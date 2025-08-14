Concerns for SRH As Star Player Struggles in T20 Cricket Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

Since the IPL 2025, in 14 T20 innings, he has not scored a half-century.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) star Heinrich Klaasen has been struggling to find his rhythm in T20 cricket. He is dealing with a dip in performance ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 Auction.

Heinrich Klaasen Announced his International Retirement in June

Klaasen announced his retirement from international cricket on June 2 to focus on his T20 league career. He ended his seven-year career while being known as one of the most dangerous middle-order hitters in white-ball cricket. His last game for South Africa was the Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final loss to New Zealand in March. He played key roles in the ODI World Cup 2023 semi-final and the T20 World Cup final 2024, where his quickfire 52 against India was a highlight before his dismissal turned the match.

The decision came after he was left out of Cricket South Africa’s central contracts in April. Klaasen, who had retired from Tests in January 2024, said it took him a long time to make the call, but he felt at peace with the choice.

“It took me a long time to decide what’s best for me and my family for the future. It was truly a very difficult decision but also one that I have absolute peace with,” Heinrich Klaasen said.

Heinrich Klaasen’s Dip in Form Since International Retirement

Currently playing in The Hundred 2025, Klaasen, representing Manchester Originals, has featured in four matches so far. He has managed to score only 56 runs at an average of 14 and a strike rate of just 101.81, with a highest score of 24. His scores in the four matches are 15, 6, 24, and 11. He has faced 55 balls in the tournament so far, hitting only four boundaries and no sixes, which is surprising given the power hitter Klaasen is. He has been unable to score freely and is also struggling against short-pitched deliveries.

But not only in The Hundred 2025, he has also been struggling for form elsewhere. Earlier this year, he had a disappointing season with the bat in the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025, which came soon after his international retirement. Klaasen represented Seattle Orcas, playing 10 matches and scoring only 142 runs at an average of 15.77 and a strike rate of 136.53, with a highest score of 48.

Considering his struggles in the MLC and ongoing The Hundred campaign after his international retirement, Klaasen’s form has not gone the way he might have hoped.

Concerns for SRH Regarding Heinrich Klaasen’s Form Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

This dip in form is not only a concern for Heinrich Klaasen but also for his IPL team, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. Klaasen was retained by SRH for INR 23 crore before the 2025 season on the back of his impressive performance in 2024, where he scored 479 runs. He backed his good form in 2025, scoring 487 runs.

However, since then, things have not gone south for Klaasen. After announcing his international retirement in June to focus solely on T20 league cricket, his numbers have dipped. Since then, in the 14 T20 innings he has played, he has not scored a half-century. He has a top score of 48 and has managed only 198 runs in total.

SRH will likely retain Klaasen, as he remains a crucial player and a potential game-changer. But his recent form may cause some concern in the Sunrisers Hyderabad camp.