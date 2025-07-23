News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Gujarat Titans Spinner Dismisses Jonny Bairstow In County, Raises Hopes For IPL 2026 Retention
indian-premier-league-ipl

Gujarat Titans Spinner Dismisses Jonny Bairstow In County, Raises Hopes For IPL 2026 Retention

Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas
Last updated: July 23, 2025
3 min read

Yorkshire are playing against Surrey in the County Championship.

Gujarat Titans Spinner Dismisses Jonny Bairstow In County, Raises Hopes For IPL 2026 Retention

Yorkshire are playing against Surrey in the County Championship in England. Electing to bat first, Yorkshire is poised well with a score over 300 with the loss of five wickets. But the highlight of the innings so far has been the dismissal of skipper Jonny Bairstow. It wasn’t the type of dismissal, but the bowler who held his nerve to break through the Yorkshire skipper. Gujarat Titans (GT) spinner Sai Kishore dismissed Jonny Bairstow to pick up the first wicket for him in the match. Four out of the top five batters registered fifty-plus scores for the hosts. 

Result – t20 – Singapore
Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025
Hong Kong HKG

162/7

Samoa SAM

159/4

Hong Kong beat Samoa by 3 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Singapore
Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025
Singapore SGP

144/7

Malaysia MAL

209/7

Malaysia beat Singapore by 65 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Singapore
Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 06:30 AM IST
Samoa SAM

Malaysia MAL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Singapore
Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 11:30 AM IST
Singapore SGP

Hong Kong HKG

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kingston
Australia tour of West Indies, T20, 2025
West Indies WI

172/8

Australia AUS

173/2

Australia won by 8 wkts

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Rwanda
Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025
Malawi ML

115/4

Rwanda RWA

111/10

Malawi won by 6 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Rwanda
Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025
Bahrain BHN

176/4

Malawi ML

131/10

Bahrain beat Malawi by 45 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
Alby Zalmi CC ALZ

118/7

Huddinge HDN

114/5

Alby Zalmi beat Huddinge by 3 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
Jinnah CC JIHCC

122/6

Marsta CC MAR

149/8

Marsta CC beat Jinnah CC by 27 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
Huddinge HDN

137/4

Alby Zalmi CC ALZ

117/4

Huddinge beat Alby Zalmi CC by 20 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
Huddinge HDN

165/3

Jinnah CC JIHCC

162/4

Huddinge beat Jinnah CC by 7 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
Marsta CC MAR

137/6

Alby Zalmi CC ALZ

166/4

Alby Zalmi CC beat Marsta CC by 29 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 12:15 PM IST
Jinnah CC JIHCC

Marsta CC MAR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 02:15 PM IST
Rising Phoenix RPH

Huddinge HDN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 04:15 PM IST
Huddinge HDN

Jinnah CC JIHCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 06:15 PM IST
Rising Phoenix RPH

Marsta CC MAR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 08:15 PM IST
Jinnah CC JIHCC

Rising Phoenix RPH

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
Bud Cricket Club BCC

148/7

Nabajyoti Club NAJC

145/7

Bud Cricket Club beat Nabajyoti Club by 3 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
Gauhati Town Club GTC

139/8

91 Yards Club 91YC

162/9

91 Yards Club beat Gauhati Town Club by 23 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 10:30 AM IST
Bud Cricket Club BCC

91 Yards Club 91YC

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
Eswatini Women EWW-W

77/9

Mozambique Women MZW-W

165/3

Mozambique Women won by 88 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
Malawi Women MWW-W

162/5

Lesotho Women LSN-W

56/10

Malawi Women beat Lesotho Women by 106 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
Botswana Women BOT-W

89/4

Sierra Leone Women SLO-W

90/5

Sierra Leone Women beat Botswana Women by 5 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
Rwanda Women RWA-W

22/0

Cameroon Women CW-W

20/10

Rwanda Women beat Cameroon Women by 10 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 01:00 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 01:00 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 05:30 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 05:30 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Live – test – Manchester
India tour of England, Test, 2025
England ENG

India IND

140/2

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 10:45 PM IST
MEC Study Group MECS

Chennai Kings CA CHK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 10:00 PM IST
Bader & Nie Cricket Club BNC

Tally Rangers TCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 01:15 AM IST
Stack CC STCC

CECC CEC-A

Fixtures Standings
Abandoned – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
Cayman Bay Stingrays CBS

Florida Lions FLI

Match Abandoned

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 12:15 AM IST
Vegas Vikings VEV

Grand Cayman Falcons GCF

Fixtures Standings
Canceled – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
Caribbean Tigers CAT

Vegas Vikings VEV

Match cancelled

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Dhaka
Pakistan tour of Bangladesh, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 05:30 PM IST
Bangladesh BAN

Pakistan PAK

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Entebbe
Pearl of Africa T20, 2025
United Arab Emirates UAE

