishabh Pant (82 balls / 2016-17)

In an impressive display of aggressive batting during the 2016-17 Ranji Trophy, Rishabh Pant of Delhi etched his name in history by crafting the fifth-fastest century. Achieving this remarkable feat in just 82 balls against Jharkhand in Thiruvananthapuram, Pant’s innings showcased his explosive style of play. The innings concluded with an impressive total of 117 runs off 106 balls, embellished with 9 fours and 8 sixes.

Despite Pant’s spectacular performance, the match ultimately ended in a draw.

