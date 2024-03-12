QUE vs MUL Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, PSL 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 30 Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News
QUE vs MUL Dream11 Prediction: Both teams have qualified for the next stage. However, Quetta Gladiators are coming on the back of a victory, while Multan Sultans have lost their previous two games. On paper, there is not much to separate the sides, but Multan have a slightly better bowling attack. Expect them to win the contest.
QUE vs MUL Dream11 Prediction: Match Information
Tournament
Pakistan Super League 2024
Match
Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans
Date
12 March 2024
Time
9:30 PM IST
QUE vs MUL Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers
-
Jason Roy has 113 runs at an average of 22.60 and a strike rate of 132.94 in five PSL innings against Multan Sultans.
-
Jason Roy has 343 runs at an average of 38.11 and a strike rate of 142.32 in ten PSL innings in Karachi. He also has two fifties and a century here.
-
Jason Roy vs left-arm orthodox in 2024: 84 runs, 68 balls, 28 average, 123.52 SR & 3 dismissals.
-
Jason Roy vs David Willey in T20s: 48 runs, 31 balls, 16 average, 154.83 SR & 3 dismissals.
-
Jason Roy’s previous five scores read: 18, 16, 15, 52 & 12.
-
Saud Shakeel made 24 runs in his only PSL innings against Multan Sultans.
-
Saud Shakeel has 112 runs at a strike rate of 131.76 in two PSL innings in Karachi. He also has a fifty here.
-
Saud Shakeel’s last five scores read: 88*, 24, 33, 24 & 24.
-
Rilee Rossouw has 168 runs at an average of 42 and a strike rate of 131.25 in five PSL innings against Multan Sultans. He also has a fifty against them.
-
Rilee Rossouw has 254 runs at an average of 19.53 and a strike rate of 129.59 in 17 PSL innings in Karachi. He also has a fifty here.
-
Rilee Rossouw vs leg spin since 2023: 133 runs, 133 balls, 16.62 average, 100 SR & 8 dismissals.
-
Rilee Rossouw’s last five scores: 13, 8, 10, 6 & 30.
-
Khawaja Nafay made 36 runs in his only PSL innings against Multan Sultans.
-
Khawaja Nafay has 28 runs at a strike rate of 93.33 in two PSL innings in Karachi.
-
Khawaja Nafay vs left-arm pace since 2023: 35 runs, 26 balls, 11.66 average, 134.61 SR & 3 dismissals.
-
Khawaja Nafay vs left-arm orthodox since 2023: 20 runs, 20 balls, 10 average, 100 SR & 2 dismissals.
-
Khawaja Nafay’s previous five scores: 26, 5, 17, 2 & 36.
-
Laurie Evans made 7 runs in his only PSL innings in Karachi.
-
Laurie Evans vs left-arm pace in 2024: 110 runs, 67 balls, 18.33 average, 164.17 SR & 6 dismissals. David Willey has dismissed him once in 32 balls.
-
Laurie Evans’ last five scores: 7, 12, 7, 34* & 13.
-
Omair Yousuf made 67 runs in his only PSL innings against Multan Sultans.
-
Mohammad Wasim has 11 wickets at an average of 25.54 and a strike rate of 15.27 in seven PSL innings against Multan Sultans. He also has a four-wicket haul against them.
-
Mohammad Wasim has 13 wickets at an average of 30.76 and a strike rate of 20.53 in 12 PSL innings in Karachi.
-
Mohammad Wasim vs RHBs in 2024: 9 wickets, 37 average, 23.66 SR & 9.43 economy rate. Mohammad Wasim vs LHBs in 2024: 4 wickets, 14.75 average, 16.75 SR & 5.31 economy rate.
-
Mohammad Wasim’s last five figures: 1/28, 1/46, 0/41, 3/20 & 1/42.
-
Akeal Hosein took a solitary wicket in his only PSL innings against Multan Sultans.
-
Akeal Hosein has 2 wickets at 33 balls apiece in three PSL innings in Karachi.
-
Akeal Hosein vs RHBs in 2024: 21 wickets, 19.90 average, 18.14 SR & 6.60 economy rate. Akeal Hosein vs LHBs in 2024: 7 wickets, 22.57 average, 15 SR & 9.13 economy rate.
-
Akeal Hosein’s previous five figures: 0/50, 4/23, 1/24, 2/34 & 1/30.
-
Mohammad Amir has 11 wickets at an average of 22 and a strike rate of 16.81 in nine PSL innings against Multan Sultans. He also has a four-wicket haul against them.
-
Mohammad Amir has 14 wickets at an average of 38.42 and a strike rate of 29.78 in 18 PSL innings in Karachi.
-
Mohammad Amir vs RHBs in 2024: 14 wickets, 24 average, 18.21 SR & 7.94 economy rate. Mohammad Amir vs LHBs in 2024: 4 wickets, 27.75 average, 24.75 SR & 6.80 economy rate.
-
Mohammad Amir’s previous five figures: 1/30, 0/35, 1/23, 2/46 & 0/30.
-
Abrar Ahmed has a solitary wicket in two PSL innings against Multan Sultans.
