PBKS star guilty on three different occasions, fined for code of conduct violation in PSL

In a recent development, a Punjab Kings (PBKS) star who is plying his trade in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL 9) jas been fined for violation of code of conduct. The PBKS all-rounder, currently a part of Lahore Qalandars in PSL has been fined 10 per cent of his match fee for a Level 1 breach of PSL’s code of conduct for showing dissent at an umpire’s decision.

The incident occurred last night (March 10) during a match between Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators at the National Bank Stadium, in Karachi.

Sikandar Raza, on three separate instances throughout the match, lifted his arms, shook his head, and signalled that the delivery should have been deemed a wide ball. This action amounted to a breach of article 2.8, which addresses a player's dissent toward an umpire's decision during a PSL game.

The on-field umpires, Chris Gaffaney and Rashid Riaz, formally accused Sikandar Raza of this misconduct, resulting in match referee Ali Naqvi imposing a fine.

PBKS' fortunes will depend heavily on Sikandar Raza

Sikandar Raza has been a critical cog in the PBKS setup last season and is once again expected to shoulder a chunk of responsibilities in the upcoming IPL 2024 season as the franchise aim to win their maiden title.

Raza has been playing in different T20 leagues across the globe in the buildup to the IPL 2024. He first played in the ILT20 2024 for Dubai Capitals before participating in the PSL 9 for Lahore Qalandars, honing his skills as he preps up to put his best foot forward when the new season of IPL kickstart.

Roped in by the franchise ahead of IPL 2023, Raza played 7 games, contributing 139 runs and 3 wickets.

