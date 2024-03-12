QUE vs MUL Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, PSL 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 30 Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

Tournament

Pakistan Super League 2024

Match

Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans

Date

12 March 2024

Time

9:30 PM IST

Jason Roy has 113 runs at an average of 22.60 and a strike rate of 132.94 in five PSL innings against Multan Sultans.

Jason Roy has 343 runs at an average of 38.11 and a strike rate of 142.32 in ten PSL innings in Karachi. He also has two fifties and a century here.

Jason Roy vs left-arm orthodox in 2024: 84 runs, 68 balls, 28 average, 123.52 SR & 3 dismissals.

Jason Roy vs David Willey in T20s: 48 runs, 31 balls, 16 average, 154.83 SR & 3 dismissals.

Jason Roy’s previous five scores read: 18, 16, 15, 52 & 12.

Saud Shakeel made 24 runs in his only PSL innings against Multan Sultans.

Saud Shakeel has 112 runs at a strike rate of 131.76 in two PSL innings in Karachi. He also has a fifty here.

Saud Shakeel’s last five scores read: 88*, 24, 33, 24 & 24.

Rilee Rossouw has 168 runs at an average of 42 and a strike rate of 131.25 in five PSL innings against Multan Sultans. He also has a fifty against them.

Rilee Rossouw has 254 runs at an average of 19.53 and a strike rate of 129.59 in 17 PSL innings in Karachi. He also has a fifty here.

Rilee Rossouw vs leg spin since 2023: 133 runs, 133 balls, 16.62 average, 100 SR & 8 dismissals.

Rilee Rossouw’s last five scores: 13, 8, 10, 6 & 30.

Khawaja Nafay made 36 runs in his only PSL innings against Multan Sultans.

Khawaja Nafay has 28 runs at a strike rate of 93.33 in two PSL innings in Karachi.

Khawaja Nafay vs left-arm pace since 2023: 35 runs, 26 balls, 11.66 average, 134.61 SR & 3 dismissals.

Khawaja Nafay vs left-arm orthodox since 2023: 20 runs, 20 balls, 10 average, 100 SR & 2 dismissals.

Khawaja Nafay’s previous five scores: 26, 5, 17, 2 & 36.

Laurie Evans made 7 runs in his only PSL innings in Karachi.

Laurie Evans vs left-arm pace in 2024: 110 runs, 67 balls, 18.33 average, 164.17 SR & 6 dismissals. David Willey has dismissed him once in 32 balls.

Laurie Evans’ last five scores: 7, 12, 7, 34* & 13.

Omair Yousuf made 67 runs in his only PSL innings against Multan Sultans.

Mohammad Wasim has 11 wickets at an average of 25.54 and a strike rate of 15.27 in seven PSL innings against Multan Sultans. He also has a four-wicket haul against them.

Mohammad Wasim has 13 wickets at an average of 30.76 and a strike rate of 20.53 in 12 PSL innings in Karachi.

Mohammad Wasim vs RHBs in 2024: 9 wickets, 37 average, 23.66 SR & 9.43 economy rate. Mohammad Wasim vs LHBs in 2024: 4 wickets, 14.75 average, 16.75 SR & 5.31 economy rate.

Mohammad Wasim’s last five figures: 1/28, 1/46, 0/41, 3/20 & 1/42.

Akeal Hosein took a solitary wicket in his only PSL innings against Multan Sultans.

Akeal Hosein has 2 wickets at 33 balls apiece in three PSL innings in Karachi.

Akeal Hosein vs RHBs in 2024: 21 wickets, 19.90 average, 18.14 SR & 6.60 economy rate. Akeal Hosein vs LHBs in 2024: 7 wickets, 22.57 average, 15 SR & 9.13 economy rate.

Akeal Hosein’s previous five figures: 0/50, 4/23, 1/24, 2/34 & 1/30.

Mohammad Amir has 11 wickets at an average of 22 and a strike rate of 16.81 in nine PSL innings against Multan Sultans. He also has a four-wicket haul against them.

