Former CSK Player Credits Rohit Sharma For Creating India’s ‘Once In A Generation’ Talent

As the captain of Indian cricket team, Rohit Sharma has been known to back his players.
Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star Suresh Raina has credited the veteran Rohit Sharma for creating India’s “once in a generation” talent Rishabh Pant. The 27-year-old was off to an impressive start in the ongoing Test series against England, scoring centuries in both innings of the first Test in Leeds.
He followed it up with a knock of 65 in the second innings of the second Test and a knock of 74 in the first innings of the third Test. As the captain of the Indian cricket team, Rohit has been known to back his players and Rishabh Pant is one of them. Rohit continues to lead India in ODIs after having retired from T20Is and Tests.
“He is a once in a generation player that got the backing from his captain and selectors. The way Rohit Sharma backed him, gave him the liberty to play his natural game – The success he has got in red ball cricket is his USP,” the former India batter told Sports Tak.
Suresh Raina further elaborated on Rishabh Pant’s fearless and aggressive way of batting in Tests. The Delhi cricketer is also often known for his one-handed shots and shots that go straight down the ground.
144/3
140/10
–
1/0
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
12/1
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
189/5
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
“The shots he plays at any given point in time, the one handed six, off stump game, his defence and shots in the v, testifies that he has a lot of solidity in his gameplan and his mind his clear,” explained Raina.
“He is playing really well now, even in difficult spells. We saw how he dealt with Brydon Carse and Ben Stokes, he manoeuvred them really well, knowing his time will come,” the 38-year-old said.
With 425 runs from six innings, Rishabh Pant is the second highest run-getter in the ongoing Test series against England, after India captain Shubman Gill (607 runs from six innings).
Pant has an average of 70.83 and has scored two fifties and as many centuries. Rishabh Pant had sustained a finger injury during the third Test against England at Lord’s, but reports have said that he has recovered from his injury and will don the wicketkeeping gloves at Old Trafford.
Pant walked off the field after injuring his finger on day one of the Lord’s Test, and his role for the remainder of the Test was limited to batting, with Dhruv Jurel donning the wicketkeepers’ gloves.
ALSO READ:
The fourth Test between England India will take place in Manchester from Wednesday (July 23). The Shubman Gill-led side are coming on the back of a 22-run loss in the third Test at Lord’s after they failed to chase down a total of 193. England lead the five-match series 2-1.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.
Malaysia beat Hong Kong by 7 wickets