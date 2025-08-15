Former KKR Player Doubts if There Is a Loophole in CSK Signing Dewald Brevis for IPL 2025

CSK had signed Dewald Brevis as an injury replacement for Gurjapneet Singh in IPL 2025.

Former India and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) player Aakash Chopra has questioned if there ws a loophole in Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) signing of Dewald Brevis in IPL 2025.

Chennai Super Kings had signed Brevis for INR 2.2 crore as an injury replacement for Gurjapneet Singh midway through IPL 2025. Aakash’s comments come after Ravichandran Ashwin, who also plays for CSK, hinted that the five-time champions might have spent more than INR 2.2 crore on Brevis. Brevis had gone unsold at the IPL 2025 mega auction.

What Ravichandran Ashwin had said on CSK signing Dewald Brevis

“I will tell you something. About Brevis. He had a great time last IPL with CSK. In fact, a few teams were talking to him. A few teams left him because of the price. When he was supposed to be signed as a replacement, he was supposed to be signed at the base price. But what happens is you talk to the agents and the player will say, if you give me X amount extra, I will come,” Ashwin had said on his YouTube channel recently.

All matches (67) India A Women tour of Australia, Oneday, 2025 Andhra Premier League, 2025 Cambodia Women tour of Singapore, 2025 Cambodia Women tour of Singapore,T10.2025 Caribbean Premier League, 2025 Delhi Premier League , 2025 ECI Norway, 2025 ECS Croatia T10 , 2025 ECS-W Croatia, 2025 England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 Oman D20 League, 2025 SLC T20 League, 2025 South Africa tour of Australia, 2025 The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 Top End T20 Series, 2025 Upcoming – oneday – Wooloowin India A Women tour of Australia, Oneday, 2025 AUSA-W – INDA-W – Fixtures Standings Abandoned – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 SVL – ROR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 BVB – TBW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 AMR – SVL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 TBW – KNK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Singapore Cambodia Women tour of Singapore, 2025 SIN-W – CAM-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Singapore Cambodia Women tour of Singapore,T10.2025 SIN-W – CAM-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Basseterre Caribbean Premier League, 2025 SKA – GAW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Saint George Caribbean Premier League, 2025 ABF – BR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 ODW – SDS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 WDL – NDT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 CDK – NDS – Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Norway ECI Norway, 2025 NOR 180/5 HUN 118/8 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Norway ECI Norway, 2025 NOR 195/3 SWE 93/10 Fixtures Standings Live – t10 – Norway ECI Norway, 2025 SWE – HUN 31/2 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Norway ECI Norway, 2025 HUN – NOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Norway ECI Norway, 2025 SWE – NOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Norway ECI Norway, 2025 SWE – HUN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Norway ECI Norway, 2025 HUN – NOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Norway ECI Norway, 2025 NOR – SWE – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Norway ECI Norway, 2025 HUN – SWE – Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Croatia ECS Croatia T10 , 2025 ZAS 134/6 SOS 135/4 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Croatia ECS Croatia T10 , 2025 RJM 86/9 ZGA 92/1 Fixtures Standings Toss – t10 – Croatia ECS Croatia T10 , 2025 RJM – SOS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECS Croatia T10 , 2025 ZGA – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECS-W Croatia, 2025 JZ-W – LL-W – Fixtures Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECS-W Croatia, 2025 JZ-W – LL-W – Fixtures Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECS-W Croatia, 2025 JZ-W – LL-W – Fixtures Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECS-W Croatia, 2025 JZ-W – LL-W – Fixtures Live – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 DURH – NOR 79/2 Fixtures Standings Live – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 BB – MID 107/3 Fixtures Standings Live – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 ESS 105/3 SURR – Fixtures Standings Live – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 DER 117/1 WOR – Fixtures Standings Live – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 HAM – LEI 94/2 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 SUSS – LAN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 GLO – GLAM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 TCC – KGC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 BNC – NCMI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 JJ – CEC-A – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 SBSCC – RTZ – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 KZK – PCR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 SML – BNB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 HBT – MGD – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 SML – GBM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 MYW – HBT – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 ROS 82/10 MAT 151/5 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 MUT – RNC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 YSG – IAI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 MAT – MUT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 IAI – ROS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 RNC – YSG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Colombo SLC T20 League, 2025 SLGR – SLGY – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Westcourt South Africa tour of Australia, 2025 AUS – SA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Leeds The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 NOS – BIP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 TRR – SOB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – London The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 OVI – WEF – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Leeds The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 NOS-W – BIP-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 TRW-W – SBW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Bridgetown The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 OIW-W – WFW-W – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 ACOM 161/5 HHA 162/3 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 MS-A 185/6 MR-A 189/5 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 CHK 143/8 PSA 141/7 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 NTS 177/8 NEP 102/5 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 MR-A – ACOM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 MS-A – HHA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 PS – PSA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 BANA – NEP – Fixtures Standings

As per the IPL rules, the price of a replacement player cannot be more than the price of the player he is replacing. Chennai Super Kings had signed Gurjapneet Singh for INR 2.2 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction, the same amount that Brevis replaced him for.

“That happens because the player knows if he is released next season, he will go for good money. So his concept was that, you pay me good money now else I will go for more next year. And CSK were ready to pay him, hence he came. In the back half, the CSK combination was strong. They will go with Rs 30 crore in IPL 2026 mini auction,” Ashwin had added.

‘Is there a loophole?’: Aakash Chopra on CSK signing Dewald Brevis

Aakash Chopra felt that there was a loophole in Chennai Super Kings acquiring Dewald Brevis, stating that they might have got him for more than INR 2.2 crore.

“Ashwin has disclosed that he asked for more money. Is there any provision to give him more money than he should have gotten officially? In such a case, can the purse limit be broken? Is there a loophole there, which Ashwin has highlighted?,” the 47-year-old said on his YouTube channel.

ALSO READ:

“Ashwin is saying that players ask for more money, and according to him, the Chennai Super Kings agreed as well. Since Ashwin has said it, I believe Brevis would have asked for more money. In case you have given more than ₹2.20 crore, as it’s a plan for next year, if there was a loophole, you have exploited it,” added the former Delhi cricketer.

Dewald Brevis’ IPL 2025 campaign with CSK

After coming in as replacement for Gurjapneet, the 22-year-old Brevis played six matches for the Men in Yellow and scored 225 runs, with a strike-rate of 180. He scored two half-centuries, that included a match-winning 57 runs from 23 balls against Gujarat Titans (GT).

Chennai Super Kings, who missed regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad due to an injury midway through the tournament, were led by former skipper MS Dhoni for the second half of the season. However, they endured a disappointing campaign after they finished in 10th and last place in the standings, with eight points from 14 matches.

The Johannesburg-born cricketer recently strengthened his chances of being retained by Chennai Super Kings for IPL 2026, with an unbeaten century against Australia. He scored 125* from 56 balls, hitting 12 fours and eight sixes, helping South Africa post 218. The Proteas clinched a 53-run win over Australia, thus levelling the three-match T20I series. The third T20I will be played in Cairns on Saturday.