Update on England spinner Shoaib Bashir's visa situation

The young off-spinner was a surprise inclusion in the team and is expected to be England's trump card in the series.

After much confusion, there's finally some closure on Shoaib Bashir's visa situation as he is set to get the papers soon and travel to India. The news was confirmed by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). Earlier, the off-spinner was detained in Abu Dhabi following England's training camp and eventually had to return to the UK to sort the crisis out. However, according to the recent development, he is now expected to catch up with his teammates this weekend.

"Shoaib Bashir has now received his visa, and is due to travel to join up with the team in India this weekend. We're glad the situation has now been resolved," a spokesman for the ECB said in a statement on Wednesday according to Cricbuzz.

The young off-spinner was a surprise inclusion in the team as was expected to be England's trump card in the series.

Three Lions take interesting calls in their playing XI for IND vs ENG 1st Test

The England team announced their playing XI for the first Test in Hyderabad earlier today and there were some interesting calls taken by the management. The Three Lions decided to snub the most experienced pacer in the side, James Anderson, to opt for a spin-heavy side.

Fast bowler Mark Wood is the only quick in the lineup which comprises spinners Jack Leach, Tom Hartley and Rehan Ahmed.

England's squad announcement press release also did not specify who the wicketkeeper would be but it is anticipated that Ben Foakes will assume the role. Despite Jonny Bairstow being the other wicketkeeping option in the playing XI, he will primarily focus on his outfield responsibilities.

ALSO READ: Rohit Sharma gives a cheeky reply to reports on England's Shoaib Bashir's visa issue

England have also handed a debut to Tom Hartley.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.