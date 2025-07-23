Gujarat Titans Spinner Dismisses Jonny Bairstow In County, Raises Hopes For IPL 2026 Retention

Yorkshire are playing against Surrey in the County Championship.
Yorkshire are playing against Surrey in the County Championship in England. Electing to bat first, Yorkshire is poised well with a score over 300 with the loss of five wickets. But the highlight of the innings so far has been the dismissal of skipper Jonny Bairstow. It wasn’t the type of dismissal, but the bowler who held his nerve to break through the Yorkshire skipper. Gujarat Titans (GT) spinner Sai Kishore dismissed Jonny Bairstow to pick up the first wicket for him in the match. Four out of the top five batters registered fifty-plus scores for the hosts.
The dismissal took place in the 106th over of the first innings. Before the dismissal, Bairstow had hit Kishore for a sumptuous six over square-leg. But a few balls later, the left-arm off spinner got the better of Bairstow. It was a tossed-up delivery, which the batter charged at. He wanted to tonk the ball for a six over the bowler’s head. But he was a bit late to the shot. The ball went high up in the air, and the English batter was dismissed for a well-made 72. Bairstow’s innings comprised 12 boundaries and a solitary six, the sweep shot over square-leg to Kishore. He took 90 deliveries to get to his 72.
The 28-year-old is surely raising his stocks to be one of the firm favourites for retention in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2026. In 25 IPL matches, he has taken 32 wickets for the Gujarat Titans. He was picked to represent the side in 2022. He came back in 2024 and was a permanent member of the playing XI in the recently concluded season. Sai Kishore bowls at an average of 20.34, and has scalped one four-wicket haul in his IPL career so far. In the 2022 and 2024 seasons, Kishore could only play five matches each for the franchise as he was benched for the remaining games. However, with Shubman Gill at the helm currently, the spinner from Tamil Nadu played all games this season.
His record in T20s speaks volumes of his skill. In 85 matches, he has registered 99 wickets at an economy of under seven. Moreover, he averages 18.94 in the shortest format, and holds four wickets at the cost of just six runs as his best spell. Kishore has three four-wicket hauls in his career in the shortest format.
His unique selling proposition (USP) is the fact that he can make use of his height to bowl tighter lines and lengths. To add to that, Kishore can give the ball more revolutions through the air with his action supporting it. The Gujarat Titans spinner is very effective in controlling the flow of runs, due to his economic bowling style, and is used by most captains in the middle overs of the match.
