Gujarat Titans Spinner Dismisses Jonny Bairstow In County, Raises Hopes For IPL 2026 Retention

Yorkshire are playing against Surrey in the County Championship.

Yorkshire are playing against Surrey in the County Championship in England. Electing to bat first, Yorkshire is poised well with a score over 300 with the loss of five wickets. But the highlight of the innings so far has been the dismissal of skipper Jonny Bairstow. It wasn’t the type of dismissal, but the bowler who held his nerve to break through the Yorkshire skipper. Gujarat Titans (GT) spinner Sai Kishore dismissed Jonny Bairstow to pick up the first wicket for him in the match. Four out of the top five batters registered fifty-plus scores for the hosts.

All matches (47) Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 Australia tour of West Indies, T20, 2025 Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 India tour of England, Test, 2025 KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 Max60 Season 2, 2025 Pakistan tour of Bangladesh, 2025 Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 Women’s One Day Cup, 2025 World Championship of Legends, 2025 Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025 Zimbabwe Women tour of Ireland, 2025 Result – t20 – Singapore Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 HKG 162/7 SAM 159/4 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Singapore Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 SGP 144/7 MAL 209/7 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Singapore Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 SAM – MAL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Singapore Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 SGP – HKG – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kingston Australia tour of West Indies, T20, 2025 WI 172/8 AUS 173/2 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Rwanda Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 ML 115/4 RWA 111/10 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Rwanda Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 BHN 176/4 ML 131/10 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 ALZ 118/7 HDN 114/5 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 JIHCC 122/6 MAR 149/8 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 HDN 137/4 ALZ 117/4 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 HDN 165/3 JIHCC 162/4 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 MAR 137/6 ALZ 166/4 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 JIHCC – MAR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 RPH – HDN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 HDN – JIHCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 RPH – MAR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 JIHCC – RPH – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 BCC 148/7 NAJC 145/7 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 GTC 139/8 91YC 162/9 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 BCC – 91YC – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 EWW-W 77/9 MZW-W 165/3 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 MWW-W 162/5 LSN-W 56/10 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 BOT-W 89/4 SLO-W 90/5 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 RWA-W 22/0 CW-W 20/10 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Live – test – Manchester India tour of England, Test, 2025 ENG – IND 140/2 Fixtures Standings Toss – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 MECS – CHK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 BNC – TCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 STCC – CEC-A – Fixtures Standings Abandoned – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 CBS – FLI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 VEV – GCF – Fixtures Standings Canceled – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 CAT – VEV – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Dhaka Pakistan tour of Bangladesh, 2025 BAN – PAK – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 UAE 101/3 KNY 98/10 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 UGAA 127/8 NBA 124/7 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 VMK – YAR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 RWT – MMS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 ASS – SGT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 BDS – BAD – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom Women’s One Day Cup, 2025 DUR-W – LAN-W – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – United Kingdom World Championship of Legends, 2025 AAC – WIC 142/8 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland World Championship of Legends, 2025 EDC – SAC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Harare Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025 ZIM – NZ – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – County Dublin Zimbabwe Women tour of Ireland, 2025 IRE-W 180/4 ZIM-W 49/2 Fixtures Standings

The dismissal took place in the 106th over of the first innings. Before the dismissal, Bairstow had hit Kishore for a sumptuous six over square-leg. But a few balls later, the left-arm off spinner got the better of Bairstow. It was a tossed-up delivery, which the batter charged at. He wanted to tonk the ball for a six over the bowler’s head. But he was a bit late to the shot. The ball went high up in the air, and the English batter was dismissed for a well-made 72. Bairstow’s innings comprised 12 boundaries and a solitary six, the sweep shot over square-leg to Kishore. He took 90 deliveries to get to his 72.

Sai Kishore wins the battle on the seaside pic.twitter.com/RzAL3zbZvm — Rothesay County Championship (@CountyChamp) July 23, 2025

Sai Kishore Amongst Favourites To Be Retained By Gujarat Titans

The 28-year-old is surely raising his stocks to be one of the firm favourites for retention in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2026. In 25 IPL matches, he has taken 32 wickets for the Gujarat Titans. He was picked to represent the side in 2022. He came back in 2024 and was a permanent member of the playing XI in the recently concluded season. Sai Kishore bowls at an average of 20.34, and has scalped one four-wicket haul in his IPL career so far. In the 2022 and 2024 seasons, Kishore could only play five matches each for the franchise as he was benched for the remaining games. However, with Shubman Gill at the helm currently, the spinner from Tamil Nadu played all games this season.

ALSO READ:

His record in T20s speaks volumes of his skill. In 85 matches, he has registered 99 wickets at an economy of under seven. Moreover, he averages 18.94 in the shortest format, and holds four wickets at the cost of just six runs as his best spell. Kishore has three four-wicket hauls in his career in the shortest format.

His unique selling proposition (USP) is the fact that he can make use of his height to bowl tighter lines and lengths. To add to that, Kishore can give the ball more revolutions through the air with his action supporting it. The Gujarat Titans spinner is very effective in controlling the flow of runs, due to his economic bowling style, and is used by most captains in the middle overs of the match.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.