Mohammad Amir has 14 wickets at an average of 38.42 and a strike rate of 29.78 in 18 PSL innings in Karachi.

Mohammad Amir vs RHBs in 2024: 14 wickets, 24 average, 18.21 SR & 7.94 economy rate. Mohammad Amir vs LHBs in 2024: 4 wickets, 27.75 average, 24.75 SR & 6.80 economy rate.

Mohammad Amir’s previous five figures: 1/30, 0/35, 1/23, 2/46 & 0/30.

Abrar Ahmed has a solitary wicket in two PSL innings against Multan Sultans.

Abrar Ahmed has 7 wickets at an average of 11.85 and a strike rate of 10.28 in three PSL innings in Karachi.

Abrar Ahmed vs RHBs in 2024: 11 wickets, 16.45 average, 14.09 SR & 7.09 economy rate. Abrar Ahmed vs LHBs in 2024: 3 wickets, 18.66 average, 12.33 SR & 9.18 economy rate.

Abrar Ahmed’s last five figures: 2/31, 1/34, 1/24, 3/31 & 1/35.

Sohail Khan has 4 wickets at an average of 32.50 and a strike rate of 16.50 in three PSL innings against Multan Sultans.

Sohail Khan has 7 wickets at an average of 63.71 and a strike rate of 42 in 13 PSL innings in Karachi.

Sohail Khan’s previous five figures: 0/25, 1/48, 0/36, 0/42 & 2/21.

Yasir Khan made 30 runs in his only PSL innings against Quetta Gladiators.

Yasir Khan has 44 runs at a strike rate of 209.52 in two PSL innings in Karachi.

Yasir Khan vs left-arm orthodox in 2024: 11 runs, 11 balls, 5.50 average, 100 SR & 2 dismissals.

Yasir Khan’s last five scores: 33, 43, 8, 8 & 5.

Mohammad Rizwan has 386 runs at an average of 55.14 and a strike rate of 128.23 in 12 PSL innings against Quetta Gladiators. He also has four fifties against them.

Mohammad Rizwan has 599 runs at an average of 54.45 and a strike rate of 137.07 in 13 PSL innings in Karachi. He also has seven fifties here.

Mohammad Rizwan vs left-arm orthodox in 2024: 133 runs, 126 balls, 26.60 average, 105.55 SR & 5 dismissals. Akeal Hosein has dismissed him once in 39 balls.

Mohammad Rizwan vs left-arm pace in 2024: 79 runs, 73 balls, 26.33 average, 108.21 SR & 3 dismissals. Mohammad Amir has dismissed him once in 51 balls.

Mohammad Rizwan vs Mohammad Wasim in T20s: 38 runs, 28 balls, 19 average, 135.71 SR & 2 dismissals.

Mohammad Rizwan’s previous five scores read: 20, 32, 58, 0 & 51.

Usman Khan has 134 runs at an average of 67 and a strike rate of 268 in two PSL innings against Quetta Gladiators. He also has a century against them.

Usman Khan has 187 runs at an average of 187 and a strike rate of 171.55 in two PSL innings in Karachi. He also has one fifty and a century here.

Usman Khan vs leg-spinners in 2024: 85 runs, 57 balls, 28.33 average, 149.12 SR & 3 dismissals. Abrar Ahmed has dismissed him once in 10 balls.

Usman Khan vs off-spin in 2024: 24 runs, 20 balls, 12 average, 120 SR & 2 dismissals.

Usman Khan’s previous five scores: 100*, 106*, 96, 14 & 21.

Johnson Charles has 93 runs at a strike rate of 155 in two PSL innings against Quetta Gladiators.

Johnson Charles has 41 runs at a strike rate of 164 in two PSL innings in Karachi.

Johnson Charles vs left-arm pace in 2024: 78 runs, 49 balls, 15.60 average, 159.18 SR & 5 dismissals. Mohammad Amir has dismissed him once in 44 balls.

