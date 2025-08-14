News
ex-india-cricketer-aakash-chopra-feels-former-rcb-player-cameron-green-can-be-the-costliest-buy-of-ipl-2026-auction
indian-premier-league-ipl

'He Could Actually Break the Bank'- Ex-India Cricketer Feels Former RCB Player Can Be the Costliest Buy of IPL 2026 Auction

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN
Last updated: August 14, 2025
3 min read

He did not play IPL 2025 due to an injury.

ex-india-cricketer-aakash-chopra-feels-former-rcb-player-cameron-green-can-be-the-costliest-buy-of-ipl-2026-auction

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra feels that Australia all-rounder Cameron Green could become the costliest player at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 mini-auction.

Green missed IPL 2025 because of a lower-back injury that required surgery and a six-month recovery period. He has previously played two seasons of IPL. While he represented Mumbai Indians (MI) in IPL 2023, he played for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in IPL 2024.

The 26-year-old impressed recently in the shortest format, scoring an unbeaten 55 in the fourth T20I against West Indies, and then following it up with a 13-ball 35 against South Africa in the first T20I. But, because of his back injury, Green hasn’t bowled in any of his recent matches.

Cameron Green can become most expensive player at IPL 2026 auction: Aakash Chopra

“Cameron Green, I feel he could be the most expensive player in the auction. Since he has returned from injury, his batting form is already incredible. He is not yet ready to bowl, but will start bowling at some stage. He is batting in the top order at the moment because he is not bowling,” Chopra said during an episode of Aakashvani, a show that he hosts.

“If he starts bowling and considering the batting ability he has, he could actually break the bank. People will spend a lot of money on him. That’s what I feel. So this auction could be in Cameron Green’s name,” the 47-year-old added.

In IPL 2023, the Western Australia player played 16 matches for Mumbai Indians (MI), and had a productive season. He scored 452 runs from 16 matches at a strike-rate of 160.28, scoring two fifties and one century, whereas with the ball, he took six wickets at an economy rate of 9.50.

Aakash Chopra on Mumbai Indians releasing key overseas players

In IPL 2024, he played 13 matches for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and scored 255 runs at a strike-rate of 143.25. Compared to IPL 2023, Green had a better outing with the ball in IPL 2024, picking up 10 wickets at an economy rate of 8.61. In IPL 2023, Mumbai Indians had a list of promising players in Tim David, Tristan Stubbs, Cameron Green and Dewald Brevis.

However, all four of them are now in different franchises. Aakash felt that the Mumbai Indians team management could have been better.

“The Mumbai Indians figure out everyone before time. I am going to take four names, who they had, but they let them go. So could the overseas player management have been better? They had Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, Tim David and Cameron Green, and all in one year. These four players were together with them in the squad, and now not even one is there,” he opined.

ALSO READ:

Green was traded from Mumbai Indians to Royal Challengers Bengaluru ahead of IPL 2024. The five-time champions released Tristan Stubbs ahead of IPL 2024, with the South African later being acquired by Delhi Capitals.

The Hardik Pandya-led side also released Dewald Brevis (Who would later play for Chennai Super Kings) and Tim David (Who would later play for Royal Challengers Bengaluru) ahead of IPL 2025.

“The Mumbai Indians have a very rich legacy of spotting talent, but they would definitely want to change one thing. Just as they are with Indian talent, maybe they will have to exercise a bit more patience with their overseas recruits, especially the greenhorns they catch. You let them go as small stones, but they get carved over time, and then they become a crowning jewel in somebody’s crown,” explained the former Delhi cricketer.

Mumbai Indians had qualified to the IPL 2025 playoffs and reached Qualifier 2, wherein they lost to eventual runners-up Punjab Kings (PBKS) by five wickets.

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

