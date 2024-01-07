Discarded India star smashes unbeaten 243 in Ranji Trophy 2024 encounter

His remarkable double-century propelled him to become the first Asian to achieve a new milestone.

In a remarkable display of skill and determination, a sidelined Indian batter recently grabbed attention with an outstanding double century in Saurashtra's opening Ranji Trophy 2024 match against Jharkhand.

Although not part of the Indian Test squad, Cheteshwar Pujara's exceptional performance not only propelled Saurashtra to a commanding position in the game but also set a new record. Pujara's remarkable double century marked the 17th occasion in his illustrious career where he surpassed the 200-run mark in first-class cricket. This accomplishment not only distinguishes him as the first Asian to achieve such a feat but also places him joint-fourth among batters globally in terms of the most first-class double centuries.

The contest at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot unfolded as a captivating battle between Saurashtra and Jharkhand. Opting to bowl after winning the toss, Saurashtra's bowlers, led by Chirag Jani's remarkable five-wicket haul efficiently dismissed Jharkhand for a modest total of 142 runs in 49 overs.

When it came time for Saurashtra to bat, Pujara emerged as the linchpin of the innings, posing a formidable challenge for the Jharkhand bowlers.

With an impressive innings of 243 runs off 356 balls, including 30 fours, Pujara showcased his class and resilience. Supported by Prerak Mankad's significant contribution, Saurashtra declared their innings with a strong score of 578 runs.

The cricketing community swiftly reacted to Pujara's stellar performance, with fans showering the veteran batter with praise. Despite being overlooked for recent Tests, supporters passionately expressed their desire for Pujara's return to the national side for the England series, emphasizing that his recent innings should not be overlooked.