-
Abrar Ahmed has 7 wickets at an average of 11.85 and a strike rate of 10.28 in three PSL innings in Karachi.
-
Abrar Ahmed vs RHBs in 2024: 11 wickets, 16.45 average, 14.09 SR & 7.09 economy rate. Abrar Ahmed vs LHBs in 2024: 3 wickets, 18.66 average, 12.33 SR & 9.18 economy rate.
-
Abrar Ahmed’s last five figures: 2/31, 1/34, 1/24, 3/31 & 1/35.
-
Sohail Khan has 4 wickets at an average of 32.50 and a strike rate of 16.50 in three PSL innings against Multan Sultans.
-
Sohail Khan has 7 wickets at an average of 63.71 and a strike rate of 42 in 13 PSL innings in Karachi.
-
Sohail Khan’s previous five figures: 0/25, 1/48, 0/36, 0/42 & 2/21.
-
Yasir Khan made 30 runs in his only PSL innings against Quetta Gladiators.
-
Yasir Khan has 44 runs at a strike rate of 209.52 in two PSL innings in Karachi.
-
Yasir Khan vs left-arm orthodox in 2024: 11 runs, 11 balls, 5.50 average, 100 SR & 2 dismissals.
-
Yasir Khan’s last five scores: 33, 43, 8, 8 & 5.
-
Mohammad Rizwan has 386 runs at an average of 55.14 and a strike rate of 128.23 in 12 PSL innings against Quetta Gladiators. He also has four fifties against them.
-
Mohammad Rizwan has 599 runs at an average of 54.45 and a strike rate of 137.07 in 13 PSL innings in Karachi. He also has seven fifties here.
-
Mohammad Rizwan vs left-arm orthodox in 2024: 133 runs, 126 balls, 26.60 average, 105.55 SR & 5 dismissals. Akeal Hosein has dismissed him once in 39 balls.
-
Mohammad Rizwan vs left-arm pace in 2024: 79 runs, 73 balls, 26.33 average, 108.21 SR & 3 dismissals. Mohammad Amir has dismissed him once in 51 balls.
-
Mohammad Rizwan vs Mohammad Wasim in T20s: 38 runs, 28 balls, 19 average, 135.71 SR & 2 dismissals.
-
Mohammad Rizwan’s previous five scores read: 20, 32, 58, 0 & 51.
-
Usman Khan has 134 runs at an average of 67 and a strike rate of 268 in two PSL innings against Quetta Gladiators. He also has a century against them.
-
Usman Khan has 187 runs at an average of 187 and a strike rate of 171.55 in two PSL innings in Karachi. He also has one fifty and a century here.
-
Usman Khan vs leg-spinners in 2024: 85 runs, 57 balls, 28.33 average, 149.12 SR & 3 dismissals. Abrar Ahmed has dismissed him once in 10 balls.
-
Usman Khan vs off-spin in 2024: 24 runs, 20 balls, 12 average, 120 SR & 2 dismissals.
-
Usman Khan’s previous five scores: 100*, 106*, 96, 14 & 21.
-
Johnson Charles has 93 runs at a strike rate of 155 in two PSL innings against Quetta Gladiators.
-
Johnson Charles has 41 runs at a strike rate of 164 in two PSL innings in Karachi.
-
Johnson Charles vs left-arm pace in 2024: 78 runs, 49 balls, 15.60 average, 159.18 SR & 5 dismissals. Mohammad Amir has dismissed him once in 44 balls.
-
Johnson Charles vs left-arm orthodox in 2024: 69 runs, 73 balls, 34.50 average, 94.52 SR & 2 dismissals. Akeal Hosein has dismissed him thrice in 77 balls.
-
Johnson Charles’ previous five scores: 42, 15, 10, 12 & 13.
-
Iftikhar Ahmed has 104 runs at an average of 26 and a strike rate of 138.66 in six PSL innings against Quetta Gladiators.
-
Iftikhar Ahmed has 364 runs at an average of 21.41 and a strike rate of 132.84 in 21 PSL innings in Karachi. He also has a fifty here.
-
Iftikhar Ahmed vs Mohammad Amir in T20s: 35 runs, 30 balls, 11.66 average, 116.66 SR & 3 dismissals.
-
Iftikhar Ahmed’s previous five scores: 13, 60*, 4, 40* & 0.
-
Tayyab Tahir has 42 runs at a strike rate of 123.52 in two PSL innings against Quetta Gladiators.
-
Tayyab Tahir made 65 runs in his only PSL innings in Karachi.
-
Tayyab Tahir’s scores this PSL: 26, 21 & 35*.
-
Chris Jordan has 2 wickets at 42 balls apiece in four PSL innings against Quetta Gladiators.
-
Chris Jordan has 13 wickets at an average of 21.61 and a strike rate of 15.69 in nine PSL innings in Karachi.
-
Chris Jordan vs RHBs in 2024: 15 wickets, 26.26 average, 19.33 SR & 8.17 economy rate. Chris Jordan vs LHBs in 2024: 8 wickets, 21.75 average, 16.87 SR & 7.80 economy rate.
