Former KKR and Mumbai Indians pacer eyeing India comeback

Since his relocation to Tamil Nadu from Kerala in 2020, a former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Mumbai Indians (MI) pacer has evolved into a leader in the bowling department of his state side.

Sandeep Warrier was signed by the Kolkata Knight Riders for the 2019 IPL season following impressive performances in the domestic circuit. Ahead of the IPL 2023 season, Mumbai Indians roped in Sandeep as a replacement for Jasprit Bumrah. However, limited to sporadic opportunities, Warrier has managed to take two scalps in his IPL career so far and went unsold in the recent IPL 2024 auction.

Now with a rejuvenated desire to make a comeback, the 32-year-old has been impeccable with the ball in the ongoing Ranji trophy. Not just in bowling, Sandeep Warrier has now proved his mettle to contribute with the bat lower down the order as well.

Speaking about his ambitions, the former Kerala speedster was quoted as saying by Sportstar, “After not getting picked for IPL in 2022, I worked for a few months on my batting in Chennai. But last year, I was with Mumbai Indians and had to focus on my primary skill. So, after the Vijay Hazare Trophy, I wanted to make some changes."

Sandeep Warrier has struggled to consolidate his spot in the national side

Despite making his debut in T20 internationals in 2021, Warrier has struggled to secure a spot in the national squad. At 32, being considered past the prime years, particularly for a fast bowler, could be disheartening. Nevertheless, Warrier maintains optimism about his future prospects.

“I want to win the Ranji Trophy this year because only then will you be noticed. Taking 25-30 wickets every season doesn’t help me or the team. I am inspired by how Jaydev Unadkat got back after doing well for Saurashtra and helping them win the title. Age doesn’t matter if you are fit enough and bowling with pace.”

On his bowling, Warrier said, “I feel I am at my best since the Vijay Hazare Trophy. At the same time, I am trying to be more consistent in a particular line and reduce the errors. I am also working on some things, like moving the ball from a slightly fuller length than just from a back of a length, which is my strength. I have been working with L. Balaji and T. Natarajan, which has helped me physically and mentally.”

