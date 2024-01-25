PRC vs SUNE Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, SA20 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 18 Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

PRC vs SUNE Dream11 Prediction: Pretoria Capitals are a strong side and will play at home. Expect them to win the contest.

PRC vs SUNE Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

SA20 League 2024

Match

Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape

Date

25 January 2024

Time

9:00 PM IST

PRC vs SUNE Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Phil Salt has 1403 runs at an average of 28.63 and a strike rate of 159.97 in 54 T20 innings since 2023. He also has six fifties and two centuries.

Will Jacks has 1373 runs at an average of 30.51 and a strike rate of 165.82 in 46 T20 innings since 2023. He also has 24 wickets at an average of 13.37 and a strike rate of 10.58 in 21 T20 innings in this timeframe.

Rilee Rossouw has 1055 runs at an average of 28.51 and a strike rate of 159.12 in 41 T20 innings since 2023. He also has six fifties and a century.

James Neesham has 599 runs at an average of 21.39 and a strike rate of 138.01 in 36 T20 innings since 2023. He also has 38 wickets at an average of 22.21 and a strike rate of 15.18 in 34 T20 innings in this timeframe.

Adil Rashid has 43 wickets at an average of 22.09 and a strike rate of 17.86 in 36 T20 innings since 2023. He also has a four-wicket haul.

Dawid Malan has 828 runs at an average of 31.84 and a strike rate of 131.84 in 29 T20 innings since 2023. He also has eight fifties.

Tom Abell has 553 runs at an average of 30.72 and a strike rate of 127.41 in 26 T20 innings since 2023. He also has a fifty.

Aiden Markram has 939 runs at an average of 30.29 and a strike rate of 135.49 in 36 T20 innings since 2023. He also has 15 wickets at 20.86 balls apiece in 24 T20 innings in this timeframe.

Tristan Stubbs has 413 runs at an average of 27.53 and a strike rate of 140.47 in 20 T20 innings since 2023. He also has two fifties.

Ottniel Baartman has 20 wickets at an average of 16.55 and a strike rate of 10.65 in ten T20 innings since 2023. He also has a four-wicket haul.

Daniel Worrall has 18 wickets at an average of 17.33 and a strike rate of 12.66 in 12 T20 innings since 2023.

PRC vs SUNE Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first innings score in Centurion has been 201, with the pacers snaring 86.67% of wickets here. The pitch will be full of runs, with the ball coming on nicely. The teams winning the toss might elect to field first, with around 200 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 28°C, with partly cloudy, is forecast.

PRC vs SUNE Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Pretoria Capitals: Phil Salt (wk), Will Jacks, Kyle Verreynne, Rilee Rossouw, Colin Ingram, James Neesham, Senuran Muthusamy, Wayne Parnell (c), Eathan Bosch, Adil Rashid, Daryn Dupavillon.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape: Jordan Hermann, Dawid Malan, Tom Abell, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs (wk), Patrick Kruger, Marco Jansen, Liam Dawson, Simon Harmer, Ottniel Baartman, Daniel Worrall.

PRC vs SUNE Live Streaming and Broadcast Details

The PRC vs SUNE live streaming in India will be available on the Disney + Hotstar app as well as the website. Here is the complete list of SA20 2024 live-streaming platforms for all major locations:

Location Streaming Platform India Sports18, Jio Cinema South Africa SuperSport, SuperSport App United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports App USA Willow TV Australia Foxtel

PRC vs SUNE Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Will Jacks: Will Jacks is among this game's most popular captaincy options. Jacks will contribute with both bat and ball, and his recent form has also been top-notch. Expect him to make an impact again.

Aiden Markram: Aiden Markram will also contribute with both bat and ball. He will bat in the middle order and bowl a few overs. The track will suit his batting style.

Marco Jansen: Marco Jansen is another popular captaincy option for this game. Jansen will also contribute with both bat and ball. He has been bowling well this season, and his batting will also be handy.

PRC vs SUNE Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Eathan Bosch: Eathan Bosch has a selection % of less than 5 as of now. He will bowl in different phases. Bosch will also bowl in the death overs, increasing his probability of taking wickets.

Tom Abell: Tom Abell hasn’t been selected by as many users as of now. Abell will bat in the top order and can score runs on a flat track. He can be tried in a few teams.

PRC vs SUNE Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Senuran Muthusamy: Senuran Muthusamy might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

PRC vs SUNE Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If PRC bat first:

Complete the team with three among Phil Salt, Dawid Malan, Colin Ingram, Daniel Worrall and Adil Rashid.

If SUNE bat first:

Complete the team with three among Tristan Stubbs, Jordan Hermann, Kyle Verreynne, Wayne Parnell and Simon Harmer.

PRC vs SUNE Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If PRC bat first:

Complete the team with three among Tom Abell, Colin Ingram, Ottniel Baartman and Eathan Bosch.

If SUNE bat first:

Complete the team with three among Tristan Stubbs, Jordan Hermann, Kyle Verreynne, Wayne Parnell and Patrick Kruger.

PRC vs SUNE Dream11 Prediction

Pretoria Capitals are a strong side and will play at home. Expect them to win the contest.

