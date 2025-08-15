RCB Net Bowler Impresses with figures of 3/7 in Maharaja Trophy 2025, Sparks IPL 2026 Chances

He is the captain of Bengaluru Blasters in the Maharaja Trophy 2025.

With the emergence of leagues like the Indian Premier League (IPL), players have got all the more reason to stay in the hunt. To add to the fuel, various tournaments in different states of the country have taken the experience to a new level. One such tournament is the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2025. Hosted by the Karnataka State Cricket Association, the tournament provides a platform for budding cricketers to showcase their skills. RCB net bowler Shubhang Hegde is performing really well in the tournament, and raising his hopes to be picked in the IPL 2026 Auction.

Hegde is representing the Bengaluru Blasters in the Maharaja Trophy 2025. Not just representing, he is leading his team in the tournament. In their recent fixture against the Shivmogga Lions, Hegde started with a prolific display with both bat and ball. The game was reduced to a six-over per-side contest. The RCB net bowler elected to bowl first as the Blasters kept the Lions down to 62 in six overs. The highlight for Hegde was his bowling. He bowled his quota of two overs, and picked three wickets giving away just seven runs.

And it didn’t end here. Hegde continued his heroics, this time with the bat. He went on to score 14 runs off just 4 deliveries with two sixes. He came to bat at No.4 and was unbeaten till the end. To add to that, the Blasters got to the target with 10 balls to spare, registering a comfortable victory. Hegde’s all-round heroics do not come as a surprise after seeing what he’s capable of. The 24-year-old made his debut for Karnataka when he was 18 years old, and has been impressing spectators with his skills.

How Shubhang Hegde Can Fit In the Plans For RCB

The Karnataka left-arm spinner can be a good back-up to someone like Krunal Pandya. He is a proper bowling all-rounder and possesses the skill set required to succeed in the role. Krunal Pandya has been instrumental for the franchise in the last edition of the IPL. His spell in the Final against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) played a huge role in the franchise lifting their first-ever title in the history of their existence. Though Hegde would be unlikely to start ahead of Krunal, he can surely be groomed as the latter’s successor.

This will help RCB on all fronts. They can acquire the youngster for a low cost, considering his experience. To add to that, the team will already know him and his playing style well. This is because the youngster is a net-bowler with the franchise since the last couple of years, to say the least. Teams have to be ready for the injury prospect for every player in their ranks. And if Krunal has to be side-lined due to an injury, having Hegde in the side will surely do them a world of good.

Another advantage for picking the youngster is that Krunal’s workload will be managed efficiently. If the team has a string of good performances and reaches a point where the result won’t affect their position, they might be tempted to play Hegde in place of Krunal. Doing that will also allow the youngster some match-time in the middle and also ensure that Krunal is well-rested.