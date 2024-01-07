Gujarat Titans and RCB batting sensations named in India A squad to face England Lions

The two-day warm-up match will start on January 12 and the four-day game will tee off on January 17, with both matches to happen in Ahmedabad.

The Indian men’s selection committee, on Saturday (January 6) announced a 13-member India ‘A’ squad to face the visiting England Lions side later this month. Abhimanyu Easwaran will be leading the side in the two-day warm-up fixture & the first multi-day match against England Lions at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. India ‘A’ will play a total of 3 multi-day matches in the tour.

The two-day warm-up match will start on January 12 and the four-day game will tee off on January 17, with both matches to happen in Ahmedabad.

Notably, IPL stars have made their way, banking on some commendable performances. A hard-hitting former RCB batter has found his place in the India 'A' squad after going unsold in the IPL 2024 auction. Sarfaraz Khan, who became the youngest to be picked up by a franchise back in the 2015 IPL Auction by Royal Challengers Bangalore will look to make his mark once again.

Another RCB star joining the ranks is the dynamic Rajat Patidar, who enjoyed a sublime form in the IPL 2022 season but had to miss IPL 2023 owing to injury.

Sai Sudarshan is another addition, after being a revelation for Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023, scoring 362 runs at an impressive average of 51.71, comprising of three half-centuries. On the merit of his prolific performances, the GT batting sensation was handed his India debut last year in the ODI series against the Proteas. He proved his worth with a deft fifty.

The squad also features the likes of KS Bharat, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Dhruv Jurel whereas Pulkit Narang, Navdeep Saini, Tushar Deshpande, Vidwath Kaverappa, and Akash Deep will be manning the bowling unit.

India A squad for England series:

Abhimanyu Easwaran (Captain), Sai Sudharsan, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, KS Bharat (WK), Manav Suthar, Pulkit Narang, Navdeep Saini, Tushar Deshpande, Vidwath Kaverappa, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Akash Deep

