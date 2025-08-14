News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Concerns for SRH As Star Player Struggles in T20 Cricket Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction
indian-premier-league-ipl

Concerns for SRH As Star Player Struggles in T20 Cricket Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: August 14, 2025
3 min read

Since the IPL 2025, in 14 T20 innings, he has not scored a half-century.

Concerns for SRH As Star Player Struggles in T20 Cricket Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) star Heinrich Klaasen has been struggling to find his rhythm in T20 cricket. He is dealing with a dip in performance ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 Auction.

Upcoming – oneday – Wooloowin
India A Women tour of Australia, Oneday, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 05:00 AM IST
Australia A Women AUSA-W

India A Women INDA-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Simhadri Vizag Lions SVL

Royals of Rayalaseema ROR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Bhimavaram Bulls BVB

Tungabhadra Warriors TBW

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Singapore
Cambodia Women tour of Singapore, 2025
Singapore Womens SIN-W

148/7

Cambodia Women CAM-W

34/10

Singapore Womens beat Cambodia Women by 114 runs

Fixtures
Upcoming – t10 – Singapore
Cambodia Women tour of Singapore,T10.2025
14 Aug 2025, 01:00 PM IST
Singapore Womens SIN-W

Cambodia Women CAM-W

Fixtures
Upcoming – t20 – Basseterre
Caribbean Premier League, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 04:30 AM IST
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots SKA

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons ABF

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Basseterre
Caribbean Premier League, 2025
16 Aug 2025, 04:30 AM IST
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots SKA

Guyana Amazon Warriors GAW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
15 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Outer Delhi Warriors ODW

South Delhi Superstarz SDS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Norway
ECI Norway, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 12:45 PM IST
Norway NOR

Hungary HUN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Norway
ECI Norway, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 02:45 PM IST
Norway NOR

Sweden SWE

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Norway
ECI Norway, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 04:45 PM IST
Sweden SWE

Hungary HUN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Norway
ECI Norway, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 06:45 PM IST
Hungary HUN

Norway NOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Norway
ECI Norway, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 08:45 PM IST
Sweden SWE

Norway NOR

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t10 – Croatia
ECS Croatia T10 , 2025
14 Aug 2025, 12:15 PM IST
Sir Oliver Split SOS

Zagreb Warriors ZGW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ESC Croatia T10 , 2025
14 Aug 2025, 02:15 PM IST
Zagreb Sokol ZAS

Zagreb Assassins ZGA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ECS Croatia T10 , 2025
14 Aug 2025, 04:15 PM IST
Sir Oliver Split SOS

Rijeka Markhors RJM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ECS Croatia T10 , 2025
14 Aug 2025, 06:15 PM IST
Zagreb Assassins ZGA

Zagreb Sokol ZAS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ECS Croatia T10 , 2025
14 Aug 2025, 08:15 PM IST
Zagreb Assassins ZGA

Sir Oliver Split SOS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ESC Croatia T10 , 2025
15 Aug 2025, 12:15 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ESC Croatia T10 , 2025
15 Aug 2025, 02:15 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ESC Croatia T10 , 2025
15 Aug 2025, 05:30 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ESC Croatia T10 , 2025
15 Aug 2025, 08:30 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
14 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Yorkshire YOR

Somerset SOM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Durham DURH

Northamptonshire NOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Birmingham Bears BB

Middlesex MID

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Essex ESS

Surrey SURR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Derbyshire DER

Worcestershire WOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Hampshire HAM

Leicestershire LEI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Sussex SUSS

Lancashire LAN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Gloucestershire GLO

Glamorgan GLAM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
14 Aug 2025, 10:15 PM IST
CECC CEC-A

Keraniganj Challengers KGC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 12:15 AM IST
ACE KRM Panthers KRMPS

Bihar CC BCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Tally Rangers TCC

Keraniganj Challengers KGC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 11:15 PM IST
Bader & Nie Cricket Club BNC

NCM Investment NCMI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
16 Aug 2025, 01:15 AM IST
Jhelum Jaguars JJ

CECC CEC-A

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
14 Aug 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Mysore Warriors MYW

Mangalore Dragons MGD

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
14 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Gulbarga Mystics GBM

Bengaluru Blasters BNB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Shivamogga Lions SML

Bengaluru Blasters BNB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Hubli Tigers HBT

Mangalore Dragons MGD

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 12:30 PM IST
Royal Oman Stallions ROS

Majees Titans MAT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 05:00 PM IST
Muscat Thunderers MUT

Renaissance Challengers RNC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Yallah Shabab Giants YSG

IAS Invincibles IAI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Colombo
SLC T20 League, 2025
14 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
SLC Greens SLGR

SLC Greys SLGY

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – London
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
14 Aug 2025, 11:00 PM IST
London Spirit LOS

Trent Rockets TRR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Leeds
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
15 Aug 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Northern Superchargers NOS

Birmingham Phoenix BIP

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – London
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
14 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
London Spirit Women LSW-W

Trent Rockets Women TRW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Leeds
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Northern Superchargers Women NOS-W

Birmingham Phoenix Women BIP-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
14 Aug 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Pakistan Shaheens PS

