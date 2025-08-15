Former KKR Player Doubts if There Is a Loophole in CSK Signing Dewald Brevis for IPL 2025

CSK had signed Dewald Brevis as an injury replacement for Gurjapneet Singh in IPL 2025.
Former India and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) player Aakash Chopra has questioned if there ws a loophole in Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) signing of Dewald Brevis in IPL 2025.
Chennai Super Kings had signed Brevis for INR 2.2 crore as an injury replacement for Gurjapneet Singh midway through IPL 2025. Aakash’s comments come after Ravichandran Ashwin, who also plays for CSK, hinted that the five-time champions might have spent more than INR 2.2 crore on Brevis. Brevis had gone unsold at the IPL 2025 mega auction.
“I will tell you something. About Brevis. He had a great time last IPL with CSK. In fact, a few teams were talking to him. A few teams left him because of the price. When he was supposed to be signed as a replacement, he was supposed to be signed at the base price. But what happens is you talk to the agents and the player will say, if you give me X amount extra, I will come,” Ashwin had said on his YouTube channel recently.
As per the IPL rules, the price of a replacement player cannot be more than the price of the player he is replacing. Chennai Super Kings had signed Gurjapneet Singh for INR 2.2 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction, the same amount that Brevis replaced him for.
“That happens because the player knows if he is released next season, he will go for good money. So his concept was that, you pay me good money now else I will go for more next year. And CSK were ready to pay him, hence he came. In the back half, the CSK combination was strong. They will go with Rs 30 crore in IPL 2026 mini auction,” Ashwin had added.
Aakash Chopra felt that there was a loophole in Chennai Super Kings acquiring Dewald Brevis, stating that they might have got him for more than INR 2.2 crore.
“Ashwin has disclosed that he asked for more money. Is there any provision to give him more money than he should have gotten officially? In such a case, can the purse limit be broken? Is there a loophole there, which Ashwin has highlighted?,” the 47-year-old said on his YouTube channel.
“Ashwin is saying that players ask for more money, and according to him, the Chennai Super Kings agreed as well. Since Ashwin has said it, I believe Brevis would have asked for more money. In case you have given more than ₹2.20 crore, as it’s a plan for next year, if there was a loophole, you have exploited it,” added the former Delhi cricketer.
After coming in as replacement for Gurjapneet, the 22-year-old Brevis played six matches for the Men in Yellow and scored 225 runs, with a strike-rate of 180. He scored two half-centuries, that included a match-winning 57 runs from 23 balls against Gujarat Titans (GT).
Chennai Super Kings, who missed regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad due to an injury midway through the tournament, were led by former skipper MS Dhoni for the second half of the season. However, they endured a disappointing campaign after they finished in 10th and last place in the standings, with eight points from 14 matches.
The Johannesburg-born cricketer recently strengthened his chances of being retained by Chennai Super Kings for IPL 2026, with an unbeaten century against Australia. He scored 125* from 56 balls, hitting 12 fours and eight sixes, helping South Africa post 218. The Proteas clinched a 53-run win over Australia, thus levelling the three-match T20I series. The third T20I will be played in Cairns on Saturday.