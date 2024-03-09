EXCLUSIVE: Domestic star likely to keep wickets for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024; update on Rishabh Pant awaited

Delhi Capitals are hopeful of their captain Rishabh Pant's return in their first game of IPL 2024.

IPL 2024 is about to start in few days and every team is looking to fine tune its preparations before the prestigious tournament. Talking about Delhi Capitals, the side is hopeful on their captain Rishabh Pant getting fit before the first game. Recent reports state that Pant won't keep wickets this season and is likely to play as a specialist batter but there hasn't been an official confirmation yet.

This means that the Capitals will have to play an extra player who can keep wickets for them. The DC management has recognized some options in their squad who are likely to play this role until Pant becomes fit to keep wickets.

The options are Abishek Porel, Shai Hope, Tristan Stubbs, Kumar Kushagra, and Ricky Bhui. Among the Indian keepers, Porel, Kushagra, and Bhui are the options. Abishek Porel played last year but looked inexperienced at this level and Kushagra is also pretty inexperienced. Given Ricky Bhui’s experience and his current batting form in domestic cricket, he is likely to keep wickets for DC this season.

Ricky Bhui likely to play as wicketkeeper-batter for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024, provided Rishabh Pant doesn't get cleared to keep wickets

Ricky Bhui has kept wickets for his state Andhra Pradesh in Ranji Trophy. Although he is not a full-time keeper, but he can be useful in the T20 format. Given his batting abilities, Delhi Capitals might consider Bhui as an option as he can add value as a batter as well.

While talking to Cricxtasy in an exclusive interview, Ricky Bhui revealed how Delhi Capitals management has been in constant touch with him since Ranji Trophy. He also said that it is the management’s call to decide on Rishabh Pant’s availability.

“Coming to DC management, they have been speaking to me since Ranji Trophy. They have been following up regarding the fitness part, technical, mental, and cricketing part. We also had a short camp in Delhi recently, which was of four-five days,” Bhui said.

“In that camp, I had a lot of discussion with Sourav Ganguly and he was just guiding me what all you need to do, how you need to prepare, and what sort of batting order, where you gonna fit in. These sorts of things we have been talking. Coming to Rishabh Pant, I think it is yet to decide until and unless he comes. It is the management’s call. So, we hope for the best,” he added.

Bhui is a useful middle order batter and has scored lots of runs in domestic cricket. He is currently the highest run-getter in this season’s Ranji Trophy with 902 runs in 13 innings. The 27-year-old has scored runs at an average of 75.16.

The 27-year-old has an excellent T20 record as well. In 62 T20 matches, Bhui has amassed 1497 runs at an average of 32.54 and strike-rate of 138.35. That includes two centuries and seven fifties.

Bhui enjoyed a pretty good outing in the recent Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He amassed 234 runs in six matches, including a century. The most impressive thing about his SMAT20 2023-24 campaign was his average of 58.50 and strike-rate of 184.25.

Telegram Group Join Now

He has played just two IPL games so far, for Sunrisers Hyderabad back in 2018 and 2019. He was released after that season and chances in the tournament were pretty hard to come by. But he has turned things around with his recent form and that's why Delhi Capitals signed him up for INR 20 lakhs in the IPL 2024 Auction.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.