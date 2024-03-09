WATCH: Former SRH spinner takes stunning hat-trick in PSL 2024

The ongoing edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has churned out some high-quality cricket, with plenty of action in almost every game.

The ongoing edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has churned out some high-quality cricket, with plenty of action in almost every game. This season, the quality of players has been top-notch, resulting in some intense drama and nail-biting moments.

Along the same lines, a former Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) player took a magnificent hat-trick during the 25th match between Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators in Rawalpindi. The bowler’s three consecutive wickets were timely, as it drew Quetta back in the game after they looked at sea due to some high-quality batting from the Zalmi batters.

Led by the captain Babar Azam (53), Peshawar looked set for a big finish on a nice-looking batting track against the Gladiators. However, their innings was derailed completely in the 13th over when Babar Azam, known to play a big knock, got out at an unwanted phase of play.

His wicket opened a can of worms, and Peshawar Zalmi lost wickets in the bunch and lost the plot completely. From 136/3, the Zalmi slipped to 157/8 in no time, bringing Quetta Gladiators back into the game.

Akeal Hosein takes a stunning hat-trick in PSL

Akeal Hosein was the chief destructor of Peshawar Zalmi in Rawalpindi, as he took a stunning hat-trick, becoming only the sixth bowler in the history of the Pakistan Super League to do so. He came to bowl his final over in the 16th set and weaved his magic to leave the opposition clueless.

First, Akeal bowled a slightly shorter-length ball to Aamer Jamal, who went for a cut with hard hands. However, the batter could only under-edge it, and Laurie Evans took the catch on the second attempt after the ball hit his helmet.

Then, Mehran Mumtaz went for another cut shot off a short delivery outside the off stump, but he couldn’t nail it. The ball took a thick under-edge and hit the stumps in a flash to dismiss the batters.

Absolute scenes at the Pindi Cricket Stadium! 😱

Hosein's magic spell leaves the Zalmi fans in tears! 🥹#HBLPSL9 | #KhulKeKhel | #PZvQG pic.twitter.com/IaEFcTMNnH — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) March 8, 2024

Akeal Hosein then bowled an arm ball going away from Luke Wood with the angle, and the batter tried to defend it, but the ball took a thick outside edge. Rilee Rossouw took a sharp catch in the slip, and Akeal completed a magnificent hat-trick to script a tremendous comeback for his side.