Bangladesh A BANA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Australian Capital Territory ACOM

Hobart Hurricanes Academy HHA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 09:00 AM IST
Melbourne Stars Academy MS-A

Melbourne Renegades Academy MR-A

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 12:00 PM IST
Chicago Kingsmen CHK

Perth Scorchers Academy PSA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Northern Territory Strike NTS

Nepal NEP

Fixtures Standings

Heinrich Klaasen Announced his International Retirement in June

Klaasen announced his retirement from international cricket on June 2 to focus on his T20 league career. He ended his seven-year career while being known as one of the most dangerous middle-order hitters in white-ball cricket. His last game for South Africa was the Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final loss to New Zealand in March. He played key roles in the ODI World Cup 2023 semi-final and the T20 World Cup final 2024, where his quickfire 52 against India was a highlight before his dismissal turned the match.

The decision came after he was left out of Cricket South Africa’s central contracts in April. Klaasen, who had retired from Tests in January 2024, said it took him a long time to make the call, but he felt at peace with the choice.

“It took me a long time to decide what’s best for me and my family for the future. It was truly a very difficult decision but also one that I have absolute peace with,” Heinrich Klaasen said.

Heinrich Klaasen’s Dip in Form Since International Retirement

Currently playing in The Hundred 2025, Klaasen, representing Manchester Originals, has featured in four matches so far. He has managed to score only 56 runs at an average of 14 and a strike rate of just 101.81, with a highest score of 24. His scores in the four matches are 15, 6, 24, and 11. He has faced 55 balls in the tournament so far, hitting only four boundaries and no sixes, which is surprising given the power hitter Klaasen is. He has been unable to score freely and is also struggling against short-pitched deliveries.

But not only in The Hundred 2025, he has also been struggling for form elsewhere. Earlier this year, he had a disappointing season with the bat in the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025, which came soon after his international retirement. Klaasen represented Seattle Orcas, playing 10 matches and scoring only 142 runs at an average of 15.77 and a strike rate of 136.53, with a highest score of 48.

Considering his struggles in the MLC and ongoing The Hundred campaign after his international retirement, Klaasen’s form has not gone the way he might have hoped.

ALSO READ:

Concerns for SRH Regarding Heinrich Klaasen’s Form Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

This dip in form is not only a concern for Heinrich Klaasen but also for his IPL team, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. Klaasen was retained by SRH for INR 23 crore before the 2025 season on the back of his impressive performance in 2024, where he scored 479 runs. He backed his good form in 2025, scoring 487 runs.

However, since then, things have not gone south for Klaasen. After announcing his international retirement in June to focus solely on T20 league cricket, his numbers have dipped. Since then, in the 14 T20 innings he has played, he has not scored a half-century. He has a top score of 48 and has managed only 198 runs in total.

SRH will likely retain Klaasen, as he remains a crucial player and a potential game-changer. But his recent form may cause some concern in the Sunrisers Hyderabad camp.

Heinrich Klaasen
IPL 2026 Auction
Manchester Originals
MLC 2025
Seattle Orcas
SRH
Sunrisers Hyderabad
The Hundred 2025
Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

Related posts

ex-india-cricketer-aakash-chopra-feels-former-rcb-player-cameron-green-can-be-the-costliest-buy-of-ipl-2026-auction

‘He Could Actually Break the Bank’- Ex-India Cricketer Feels Former RCB Player Can Be the Costliest Buy of IPL 2026 Auction

He did not play IPL 2025 due to an injury.
1:50 pm
Vishnu PN
5 Players Who Are Certain To Be Released Before IPL 2026 Auction Ft. Multiple KKR Stars Quinton de Kock, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Mohammed Shami

5 Players Who Are Certain To Be Released Before IPL 2026 Auction Ft. Multiple KKR Stars

Three out of five players are from KKR.
12:26 pm
Sreejita Sen
Mumbai Indians Riley Meredith IPL 2026 auction Welsh Fire The Hundred 2025

Former Mumbai Indians Star Wreaks Havoc In The Hundred, Helps Welsh Fire Win Their First Game

He made his IPL debut in 2021.
10:48 am
Ashish Satyam
4 Players Who Could Replace These Stars At CSK After IPL 2026 Auction

4 Players Who Could Replace These Stars At CSK After IPL 2026 Auction

A few established stars could be released before IPL 2026 auction.
10:28 am
Vishnu PN
Forgotten Former KKR Star Makes Strong Case for IPL 2026 Auction Bid With Stirring Performances in Leagues

Forgotten Former KKR Star Makes Strong Case for IPL 2026 Auction Bid With Stirring Performances in Leagues

He has been a regular in franchise cricket, playing all around the world.
9:44 am
Sagar Paul
Punjab Kings Mitch Owen Star Ruled Out Of AUS vs SA T20Is Lance Morris Matt Short ODIs

Punjab Kings Star Ruled Out Of AUS vs SA T20Is After Blow On Head From Kagiso Rabada

The AUS vs SA 3rd T20I will be played on August 16 in Cairns.
9:21 am
Disha Asrani
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.