Jay Shah pushes Rishabh Pant case for T20 World Cup

The whole world is waiting for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) and watch the mouthwatering action go down. However, all the eyes will be fixed on one player - Rishabh Pant, who will be making his much-awaited return to professional cricket since his horrific car accident in December 2022.

While a lot of contemplations are being done about what his exact role is going to be in IPL 2024, BCCI secretary Jay Shah has thrown in an added incentive for the wicketkeeper-batter. Jay Shah stated that Pant can be eligible to play in the 2024 T20 World Cup for India "if he can keep [wicket],"

Shah told PTI, "He is batting well, he is keeping well. We will declare him fit very soon. If he can play the T20 World Cup for us, that will be a big thing for us. He is a big asset for us. If he can keep, he can play the World Cup. Let's see how he does in the IPL."

Rishabh Pant will bank on his IPL 2024 performance to stake his claim

In the interim, Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting has confirmed that Pant will participate in the IPL. Recently, Parth Jindal, co-owner of the Capitals, informed ESPNcricinfo that Pant has also commenced his wicketkeeping duties.

Jindal expressed confidence in Pant's fitness for the IPL while anticipating him to "lead from match one".

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: 'Management has been in constant touch' - Delhi Capitals' Ricky Bhui among candidates in line to play as Delhi Capitals wicketkeeper in IPL 2024

Pant, who had suffered a severe right knee injury that required a ligament reconstruction surgery besides a fractured wrist and ankle will be hoping to make his IPL 2024 performances count in a bid to stake his claim for a berth in India's squad for the T20 World Cup in June.

Telegram Group Join Now

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.