Johnson Charles vs left-arm orthodox in 2024: 69 runs, 73 balls, 34.50 average, 94.52 SR & 2 dismissals. Akeal Hosein has dismissed him thrice in 77 balls.

Johnson Charles’ previous five scores: 42, 15, 10, 12 & 13.

Iftikhar Ahmed has 104 runs at an average of 26 and a strike rate of 138.66 in six PSL innings against Quetta Gladiators.

Iftikhar Ahmed has 364 runs at an average of 21.41 and a strike rate of 132.84 in 21 PSL innings in Karachi. He also has a fifty here.

Iftikhar Ahmed vs Mohammad Amir in T20s: 35 runs, 30 balls, 11.66 average, 116.66 SR & 3 dismissals.

Iftikhar Ahmed’s previous five scores: 13, 60*, 4, 40* & 0.

Tayyab Tahir has 42 runs at a strike rate of 123.52 in two PSL innings against Quetta Gladiators.

Tayyab Tahir made 65 runs in his only PSL innings in Karachi.

Tayyab Tahir’s scores this PSL: 26, 21 & 35*.

Chris Jordan has 2 wickets at 42 balls apiece in four PSL innings against Quetta Gladiators.

Chris Jordan has 13 wickets at an average of 21.61 and a strike rate of 15.69 in nine PSL innings in Karachi.

Chris Jordan vs RHBs in 2024: 15 wickets, 26.26 average, 19.33 SR & 8.17 economy rate. Chris Jordan vs LHBs in 2024: 8 wickets, 21.75 average, 16.87 SR & 7.80 economy rate.

Chris Jordan’s previous five figures: 1/42, 2/33, 1/34, 0/20 & 0/36.

David Willey has 8 wickets at an average of 10.12 and a strike rate of 7.37 in three PSL innings against Quetta Gladiators.

David Willey has 8 wickets at an average of 18 and a strike rate of 13.87 in five PSL innings in Karachi.

David Willey vs RHBs in 2024: 12 wickets, 25.41 average, 20.75 SR & 7.38 economy rate. David Willey vs LHBs in 2024: 8 wickets, 26 average, 20.62 SR & 7.61 economy rate.

David Willey’s previous five figures: 1/30, 0/36, 1/32, 3/37 & 2/28.

Usama Mir has 5 wickets at an average of 37.20 and a strike rate of 27.60 in six PSL innings against Quetta Gladiators.

Usama Mir has 2 wickets at 48 balls apiece in five PSL innings in Karachi.

Usama Mir vs RHBs in 2024: 10 wickets, 27.70 average, 19.10 SR & 8.79 economy rate. Usama Mir vs LHBs in 2024: 10 wickets, 13.70 average, 9.70 SR & 8.50 economy rate.

Usama Mir’s last five figures: 0/68, 3/32, 2/29, 6/40 & 1/34.

Abbas Afridi has 7 wickets at an average of 18.85 and a strike rate of 12.71 in four PSL innings against Quetta Gladiators. He also has a five-wicket haul against them.

Abbas Afridi has 3 wickets at 32 balls apiece in five PSL innings in Karachi.

Abbas Afridi vs RHBs in 2024: 11 wickets, 21.45 average, 16.27 SR & 8 economy rate. Abbas Afridi vs LHBs in 2024: 6 wickets, 22.66 average, 14.66 SR & 9.44 economy rate.

Abbas Afridi’s previous five figures: 3/40, 0/33, 1/48, 1/34 & 3/33.

Mohammad Ali took 3 wickets in his only PSL innings against Quetta Gladiators.

Mohammad Ali took a solitary wicket in his only PSL innings in Karachi.

Mohammad Ali vs RHBs in 2024: 12 wickets, 11.83 average, 10.41 SR & 6.92 economy rate. Mohammad Ali vs LHBs in 2024: 4 wickets, 28.75 average, 20.50 SR & 8.58 economy rate.