101/3

Kenya KNY

98/10

United Arab Emirates beat Kenya by 7 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Entebbe
Pearl of Africa T20, 2025
Uganda A UGAA

127/8

Namibia A NBA

124/7

Uganda A beat Namibia A by 3 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Villianur Mohit Kings VMK

Yanam Royals YAR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Ruby White Town Legends RWT

Mahe Megalo Strikers MMS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kabul
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 10:00 AM IST
Amo Sharks ASS

Speen Ghar Tigers SGT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kabul
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Boost Defenders BDS

Band-e-Amir Dragons BAD

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
Women’s One Day Cup, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Durham Women DUR-W

Lancashire Women LAN-W

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – United Kingdom
World Championship of Legends, 2025
Australia Champions AAC

West Indies Champions WIC

142/8

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland
World Championship of Legends, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 09:00 PM IST
England Champions EDC

South Africa Champions SAC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Harare
Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 04:30 PM IST
Zimbabwe ZIM

New Zealand NZ

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – County Dublin
Zimbabwe Women tour of Ireland, 2025
Ireland Women IRE-W

180/4

Zimbabwe Women ZIM-W

49/2

Fixtures Standings

The dismissal took place in the 106th over of the first innings. Before the dismissal, Bairstow had hit Kishore for a sumptuous six over square-leg. But a few balls later, the left-arm off spinner got the better of Bairstow. It was a tossed-up delivery, which the batter charged at. He wanted to tonk the ball for a six over the bowler’s head. But he was a bit late to the shot. The ball went high up in the air, and the English batter was dismissed for a well-made 72. Bairstow’s innings comprised 12 boundaries and a solitary six, the sweep shot over square-leg to Kishore. He took 90 deliveries to get to his 72. 

Sai Kishore Amongst Favourites To Be Retained By Gujarat Titans 

The 28-year-old is surely raising his stocks to be one of the firm favourites for retention in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2026. In 25 IPL matches, he has taken 32 wickets for the Gujarat Titans. He was picked to represent the side in 2022. He came back in 2024 and was a permanent member of the playing XI in the recently concluded season. Sai Kishore bowls at an average of 20.34, and has scalped one four-wicket haul in his IPL career so far. In the 2022 and 2024 seasons, Kishore could only play five matches each for the franchise as he was benched for the remaining games. However, with Shubman Gill at the helm currently, the spinner from Tamil Nadu played all games this season. 

ALSO READ:

His record in T20s speaks volumes of his skill. In 85 matches, he has registered 99 wickets at an economy of under seven. Moreover, he averages 18.94 in the shortest format, and holds four wickets at the cost of just six runs as his best spell. Kishore has three four-wicket hauls in his career in the shortest format. 

His unique selling proposition (USP) is the fact that he can make use of his height to bowl tighter lines and lengths. To add to that, Kishore can give the ball more revolutions through the air with his action supporting it. The Gujarat Titans spinner is very effective in controlling the flow of runs, due to his economic bowling style, and is used by most captains in the middle overs of the match.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Gujarat Titans
Jonny Bairstow
Sai Kishore
Surrey
Yorkshire
Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas

Related posts

George Linde IPL 2026 Auction Mumbai Indians Sunrisers Hyderabad Rajasthan Royals

3 Teams That Could Target George Linde At IPL 2026 Auction

The 33-year-old South Africa player is yet to make his IPL debut.
8:40 pm
Aditya Ighe
Matheesha Pathirana IPL 2026 Auction Chennai Super Kings CSK

Why CSK Might Release Matheesha Pathirana To The Auction Pool Ahead Of IPL 2026

He took 13 wickets, averaging 32.61, in IPL 2025.
7:51 pm
Aditya Ighe
RCB Star Rajat Patidar Asked To Avoid Batting By BCCI Medical Team, Set To Miss Duleep Trophy In Fresh Blow

RCB Star Asked To Avoid Batting By BCCI Medical Team, Set To Miss Duleep Trophy In Fresh Blow

He scored 312 runs in 15 matches of the IPL 2025.
6:09 pm
Sreejita Sen
Punjab Kings Star Josh Inglis Reveals Plans For Six-Hitting Transformation After Tweak In Technique; IPL 2026 Retention On The Cards

Punjab Kings Star Reveals Plans For Six-Hitting Transformation After Tweak In Technique; IPL 2026 Retention On The Cards

5:09 pm
Chandra Moulee Das

Kolkata Knight Riders Could Release Indian Finisher Duo To Revamp Approach Before IPL 2026 Auction

KKR finished eighth in the IPL 2025 points table.
2:01 pm
Aditya Ighe
AB de Villiers WCL

AB de Villiers Shows Athletic Ability At 41 to Dismiss Former KKR Batter In WCL 2025 [WATCH]

The incident transpired on the first ball of the eighth over of the India Champions' innings, which was bowled by Imran Tahir.
12:03 pm
Ashish Satyam
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.