-
Chris Jordan’s previous five figures: 1/42, 2/33, 1/34, 0/20 & 0/36.
-
David Willey has 8 wickets at an average of 10.12 and a strike rate of 7.37 in three PSL innings against Quetta Gladiators.
-
David Willey has 8 wickets at an average of 18 and a strike rate of 13.87 in five PSL innings in Karachi.
-
David Willey vs RHBs in 2024: 12 wickets, 25.41 average, 20.75 SR & 7.38 economy rate. David Willey vs LHBs in 2024: 8 wickets, 26 average, 20.62 SR & 7.61 economy rate.
-
David Willey’s previous five figures: 1/30, 0/36, 1/32, 3/37 & 2/28.
-
Usama Mir has 5 wickets at an average of 37.20 and a strike rate of 27.60 in six PSL innings against Quetta Gladiators.
-
Usama Mir has 2 wickets at 48 balls apiece in five PSL innings in Karachi.
-
Usama Mir vs RHBs in 2024: 10 wickets, 27.70 average, 19.10 SR & 8.79 economy rate. Usama Mir vs LHBs in 2024: 10 wickets, 13.70 average, 9.70 SR & 8.50 economy rate.
-
Usama Mir’s last five figures: 0/68, 3/32, 2/29, 6/40 & 1/34.
-
Abbas Afridi has 7 wickets at an average of 18.85 and a strike rate of 12.71 in four PSL innings against Quetta Gladiators. He also has a five-wicket haul against them.
-
Abbas Afridi has 3 wickets at 32 balls apiece in five PSL innings in Karachi.
-
Abbas Afridi vs RHBs in 2024: 11 wickets, 21.45 average, 16.27 SR & 8 economy rate. Abbas Afridi vs LHBs in 2024: 6 wickets, 22.66 average, 14.66 SR & 9.44 economy rate.
-
Abbas Afridi’s previous five figures: 3/40, 0/33, 1/48, 1/34 & 3/33.
-
Mohammad Ali took 3 wickets in his only PSL innings against Quetta Gladiators.
-
Mohammad Ali took a solitary wicket in his only PSL innings in Karachi.
-
Mohammad Ali vs RHBs in 2024: 12 wickets, 11.83 average, 10.41 SR & 6.92 economy rate. Mohammad Ali vs LHBs in 2024: 4 wickets, 28.75 average, 20.50 SR & 8.58 economy rate.
-
Mohammad Ali’s previous five figures: 2/44, 0/46, 1/40, 0/32 & 3/19.
QUE vs MUL Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report
The average first-innings score in Karachi this PSL has been 172, with pacers snaring 63.12% of wickets here. Expect a nice batting track, with some help for speedsters in powerplay. The spinners might also get some help in the middle overs. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 175 being a fighting one.
Weather Report
A temperature of around 24°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.
QUE vs MUL Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs
Quetta Gladiators: Jason Roy, Saud Shakeel, Khawaja Nafay, Rilee Rossouw (c), Laurie Evans (wk), Omair Yousuf, Akeal Hosein, Mohammad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Sohail Khan, Abrar Ahmed.
Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Yasir Khan, Usman Khan (wk), Johnson Charles, Iftikhar Ahmed, Chris Jordan, Tayyab Tahir, David Willey, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ali.
QUE vs MUL Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks
Jason Roy: Jason Roy will open the innings. Roy has a tremendous record in Karachi and has been consistent in the league. Expect him to make a substantial contribution.
Mohammad Rizwan: Mohammad Rizwan is the most popular captaincy option for this game. Rizwan will open the innings and possesses a fine record in Karachi. Expect him to make another big score.
Usman Khan: Usman Khan’s recent form has been top-notch. Usman has been very consistent in the league and will enjoy batting in Karachi. His wicketkeeping will also fetch a few points.
QUE vs MUL Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks
Rilee Rossouw: Rilee Rossouw has a selection % of less than 25 as of now. Rossouw will bat in the middle order and has done well in Karachi in the past. He knows Multan bowlers quite well since he used to play with them till the last season.
Abbas Afridi: Abbas Afridi’s selection % is currently less than 33 as of now. Afridi will bowl in different phases, increasing his probability of taking wickets. He has done well in patches this season.
QUE vs MUL Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid
Tayyab Tahir: Tayyab Tahir might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.
QUE vs MUL Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team
If QUE bat first:
Complete the team with three among Khawaja Nafay, Johnson Charles, Iftikhar Ahmed, Usama Mir, and Mohammad Wasim.
If MUL bat first:
Complete the team with three among Yasir Khan, Usman Khan, Omair Yousuf, Abrar Ahmed, Akeal Hosein, Mohammad Ali, and Mohammad Amir.
QUE vs MUL Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team
If QUE bat first:
Complete the team with three among Rilee Rossouw, Khawaja Nafay, Johnson Charles, Abbas Afridi, Usama Mir, and Mohammad Wasim.
If MUL bat first:
Complete the team with three among Laurie Evans, Yasir Khan, Mohammad Ali, and Mohammad Amir.
QUE vs MUL Dream11 Prediction
